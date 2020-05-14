Life Path Numbers Most Compatible For Friendship, Per Numerology

Besties!

When meeting someone you may wonder if you'll become fast friends or forever acquaintances. Your Life Path Numbers can reveal which category your relationship will fall under.

How do life path numbers reveal your compatibility?

Life path numbers help us understand aspects of ourselves that we might not notice.

They also can explain certain challenges we face in our lives. Numerology gives us a spiritual meaning to apply to certain characteristics of our personalities.

Once you are able to understand yourself using numerology, you will realize the role you play in relationships, friendships, and even your career path.

To fully grasp how numerology applies to your life, you must first find your life path number.

Finding your life path number is an easy process.

First, you will need your birth date. Let’s say your birth date is March 8, 1991.

March is the third month of the year (3) and you were born on the 8th day (8).

Now, sum up the four digits of the year you were born. (1+9+9+1=20).

Then sum that number (2+0=2). Then, sum everything together (3+8+2=13).

Finally, sum the last number (1+3=4). Your life path number would be 4. (The key is to keep adding until you get a single number.)

Now that you have your number, you can understand yourself and your future.

People have certain aspects of their personalities that their friend’s overlook.

For example, the above life path number 4 represents someone who is considered “The Worker”.

This is a hardworking individual who craves structure and security.

A challenge that number 4 usually faces is attempting to balance their need for structure with their own dreams and aspirations.

This Life Path Number needs friends who understand their personality.

When it comes to our friendships with others, sometimes things don’t always work out.

Sometimes our friends can even change over time without any notice leaving us devastated.

We can use life path numbers to see how compatible people can be based on their traits.

Here are 4 life path numbers that are most compatible with each other for long healthy relationships,

1. Friendship compatibility: Life Path number 9 and 4

Life Path Number 4 is known for being a hard worker and values structure over everything.

People like this usually tend to be people-pleasers because they have a lost sense of self.

Life Path Number 9 is a very compassionate person.

They are always putting others before themselves and because of this. Number 4s will always have a strong connection with 9.

2. Friendship compatibility: Life Path Number 7 and 8

Life Path Number 7 is someone who is very intuitive. This means they always follow their instincts because they can create their own ideas.

Life Path Number 8 is someone who loves power and feels the need to always be in control.

Sometimes, Life Path Number 8 can second guess themselves because they aren’t usually confident in their own decisions.

They are compatible with number 7 because they like to ask for advice or have someone else validate their decisions to help them think outside the box.

3. Friendship compatibility: Life Path Number 5 and 2

Life Path Number 5 is what people consider a “free spirit”.

This is someone who shies away from tradition and wants to create a change.

They live their lives according to their own rules which can sometimes hurt them in the long run.

Life Path Number 2 is someone who appreciates balance and harmony.

They prefer things that are orderly in order to keep their sense of peace.

These numbers are usually compatible because deep down, Life Path Number 5 craves structure and number 2 helps them gain an idea of it without being overbearing or making them feel restricted.

4. Friendship compatibility: Life Path Number 3 and 1

Life Path Number 1 is someone who values independence over everything. They are comfortable with changes and brace themselves for whatever life has to throw at the.

Because of this, they usually lean toward being leaders. Number 3 is what people consider to be “the socializer”.

They are very creative and expressive spirits who put a big emphasis on fun. Life Path Number 1 has a problem with self-confidence due to the pressure of being looked up to.

This makes them more compatible with number 3 because they help them gain confidence by encouraging them to express themselves.

Maatie Kalokoh is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationship topics.