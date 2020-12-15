Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, December 16, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for December 16, 2020.

Be spontaneous but remain productive is the message of the day.

On Wednesday, the Sun will be in Sagittarius and the Moon will be in Capricorn.

The numerology of the day comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 5, the Freedom Seeker, and it's so fitting for your daily horoscope.

5s are about adventure, seeking their freedom, and doing things that go against the norm.

We are all in the mood for fun and play.

2020 has been an impossibly difficult year, and with the holidays here we all want more cheer.

We need something to look forward to, and with Venus in Sagittarius freedom looks more beautiful than ever before.

We all need to blow off a little bit of steam and enjoy life for a while.

That's the energy of Wednesday, but with the Moon in Capricorn, we are also given a stern warning not to take our play too far.

Try not to venture off your path, especially if it takes you from what it is that you planned to do.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

If you're doing something new, try not to take on more than one thing at a time.

It's important for you to really get an idea of what you need and want at this time.

You may not need to learn the ropes, but you could figure out how to manage your time better.

Perhaps, work with a coach or a group of friends who can keep you accountable and encourage you to stay on task when discouragement hits.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

There are always enemies in life that can threaten your time and efforts.

However, this doesn't have to be the case when you are aware from the start.

Try to be fully present when you are working or with people you have just met. Pay attention to red flags, and if you have any

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Everyone needs a friend with more experience to give them advice or to share their mistakes.

You may have learned from the school of hard knocks and see a potential problem in a friend's life coming up.

You might feel hesitant to share what you know, but a story about your own experiences can be a positive and gentle way to help without being too blunt.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

It's time to rest and recharge. You may have things that require all of your time and energy coming up over the next few weeks.

It's not a good idea to burn the candle at both ends right now.

Even if your body thinks you can handle it, you may want to allow yourself a little more room to breathe by scheduling things with space around them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

New roads and opportunities open up every day all of the time, and it's hard to know which one is best for you and when.

When you find yourself standing at a crossroads, it's a tough place to be.

You can go by your gut instinct or think about all the benefits one path has over another.

Whichever way you decide to make your decisions in life this week, do what you feel is best for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

There's a lot of anger in the world, and you are picking up the tension when you go out. But that doesn't mean you have to feel it in your body.

You can do better. Find ways to cope during this time of tension and anxiety.

You can put on your favorite music. Surround yourself with people who love you and understand how you feel.

Write your thoughts and feelings in a journal.

End the day on a high note by doing one good thing for yourself that gives you a sense of relief.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Perseverance is the path to your success.

You have to stand the test of time.

It can be tempting to throw in the towel and quit, but how will you win if you don't stick around to the end?

If you made up your mind that you will see this work to the finish line, then recommit to that promise, even when it's hard to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have many wonderful skills, traits, and qualities.

It is too easy to focus on what others have that is better than you and dismiss your own.

You need to be reminded that you have value.

When you feel like you don't, make a shortlist of positives to help you see the light within yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Emotions can get the best of you.

Like wars caused by anger, your own feelings of frustration can create havoc in your life.

Try to calm down when you feel like you're ready to lose your cool.

It's not wrong to feel angry, but it can be a mistake to act on it.

Channel those energies in a way that is productive and protective of your time and future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

There is luck and then there is good luck that comes from hard work. Aim to have a piece of both.

Work on your passion and place yourself where fortune can strike.

If you're doing things that you don't love or being where you know you should not be, even the best of good fortune will feel unwanted.

You need to align your energy with your actions.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Take initiative. If you've been hoping to have something, don't stop working until you get there.

You may need to assume a little more work or duty than you are used to, but you can grow into this role by experience. Be willing to volunteer.

Ask if you can help. You may find out that what you hoped to do is what a company or person needs, and get paid for your contributions in the process.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Once you have had a taste of something you love, you will want to do more of that thing.

You may have a hobby you enjoy and want to really dive into it.

You may feel like you are ready to start a new adventure, but uncertainty holds you back.

Ask people who admire your work what they think. Would they buy from you?

See what you find out and test the viability of your desires.

