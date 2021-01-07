Your horoscope for tomorrow, January 8, 2021 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Friday.

Two dynamic changes take place on Friday.

Mercury will enter Aquarius bringing thought and ideas toward change that is chaotic at times but necessarily innovative.

Venus enters Capricorn bringing an energy that is necessary for prosperity.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn and the Moon will be in Scorpio.

If you were birthday is tomorrow:

If January 8 is your birthday, you are a Capricorn zodiac sign.

You are tenacious and tough.

You are self-competitive and driven to succeed.

You have unique ideas and often break away from the pack.

Famous Capricorn people who share your birthday include singer and scientist Stephen Hawking, singer and songwriter Elvis Presley, and North Korean politician Kim Jon-un.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, January 08, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus enters Capricorn, your solar house of career and social status.

Money could be on the table when Venus begins to make itself comfortable in your zodiac sign.

This is a great time for you to manifest some tangible results at work or to even get a new job, a raise or to receive a check in the mail from a new resource.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus enters Capricorn, your solar house of higher learning and culture.

You may find yourself drawn to people, places, and things that are unique and unfamiliar to you.

Your curiosity can roam. You may feel like learning a new language, sampling or cooking foods from other cultures or communities.

It's a great time to test your culinary skills and put them to work.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus enters Capricorn, your solar house of shared resources.

You may find it easier to access things that seemed difficult for you to get before.

A relationship partner could become the benefactor of an inheritance or receive a monetary benefit that not only is good for them but is helpful to you both.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus enters Capricorn, your solar house of commitments.

You may feel like you're ready to settle down more than ever before.

Relationship matters are more valuable to you.

You will find yourself getting more attention from members of the opposite sex.

This is a great time to network and to do a little bit of online dating to see where things go.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus enters Capricorn, your solar house of daily duties.

This is a great time to invest your energy in your home and to get the little things under control.

You might have allowed some small, mundane household tasks or responsibilities to slide.

Now is a good time to focus and take care of the day-to-day with greater attention to the details.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus enters Capricorn, your solar house of creativity.

You may find yourself loving art, wanting to collect it or even make it for yourself or gifting to others.

Even if you don't have a creative bone in your body, try out some DIY project, or if you prefer to delegate, hire someone to do it for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus enters Capricorn, your solar house of home. This is a great time to invest in buying a house or perhaps start to look for one.

You might even buy things to have in your home such as furniture or items that make your life easier.

It's a great time to look into redecorating or making small improvements to your esthetics.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus enters Capricorn, your solar house of community.

This is a wonderful time to look at ways that you can support your local area financially.

From donating food to helping to provide small staple items for homeless shelters or even those that care for pets, this energy is wonderful to show love close to people where you live.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus enters Capricorn, your solar house of money.

This is a great time to look at your personal investments and to save more money.

If you have been a little less frugal than you would like to be, pull back and exercise more restraint and control.

Don't dismiss small nudges or your gut when it tells you not to buy or to buy something.

Be intentional with your spending. Save what you can.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus enters Capricorn, your solar house of identity. This season will last for three weeks.

It's great for working on your body, appearance, and sprucing things up in your life that give you a sense of personal joy and happiness.

From doing a personal spa or getting some dental work, dermatology or surgical improvement work, the next three weeks can be wonderful for your appearance and its improvements.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus enters Capricorn, your solar house of hidden enemies and karma.

It's hard to think that you have to love people that you don't like.

But, this is the time to learn how to be more grace-filled and less angry.

You may feel like things are out of control lately, and you may even have some individuals that you think are to blame.

But there can be some sense of empathy you feel for others to help you forgive and not hold a grudge.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus enters Capricorn, your solar house of friendships.

This is a wonderful time to take inventory of the people in your life and who you would like to spend more time with.

You might even make a few new friends during this transit.

You may find it easier to get along with individuals at work and perhaps get an introduction to someone new.

