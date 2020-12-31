Monthly Love Horoscope For January 1-31, 2021, By Zodiac Sign

Artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker Kate Rose puts into words what all zodiac signs can expect in love and relationships starting January 2021.

Your monthly love horoscope for January 2021 starts with the Sun is in Capricorn and a Moon in Leo.

There’s a feeling of intense new beginnings surrounding us.

The heaviness of Capricorn Season is upon us all.

Now that Saturn and Jupiter are in Aquarius and soon to be followed by Mercury and the Sun, an influx of Aquarian energy will bring out the uniqueness in all of us.

Be sure to mark your calendar for the following days as they will each bring something special to focus on related to love.

Key dates and themes affecting your monthly love horoscope in January 2021:

January 6, Mars in Taurus:

Reevaluating current/prospective relationships

January 8, Venus in Capricorn and Mercury in Aquarius:

Important conversations about the future and Proposals/Engagements

January 11, Jupiter in Aquarius and Chiron in Aries:

Forgiveness and Taking a new chance on love

January 13, New Moon in Capricorn:

Conceiving a baby with a planned pregnancy

January 14, Uranus Direct in Taurus:

Careful of unplanned pregnancies and Break-ups

January 19, Asteroid Vesta Retrograde in Virgo:

Moving in together, Changes in home

January 26, Neptune in Pisces and North Node in Gemini:

Fated events, Miracles, Dreams come true

January 28, Full Moon in Leo:

Passion, Physical Intimacy, Big expressions of love and intentions

January 30, Mercury Retrograde in Aquarius:

Reviewing promises, compromises, and agreements

Here's what's happening with your monthly love horoscope for January 2021:

Mars enters Taurus:

One of the key themes of January is that after six months in Aries the planet Mars is finally turning into Taurus giving us all a chance to breathe and let what has happened the past few months process.

Mars in Aries is wonderful in order to review, get things done, and to start living life more authentically but it can be a bit exhausting wondering when we’ll get a break from it all.

This is what that Taurean energy is — especially in terms of relationships.

The past year we saw many changes in terms of love and where we call home in part to the eclipses but also to Mars because this planet refuses to pretend it’s happy if it’s really not which means we became unable to.

For many, though it was a lot of fast changes even if there was a feeling of destiny to them, so now in Taurus we get a break and time to process what happened and to reflect on where we are now.

With Mars in Taurus, we will be looking more closely at what feels good which after all the chaos of last year is a welcome relief.

While this can be a difficult time to start new relationships because of the conflict of Mars fast-paced energy with Taurus’s take it easy nature, those that do will stand the test of time.

Venus enters Capricorn:

Coming in as another heavy influence of energy is Mars's divine partner, Venus.

These two are the celestial lovers of the zodiac as Mars represents the divine masculine and Venus the feminine.

Whenever we see these two making moves together it means we can expect that energy to show up in our romantic lives.

At the same time, Mars moves into Taurus asking us to slow down and tend to what feels good.

Venus enters Capricorn encouraging us all to get a little more serious about love.

To have both these two planets in earth signs means that the next month is much more of a time to begin relationships including engagements and even a family because it’s a time to grow.

Think about what you want to grow romantically within the next month, whether it’s taking your relationship to a new phase or even being prepared to commit to another, now is the time to plant those seeds.

Full Moon in Leo:

Adding into this energy will be the New Moon in Capricorn and the Full Moon in Leo which will be infusing our hearts and our relationships with some much-needed earth and fire energy.

Normally this time of year can feel a bit heavy with so much earth energy around but because of the energetic instability we all faced last year, this year it feels encouraging and like we can all get high off the hope that things really can be different.

New Moon in Capricorn:

The New Moon in Capricorn around the time that Mars and Venus make their moves make it an excellent time for starting new relationships, moving in together, and even engagements.

This is a chance to take steps to create what it is we want to spend the year trying to grow.

With the Full Moon in Leo, we will be given a burst of passionate energy to keep warm on those long cold winter nights and a chance to see the magic that can come when we follow our hearts.

Monthly love horoscope for January 2021, by zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Don’t fight the energy this month.

You’re being asked to slow down for a reason and even if it’s challenging, trust the flow.

Sometimes you actually get further the less you push forward and it’s also okay to let others catch up to you too especially in life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Remain Open.

There will be a lot happening this month that won’t make sense right away for you in your romantic life and that’s okay.

There is a purpose of it all and your job right now is simply to just trust that maybe you don’t always know what it is you want or even need until you’re looking at it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Reflect on what you put out into the world and make sure it’s who you really are.

Remember there’s a difference between being ourselves and being the person others think we are or even need.

When in doubt, always choose you because that’s when love can choose you too.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Lean into the changes and difficult conversations.

No one ever wins if we’re not being honest and truthful about our own ideals or intentions.

So first, it's important to be honest with ourselves and then be honest with others.

It's time to give up the idea that we need permission to speak our truth.

The right partner will support you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There’s a difference between genuinely feeling good versus putting on a brave face.

Don’t fake it this month — feel it.

Even if you’re not sure how or what it means.

There’s a lot of opportunities for you to do things differently this year but that will only happen when you change how you approach love.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Don’t be afraid to level up.

Don’t hesitate to expect the best and to raise the bar.

Just because you can be sympathetic, and understanding doesn’t mean you always should.

In love, we often get what we ask for.

So, this month, be prepared not just to ask but to receive it as well.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

When we heal the part of ourselves that needed the pain, we no longer seek it out.

You’ve done the break-ups and the boundaries.

Now, this is a month to reflect on what it means to be you.

You’ve let go of those things that only hurt and held you back from your happiness.

Growth is coming, now is when you can prepare for it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Be careful of only putting energy into what is known to you.

Even your darkness can be a comfort zone if you refuse to leave it.

While that storyline of no one will ever understand did get you this far, you can’t use it on the path that you’re going to be asked to take this year.

Don’t be afraid to leave behind what isn’t working including low expectations of lovers.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You’ve come this far so why not go a few steps further is your mantra this month.

But it’s also a month to truly just reflect on how far you’ve come and how much work you’ve done in your relationships.

Life will continue to ask you to step up but in the meantime, it’s also okay to have a seat and enjoy the view of the life you’ve built with the person by your side.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Dig deep into what is working for you and what is not.

If it feels like a certain relationship is really dragging, then take the time to see it for what it is rather than trying to paint it differently.

You’re in a prime position to really take the time to nourish what you want to grow but first, you have to make sure it can.

If it feels too hard, that may be your sign it’s time to let it go to make space for the beauty of easy love.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Get ready to eat all your words on commitment.

Even you can fall in love and dream of weddings and futures filled with dreams.

It doesn’t mean you’re any less committed to your independence it only means you’ve grown out of thinking love can only look one way.

Being brave enough to create it wasn’t the problem-but believing it could be done was.

Now that you have, the sky's the limit in love.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You’ve always wanted it all so don’t be surprised when it comes knocking this month.

Keep breathing but forget about pacing yourself, this is love and sometimes we just have to let go and be in it rather than trying to think about it.

You can trust all that’s coming, all you need to do now is just open your hands to receive and to keep repeating to yourself how much you deserve all this wonderfulness.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. You can find more words of Kate Rose here.