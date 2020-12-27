Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, December 28, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for December 28, 2020.

The conditions for success are here for all zodiac signs, and that's exactly what we need to hear before the end of this year.

It's a good day to set intentions and plan how you want to end the year off strong.

On Monday, turn negatives into positives for profit if you can, as the energy of the day comes with a Life Path Number 8, the Powerhouse.

Famous 8s include singer and songwriter Stevie Nicks and American psychic Edgar Cayce.

In addition to numerology and your tarot card reading, the astrology also points toward strong endings as we are within the window of the fourthFull Moon in Cancer this year, which arrives on Tuesday.

The Sun urges us to focus on work as it remains strongly expressed while in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

The Sun tells us to overcome our vices as it continues to point to the Devil tarot card, which Capricorn is associated with.

Monday is perfect for practical pursuits that demand you to solve problems.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Monday, December 28, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

The Four of Swords brings management to mental energy.

When you have a lot of plans or ideas, it's easy to burn out quickly and accomplish nothing.

This is not something you ought to do.

Instead, pace yourself.

The things you need and want to do may weigh heavily on your mind right now, so don't be filled with anxiety about how you will execute your plans.

Take a rest. Don't rush. Plan it out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

The King of Pentacles brings together leadership, success, and money... all three come together nicely to help you see what your mindset should be.

Aim to lead the way toward change and growth.

You also ought to focus on the money aspect of your decisions.

When you put your priorities in order, things will fall into place.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

The Emperor tarot card is about strength and courage that is also willing to fight and defend what it believes in.

You have things you may want out of life, too. But are you willing to do the work?

If not, then perhaps the goal you have is not important enough yet. You need to find your big why.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

The number four may indicate that you are in a stage of management.

You may be ready to start something new, as the Wands reveal, but there's a period or lull where you have to wait.

Don't let this cause you to feel like it's a mistake. Everything in life has a season.

You wouldn't rush the development of a butterfly, would you? Of course not.

So be patient with your journey as well.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

The Hermit tarot card reveals that you may need to take a break from the world.

Perhaps this means you will have to stay off of social media for a little bit.

Maybe you need to try to not be on the phone as much either.

Your quiet time is important right now.

You get a chance to hear your inner voice when you take a retreat.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Try to find the right balance between what you say and do.

You may have too many things happening all at the same time.

The need to handle so many tasks at once can feel like a burden to you at times.

How can you have more structure? Perhaps the things that take up the majority of your time, energy, and resources can be given to someone else to do for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

The Hanged Man is comfortable with a bad situation, but don't let this become you.

You keep trying to be nice to everyone, but this is hurting you in the long run.

You are better off being honest and just saying what you really feel.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Come clean. You may not have told someone an important detail because you felt it would be hurtful.

However, they need this information from you to be able to make decisions.

It can be hard to admit you weren't completely honest, but rather than continue a lie just tell the truth.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Five reveals that things are changing in ways you cannot explain, and the cups are emotions that result from all the problems you feel you can't escape.

There is a lot of chaos in your life right now.

It can be scary. But you're also becoming alert to what you need to see.

You might not have seen them if you had remained comfortable.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

The Chariot is about learning to ride the waves of a problem.

You can try to control the situation but that's not what you're here to do.

You are here to learn how to trust that you will get to where you're going if you hang in there.

There's nothing left for you to do other than to remain steadfast and committed until the very end.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

It's so good when you can be around your tribe. There's lots of love and support from the people in your life.

Your friends, family, and colleagues believe in you.

They also are there to create a spirit of positive energy that flows within your relationship to empower each one of you equally.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

The number two can mean that you've reached a fork in the road, and swords can imply there's confusion.

Sometimes you just have to choose. You may not know what is right or if you're making a good decision or a bad one.

But, there's really not much you can do other than to pick and see what happens.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.