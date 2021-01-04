Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, January 5, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for January 5, 2021.

When was the last time you second-guessed yourself?

Maybe you don't know what to focus on yet, and the first week of the new year is almost done.

There's so much pressure to get things right at the start of the year.

But if you just get reacquainted with your inner voice, that may be enough.

Hesitation comes when fear is involved.

For example, you may have felt inhibited about making a big decision, and then later learned to regret not acting when it was timely.

Trust your instincts is Tuesday's motto while the energy of a Life Path 11/2 comes through with the day's numerology.

The 11/2 is about intuition and balancing your need to be heard with the wants of your inner voice that often comes when life gets 'felt'.

When you see something but your gut says things don't seem right, that's the time to listen the most.

Listening is actually what the astrology forecast encourages everyone to do, as the Moon spends the day in balanced Libra whose superpower is hearing what's heard, and sometimes what's not.

There's so much to tend to but you need to only focus on one thing at a time.

The Quarter Moon will also take place in Libra. So, listen to your thoughts.

Be intentional, and everything will work itself out alright.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, January 05, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

What a journey. You never thought you'd make it this far, but look at you, now.

You're further along than you had expected. In fact, if you haven't given yourself a pat on the back, you should.

No one else really understands the depths of your struggle, and as lonely as that can feel, it's completely OK.

What made you stronger is now behind you. It's time to review your efforts before jumping on to the next project.

Don't rush ahead just yet. Truly soak it all in. You deserve it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

You might not be happy now, but you want to be.

You are ready to make the most important changes necessary to get where you want to go during the new year.

Of course, this will require so much from you. You don't need to make excuses anymore.

If anything, this pandemic has taught you to value what's most important in life.

Relationships, people, and time. Aim for your pleasures, of course, keeping a practical mind.

The only thing you need now is enough time to capture all that your heart wants.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

You love a good story, and you are ready to hear something positive aren't you?

Sometimes you have to dig for the silver lining in a situation, but you're not above trying to get to the heart of a matter, are you?

You're that friend that knows how to bring out the truth, even if others don't see it.

You may find that your curious and inquisitive nature becomes a blessing not just for you, but for others too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

You're tired. It's been a long road and being too sweet and overly kind over the holiday season has been nothing short of exhausting.

That's why the tarot card is showing you that there's a reason you are being asked to let your personal power show.

You have to reclaim it first. You don't need to give in so easily, that is, unless you want to.

And, as hard as it is to say no, it's even harder when you say yes to what you don't really want.

Having a backbone was never easy for anyone, but this year, try a little bit at a time.

You don't want to lose yourself, again. You're worth so much more than that.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Whoever said you can't change didn't really know you that well.

If they did, they would not have mistaken your laid-back manner with a person unwilling to pull back and say that enough is enough.

You have waited long enough and now you see that things are what they are.

This is valuable information for you now. You can say your peace and then take action.

No one can say you didn't warn them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Virgo, sometimes you work way harder than everyone else, and that's not always a good thing. You have to find some balance in your life.

You may think that it doesn't matter who gets a job done as long as it is finished, but that's not the right mindset to have.

Try to take a more team-building approach. Life isn't all about work or competition. Let your keyword for the day be 'balance'; it's not all that bad.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

You've travel enemy territory one too many times, so of course, you don't want to let anyone see your soft spots.

You don't trust yourself at times, and so you're just not ready to let anyone you don't know too well to get close.

So, when you see things you're uncertain about you pull back and avoid letting your feelings show. Don't rush things.

Before too long, you'll find that you needed this time of protective healing. Do what you need to do for yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Strength, Reversed

You don't have to put up a show. If you aren't feeling so strong, then just admit it.

You have to replenish your energy. You can't be there for everyone all of the time.

Sometimes you have to be there for yourself, and this time self-care requires all of you.

Give yourself a day if you have to set a time limit due to circumstances out of your control. Ask for space.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

Overthinking? You never. More like the opposite.

Perhaps you're saying too much about your plans, and maybe it's time to keep some of them to yourself... at least for a little while.

You might have a lot to think about yet, and there are details that you've not worked out.

Besides, when you overshare before you've really had a chance to work at your goals, you open yourself to scrutiny.

And, that's a little more drama than you need at the start of 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You won't mind taking a backseat in group settings. I

In fact, being out of the limelight is where the work gets done, and that's where you function best.

Go ahead and pull back a little bit. You need to remove yourself from the noise.

Shut the door. Turn off the phone. Say you're busy. People can wait.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Justice

Nothing feels worse than seeing an unfair situation go under the radar.

It's hard to watch when the powers that be don't seem to be doing anything. But you aren't here to play judge and jury.

You have to let go of the situation and focus on what you can.

You might not get to see when the situation finally comes to the light and resolves.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

There's something good out there waiting for you. You may not see it right now because life has been hard.

Although you're not one to complain, you do have a right to be happy and to enjoy your life.

So, keep searching for the rainbow at the end of the storm.

The light will break and a positive situation will reveal itself to you soon.

