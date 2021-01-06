Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, January 7, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for January 7, 2021.

Thursday's numerology relates to the numerology of the Life Path Number 4, the Manager.

The Manager is slow and methodical when making choices.

It's diligent and practical and sometimes annoys others who are waiting on them.

Famous people who were Life Path 4s include politician and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, actress Demi Moore, and scientist Marie Curie.

The Moon will enter Scorpio which brings attention to the Death tarot card.

The Death tarot card isn't about dying per se, but it's about rebirth and allowing things to end so that something else can be born.

Anticipate that some area of your life will go into a transition period.

It's also a good day to evaluate what you are wasting time on and what requires more attention and focus.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Thursday, January 07, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card. Four of Pentacles, Reversed

Yes, your zodiac sign may have a reputation for impulsivity that can and often does, translate into a shopping spree or two but time around you are different.

You've learned not to give in when you feel the urge to click when online browsing.

You will still want to be extra careful. Try not to give in to wants when an ad by AI comes your way.

You may need to exercise restraint even when it's hard.

But, it will feel so good to have the money you've saved in your bank account instead of someone else's wallet.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

There will be productive days, and then one obstacle can make everything come to a full stop.

You might feel unmotivated after this happens but life's unexpected challenges aren't there to make you give up.

This pause is a test of patience. Use this time to prepare, rest, or refuel.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, Reversed

The sad truth is that some doors in life close and nothing can reopen them.

You may not be able to go back to the past. Roads often take a new route.

It can be hard to accept right now because you are adjusting to what your new life will become.

Wait, even though you don't understand why now.

One day you will look back and be glad that fate stepped in when your mind could not see the future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You have to make your opportunities and that is not always easy.

But you want more from life. You are ready for it.

Your heart is into this moment and your spirit is wide open.

Nothing changes until you take a risk. You may feel like there's not enough faith or belief left in you but that's OK.

You don't need to have faith or even a vision. Action will move you in the right direction.. Don't be afraid.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You deserve to feel good in your own skin and there's no reason why you should not.

You have so much to offer yourself, not just the world. Enjoy your value. See it for what it is.

You don't always allow yourself that privilege but you should.

Make being happy within yourself become a new practice. Feet empowered!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Being focused on the details can feel foreign to you when you are learning to listen to your heart.

You have to let go of the outcome. Of course, that's the hard part.

But imagine a world where things just happen on their own and you don't have to have all the answers or fix people.

That space is close to you. It can be found inside of your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot, Reversed

Why do you hold on to something you know you need to let go of?

If you always get in your own way because you fear the "what-Ifs" you'll miss out on the next chapter of your life.

Sometimes you have to let go because even if you try your hardest to make something work, it won't.

But, the good news is you eventually discover what was right for you all along.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

Listen to your intuition. If you see a red flag or sense someone is not genuine don't let your inner voice howl and turn a deaf ear to the noise.

There's always a point in time where you get a small opportunity to run for the hills.

You don't need a 20/20 vision when your sight is perfectly clear now. Pay attention to it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: three of Wands, Reversed

Do the inner work.

Focusing outside of yourself can be an easy and fun escape from life.

Inner work is hard, but there comes a time when you need to stop using distraction as an outlet.

Take time to love yourself. You deserve it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card. Nine of Pentacles

Being independent is not easy. you've been doing so much for yourself, by yourself.

But when you see the fruits of your labor it feels good to know that you earned what you have now.

You made it all happen. No one can take the credit away from you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Wands, Reversed

Sometimes you can do more than is expected of you and it causes more harm than good.

It can be hard to apologize during these moments when your intentions were good and noble but the action wasn't received in the way you thought it would be.

It requires a lot of humility and inner strength to swallow your pride during times like these, but if you know that's what it takes, then rise to the occasion.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower, Reversed

It's going to take some time for you to feel like yourself again.

After going through so much you may not feel safe even when everything is OK.

You might feel insecure for a little while longer so give yourself time to adjust.

Don't push yourself to be ready. Let things happen organically so it's real on the inside and out.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.