Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, January 13, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for January 13, 2021.

Be your own hero on Wednesday as the Sun spends the day in Capricorn resonating the energy of a Life Path 1, the Leader.

The Leader in numerology brings attention and focus to courage and strength especially when you feel alone.

Famous 1s include actor Tom Hanks and film director George Lucas.

A new lunar phase begins at midnight on Wednesday, but the Moon quickly will enter Aquarius, which brings up the Star tarot card.

The Star tarot card relates to the sign of Aquarius, and it encourages us to reach out to our spiritual practice.

If you aren't sure what to do lately or what you want, Wednesday is a great time to pray and ask for what you need.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Two of Cups

Don't hold back when you want to give in.

The Two of Cups is about happiness in love. Open your heart to receive good love.

Take pride in your ability to give a healthy dose of dedication and devotion to the right person. There's nothing wrong with loving someone.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Four of Cups

Keeping things in order means you also live a balanced life.

Try not to take your body or yourself for granted. There's always going to be more to do each day.

There's always one more item to add to your to-do list. But don't forget to put yourself at the top of it.

Don't miss meals or forget to exercise and say a little prayer for your life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Magician

Your soul is here to grow, and yes, you have tons of skills and traits that will get you far.

There's a point in life where you start to realize you can't do it all.

You have to pick the things you love the most. It will feel a bit sad and at times you will feel guilty for not getting to everything.

But, try not to. These are negative emotions that stifle rather than help your growth.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Knight of Swords

Don't drop your guard yet. Even though you think that the dream you have wanted is no longer possible it is.

Taking the focus off of yourself and doing things for others may have distracted you but that doesn't mean your efforts are in vain. Good things are coming. Expect it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Page of Swords

A kind word or a warning can come to you from a friend.

Try not to dismiss what you hear because you think it's silly talk or not important.

Even fools say something worth hearing every once in a while.

If you hear something that sparks your intrigue, pay attention to it. Ponder why.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Queen of Wands

There is so much to do that you may feel like all you can do is flop into bed when the day is over.

These are most definitely trying times, and yet here you are dedicatedly doing your part.

You are not someone who gives up, and it's important for you to remember that this is why you often get the results that you do. You are a winner.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Page of Cups

Being in the right place at the right time is a blessing.

You might find that you've stepped into a golden opportunity, and at first, it's so easy to you that you don't take it seriously.

But, this could be what you've been waiting for.

This may be what you wanted. So go for it if you feel like you have to give it a shot.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Empress

Let your maternal instincts express themselves without any hesitation.

You feel like giving birth to something new. This is exciting. Let yourself do some nesting. Clean house. Make the energy feel welcomed.

There's an idea that will come to life. Let your soul connect to the excitement of life-giving energy.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Fool

It's so exciting when you have something to look forward to. And with COVID there have been so few opportunities to do so.

Don't let your anxiety cause you to decide to pass on this opportunity.

Look forward to it. Let yourself enjoy the anticipation. Don't worry. Nothing bad will happen! You will be prepared.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Chariot

Hang in there. It's always tough when you're close to the end.

So many people give up just when the finish line is near because they lost hope that it would arrive.

Even if you feel like you have nothing to hope for anymore, see this through to the end. Don't be a quitter.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Five of Swords

You feel sad, and that's understandable. Things have not been easy.

There is so much to digest and not enough time to wrap your mind around your own thoughts.

Don't try to shove your feelings aside. They are relevant.

Give yourself permission to grieve and even cry if that's what it takes.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Three of Swords

You feel betrayed. This type of pain doesn't go away easily. It's not enough to say you'll heal.

You will but there may always be a sense that this didn't have to happen.

You didn't deserve to have someone break your heart.

Sometimes people don't know what they have, even when it's gone.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.