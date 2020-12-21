Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, December 22, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for December 22, 2020.

Tuesday's tarot card reading comes with cardinal energy, which means we are in action-mode.

Trusting yourself can be the first step you take toward improvements that lead to a better 2021.

The numerology of Tuesday also indicates that we are to embrace a season that requires us to trust this process.

Tuesday's numerology is a Life Path Master Number 11/2, the Intuitive.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, which directs our attention for the next month to the Devil card.

Capricorn is associated with the Devil tarot card, and perhaps this year has caused you to give up or lean on some vices.

But those habits may not work for you when you are starting a new solar season.

With the new year just days away, it's time to turn over a new leaf and start again.

New beginnings that come with endings is what Capricorn season is all about.

So, as we explore the beauty of the Devil tarot card during Capricorn season, take a look at what you're holding on to.

And, ask yourself if it will work for where you want to go? If not, then grow by letting go.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You don't have the greatest reputation for hanging on tight when the going gets tough, but this time, you might want to stick around until the very end. Things are about to improve. So, don't go running toward a new adventure because this one has lost your interest. Things may be boring and tense, but patience will be worth it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The World

You have been fighting the good fight and wow, here you are. You made it to the end of the year, and it was not easy. Go ahead and take in all that you've learned during 2020 because when you start the new year, you'll want to jump in and hit your first goal right away. Be sure that you know what you're aiming for. Use this time to be mentally prepared to win.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You don't like a strong approach, especially when you already know what it is that you want. You would like to be treated with mutual respect. So, it's important for you to feel like you have some say in what is going on. If you don't, you might want to say that this isn't pleasing to you. Don't clam up, even if you feel like your words won't matter.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Life can feel like a gamble with odds stacked up against you. But it's not, things only appear that way. Trust yourself. Believe your intuition is right this time. There are lots of options to help you get out of a tough situation. You just need to decide which one matches the desires of your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Things may not make sense to you all of the time. And, this is what makes you roar with displeasure and want to buck the system. Don't jump to conclusions. Calm down and take a second look at what's happening. You may view things differently when you've allowed your anger and frustration to settle down.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

If you're comfortable and things are the way that you want them to be, you might not care what others think. That can be hard to admit since you also want to be polite and have people getting along. It's the holiday, and you're not interested in ruining it for anyone. Perhaps, if you're going to do things your own way, just keep certain things to yourself. Not everyone needs to know your moves.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

This is problematic, and you know that what you see is an elephant in the room no one else is talking about. But, if you're willing and able, maybe you can gently bring it to everyone's attention. Perhaps you might be the one who finally shines the light on a situation that needs to be viewed for what it is.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Your heart is full of passion and desire for what you want to see come to life. This project means everything to you, and you're willing to work hard to see it through. Don't let the little things of life distract you away from your big dreams. Nothing can hold you back from this because you want it so badly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

It's hard to fight what makes you feel drained emotionally. Even though your back is up against the wall, you still are a strong and capable person. The situation that has made you feel stripped of your power is temporary. It won't be easy for you to regain your confidence, but the inner strength is there. You've just forgotten how to tap into all that you are. This will get better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

You know when it's time to wipe the slate clean. It's OK to grieve what was, but you don't want to commit to the past. You have to move on now when the timing is right. The future is waiting for you. So be brave and follow your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Love is coming your way, and if you're already in a relationship, your bond will only grow stronger with time. Don't push what you know is real away because you're afraid of being hurt. Explore the meaning of this union. Try to see it for what it is, a beautiful thing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Not all problems are meant to be talked out. Sometimes you need some quiet time. When you are able to sit still and be listen to your heart, the answers you need can come to you. There's a time to speak, but this is a time for rest and to retreat. Let your inner voice be your guiding light.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.