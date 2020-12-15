Love Horoscope For Wednesday, December 16, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Wednesday, December 16.

Love is an adventure, but there are times when you need to do some work to make it flow better than ever before.

That's what the astrology promises for us on Wednesday when the Sun is in Sagittarius and the Moon is in Capricorn.

There are three planets in honest Sagittarius — Mercury, the planet of communication, the Sun, the symbol of our ego, and Venus, the planet of love and beauty.

What's more beautiful than honest conversations with the person that you love?

Honesty can be hard to do, though, and with the Moon in Capricorn, our minds are set and determined to commit to hard work and effort.

Being open and transparent can boost our relationships to a whole new level.

It can build and repair areas that had been damaged while Venus was in Scorpio all of this time.

Wednesday's astrology provides a glimpse of promise that we can all look forward to, especially for those who are willing to do the work of love even if it's hard.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your house of adventure and beliefs.

It's a great time for you to explore and learn about your personal values.

Relationships can have value conflicts especially if you and someone else don't believe in the same things.

This can be a time to learn about your significant other's beliefs and see how to find a way to be more understanding.

The day can be dedicated to growing more aware of your own faith and fostering a sense of trust with the universe.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your house of shared resources and inheritance.

It's a great time for you to evaluate the value of your relationships and how you can work together to make a positive impact in the world.

This can be a wonderful time to ask friends how they are getting involved in their community and what they are doing to help others.

You may discover a new way to pitch in and to be more involved.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your house of commitment and marital partners.

It's a great time for you to do get back into the dating scene if you're single.

If you're married, try to rekindle the fire in your relationship. Try something understated that's also sweet and unexpected.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your house of daily duties and work.

It's a great time for you to reinvent the wheel and do things in a new way, especially at home, so that what feels boring and mundane becomes interesting to you again.

You might enjoy watching a foreign romantic film with a friend or loved one.

It could be a great week to watch a holiday special that you've never seen before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your house of creativity and romance.

You won't want to settle for the usual at this time. You'll want to be bigger than life and explore love in all its colors.

You'd love to go for a ride with your favorite hot beverage and check out the latest lights in your area.

You might even be open to taking a long drive to view what a nearby city has done in preparation for the holiday with a special light display.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your house of home and family.

This is a great time to be spontaneous and try to connect with family and friends from around the world.

Perhaps you have relatives who live in other countries but have not connected in a while.

Why not schedule a Zoom call or send a simple message that communicates your love and best wishes.

If you have old holiday traditions that have not been practiced in a while, bring them back. Bake cookies or bread and share it with others as gifts.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your house of communication.

You may wear your heart and be vulnerable in saying too much.

You may find yourself wanting to be more honest and transparent with people, especially about your feelings.

You might surprise someone with your willingness to talk, especially if you've always been the listener in the relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your house of money and personal property.

This is a wonderful time to look at what you have at home that connects you to your family's culture and your past.

You have a rich family history that also influences the way that you love others.

You may find a tradition that is both endearing and new to you that you'd love to pass on.

You might discover a story about your relatives that's romantic and that you can include in a scrapbook that you keep at home.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your house of identity. It's the perfect time to change your beauty routine and do things that bring out your best features.

You are in a wonderful position to change your appearance and do some positive things to help you feel good inside and out while Venus is in your sign.

From discarding old clothing that no longer fits (and you'll never want to wear again anyway) to removing negativity from your life that makes you feel icky, take this week to start planning your best life ever.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your house of hidden enemies.

You love people and maybe there are a few that you would prefer loving from a safe distance.

It's a good time for you to call things as you see them including what you once loved but realize isn't good for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your house of friendships. it's time to plan an adventure with your friends.

You may feel like you need more space to do things that you don't ordinarily get to do with other people.

If you're in a relationship, you could pull away slightly from your partner just to have fun and enjoy a few moments away from the responsibilities of life.

It's a good time to discuss with your significant other about having a night out with your friends as part of the routine so that both of you get to enjoy some free time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your house of career and social status.

You might enjoy a little vacay with your significant other, especially if work has been challenging and taking a lot of your free time.

You could be invited to take a trip out of town with coworkers, and with the pandemic, this could have you questioning if that's a good idea.

This is something to discuss with your partner, should that happen this week.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.