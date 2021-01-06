Love Horoscope For Thursday, January 7, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Thursday, January 7.

Is love supposed to be easy or is it meant to be hard work?

That's the question that you may ask once Venus completes its last degree in the sign of Sagittarius on Thursday.

Venus enters Capricorn on Friday to start a new transit.

She will teach about themes related to hard work and what it means to love what you do, and who you do it with.

Venus in Capricorn can feel cold, but her methodology is necessary when you want to build a relationship that lasts.

Anticipate themes relating to options that involve commitment versus your desire to do what you want.

In love, compromise can feel like a dirty word, but there are lessons that Venus learns once she enters Capricorn that are positive when it comes to lasting love.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, January 07, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus spends her last day in Sagittarius, your solar house of adventure.

You'll want to go out and explore the world or travel. It can be hard to resist the call to something new.

Even if you just don't feel safe jumping on a plane, there are other ways to plan a trip with your significant other.

You can plan a car ride or plan out your trip and every detail for the future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus spends her last day in Sagittarius, your solar house of shared resources.

This is a great day to talk openly about expectations and what you want from a relationship before marrying resources with someone else.

If you have been sharing bank accounts and other forms of monetary items, then you might find it useful to discuss having your own accounts so that you feel free to buy what you want without any restrictions.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus spends her last day in Sagittarius, your solar house of commitment and partnerships.

You might be changing your perspective about love these days and it can be possible that you're ready for a new life without the one you're with now.

You may find yourself asking a lot of questions and feeling perplexed about how you feel, but pulling back could be part of that process.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus spends her last day in Sagittarius, your solar house of daily duties.

It's a good time for honest conversation especially if you feel you've been the only person in the house or relationship that's doing the work around the home.

If you have a routine that needs to be changed, try to bring it up nicely to see if you can work things out in a way that is best for all involved.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus spends her last day in Sagittarius, your solar house of romance.

Plan something fun and flirty for your partner, and if you are single, then maybe do something nice and fun for a friend.

You don't have to be in a committed relationship to find a little love in your life.

Team up with a best friend and celebrate the closeness of friendship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus spends her last day in Sagittarius, your solar house of home and family.

This is a great time to think about how to replace the bonding experience you normally get when you've taken a holiday vacation.

Perhaps you haven't had the chance to do one over the last year, and you're missing it.

Plan something for the future that is even better than all your holiday trips combined so that you can make up for the lost time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus spends her last day in Sagittarius, your solar house of communication.

You may feel like it's time to come clean and to be honest with your significant other about grievances or things you have been holding in your heart but need to let out. Honesty can be harsh but necessary.

If you're dating, you may finally decide to admit your admiration or care for another person, and perhaps the intention is to build something in the future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus spends her last day in Sagittarius, your solar house of money and personal property.

It's a good time to learn about new exchanges of money and to consider how you want to secure your finances in the future.

If you have made investments or want to, this is a great time to begin preparing what you'd like to do for greater monetary security.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus spends her last day in Sagittarius, your solar house of identity.

You may have a strong desire to make final changes to your appearance or the way that you do things on a personal level.

It's a good time to go through your closet and other things to remove old or outdated items.

Then, replace it with what gives you a strong boost of positivity.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus spends her last day in Sagittarius, your solar house of hidden enemies.

People who are not for you don't always reveal themselves outright, but you may have an instinctiveness about a situation or relationship that's not on point.

This can be a day where you bring it up and try to clear the negative energy.

You may find it impossible not to speak up for what you believe isn't right.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus spends her last day in Sagittarius, your solar house of friendships.

Spend time with someone that you really feel good speaking to and have an honest conversation about life, love, and relationships that you're working on at work and in your personal life.

It can be great for you to connect with a bestie who understands where you're coming from but can also give you a unique perspective.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus spends her last day in Sagittarius, your solar house of career and social status.

You've been focused on work and getting things in your career up and running and that came at the cost of your relationships.

You've been so focused on business matters that it can be good to plan for a fun time with your loved one this weekend to celebrate any gains you've made and to also share your appreciation of their support.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.