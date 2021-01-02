Love Horoscope For Sunday, January 3, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Sunday, January 3.

A little bit of motivation can go a long way during the new year and when fueled by anger or a feeling that life has more to offer, even better.

Mars is at a critical degree in Aries now as the red planet begins to break through the Aries/Taurus cusp and start a new chapter in life — and love.

Mars leaving Aries changes the tone of your love horoscope for the rest of January through March.

Mars will speak with Venus in Sagittarius, so the pull to do more or to act out with greater resolution can be hard to resist, so restraint can be necessary as we get through this difficult transition period.

Two signs may feel this change in energy the most and that's Aries and Scorpios.

But people with Moon, Sun or Venus in Taurus may also feel a push to want more from life and love.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, January 03, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mars prepares to leave Aries, and so you may feel a strong need to do something just for yourself.

Self-love is so important right now, and so when the urge strikes to be focused on your own wants or needs, don't feel guilty. Indulge yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus harmonizes with Mars, and this brings a little bit of tension to love.

You may be on the fence about a relationship, and there could be a strong need to revitalize what feels lost.

Or, you could lose interest if there's no hope in sight. A new chapter in your love life could be coming soon.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your friendships may experience some bouts of passion or even a love-hate vibe can be felt.

You might want to keep your perspective in check as it can be hard to avoid saying something you don't mean when the tension is high.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Wanting to feel like you are held in high regard by your lover or significant other is heightened.

You may feel a strong need for compliments or to see that you are someone loved unconditionally.

There can be a strong level of unmet expectations. It can be important to address them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You learn from experiences, so try not to run from a relationship problem should it manifest in your life.

You may have trouble seeing the lesson in a matter because of anger or even your idea of what is right or wrong.

Try to see things from all sides, not just your perspective.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A battle over items that you share with another can ensue, and it can cause you to feel like you are competing for attention more than being loved as you are.

With your tolerance feeling tested, this can be a difficult situation, but giving yourself some space from the problem can be helpful.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Love and romance can start to heat up for you as Mars prepares to leave your house of commitment and partnership.

This may be a time where you finally can make a decision about how you feel or whether or not you're ready to take a leap with love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are driven and motivated to achieve a goal and it can be hard if your mate is unsupportive right now.

With Mars in your solar house of wellness, this can be an area of stress and tension, so taking steps to unwind can be important for you this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This can be a romantic day full of passion, but you may have to work a little bit at it.

With Mars leaving Aries in a few days, take advantage of this intense energy.

Plan something romantic or do something you ordinarily would not do to foster a little spark in your love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Even what is familiar to you can be a fun and loving experience while Mars completes its transit in your solar house of family and home.

Make a special effort to bring some romance or passion into the bedroom or work on a space where you want it to be inviting and cozy for the person you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's a great day to communicate but be prepared for passionate tones and perhaps persuasive speeches trying to get you to do something you aren't sold on.

Friends who listen can be an asset at this time. Make use of those who are good listeners.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

With Mars entering a tense point in your solar house of money, you are still vulnerable to overspending in the name of love.

You may want to keep a careful watch on your budget in order to avoid spending more than you have planned for this month.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.