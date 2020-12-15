Horoscope For Tomorrow, December 16, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on December 16, 2020.

On Wednesday, it's easy to feel pulled in two different directions.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, which brings attention to your belief system and how you need to be free to express your own style and capabilities.

The Moon will be in Capricorn, which brings attention to work, and you'll want to focus on a goal until it's done.

The Moon will join forces with Pluto and Jupiter in Capricorn on Wednesday, too.

This makes for powerful astrological energy that can turn a bad situation around, especially if you do the work and apply the effort.

Do the hard work and the rewards will come to you.

In fact, try not to give in to the call to adventure that we all seem to feel when the Sun is in Sagittarius.

Do the little things that bring your life into order, and see what happens!

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If December 16 is your birthday, you are a Sagittarius zodiac sign.

Famous people who share your birthday include author Jane Austen and musician Ludwig Van Beethoven.

You are a rule-follower who appreciates the value of structure in your life.

You enjoy the banter that comes with good conversation. You are charming and easy to get along with.

Your best relationship matches include Aries, Gemini, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in Capricorn, your sector of work and career.

It's a great day to really drive your energy toward a particular goal.

If you have been wanting to get a promotion, don't work half-heartedly.

Drop a hint to your boss that you'd love to grow with the company and you're excited to do even more.

You may receive a reward for your efforts as the Moon conjuncts growth-oriented Jupiter and change-agent Pluto, in Capricorn.

Something unexpected could change and turn things your way just because you were in the right place at the right time making the effort.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in Capricorn, your sector of higher learning and beliefs.

This is a great time for you to evaluate your childhood programming and what you were taught about life, love, and even religion, as a child.

You might not agree with certain things but didn't have the courage to make a stand.

You may decide to start moving in the direction that feels best for your heart and aligns with your soul purpose.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in Capricorn, your sector of shared resources.

This is a great time for you to look at the big picture. Sometimes it's not what you know but who you know.

You may know someone who has the right skills, talent or knowledge to help you learn something that is of interest to you.

You may not be able to be passive about moving things in the right direction.

You may have to go out and ask them to share their knowledge with you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in Capricorn, your sector of relationships and marital commitment.

This may be a wonderful time for you to expand a business relationship or to become involved with people who love the same things that you do.

You might become more intimately involved with a person that is relationship potential or you could start to pioneer a passion project with a good friend who loves the same activities that you do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in Capricorn, your sector of daily duties.

This is a great time to double-down your energy and talent toward a goal.

If you've been slacking on your household chores or activities, make an effort to catch up.

It can be easier for you to declutter during this time. It can also be helpful energy for clearing out the junk food you have in your pantry and fridge so that you can restart a diet or health plan that you want to try during the new year.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in Capricorn, your sector of creativity and romance.

This is a great time to view your passion projects beyond hobbies.

You might find that you are creative in a way that you had not entertained before.

You may find yourself falling in love with painting, drawing or dancing even if it's only in your living room.

Carve out a nook in your home that allows you to have a place to go-to channel this energy in a positive and constructive way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in Capricorn, your sector of home and family.

You are dedicated and committed to putting your family first, but at times this can make you seem strong and unapproachable.

This is a great time to let others know your goals and to try and get people to see your point of view before you go all in.

You may struggle with feelings of imbalance as you work so hard to accomplish things, but this is for a short time.

So set achievable goals that don't take too long to attain.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in Capricorn, your sector of communication.

This is a great time for you to be a little more forthright with your desires.

You may need to make a demand for something that you want and it could be hard for you to do. You will want to not beat around the bush.

Transparency is your superpower. You will want to be sure that you don't compromise your values.

Instead, try to find a middle ground that works for everyone involved.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in Capricorn, your sector of money and personal property.

This is a wonderful time to work on a home project. If you have some things that need improvement around your house, get quotes.

Make phone calls to find out how much it would cost to have it done for you.

If you have to do it yourself, start planning ahead to get all the things you need.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in Capricorn, your sector of identity. This is a great time to do some personal work.

You can be more in touch with your inner wants and feelings during this time.

You can attain the objectivity you need to make important decisions without becoming overwhelmed by them.

It's also a great time to do some self-care such as a facial or a personal spa day as a reward for your efforts.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in Capricorn, your sector of hidden enemies.

This is a great day for setting clear and precise boundaries with people that you sense aren't for you.

Try not to ignore red flags when they reveal themselves.

Don't dismiss when you sense that a person is trying to undermine you.

Instead, put the situation on your radar and be guarded as needed.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in Capricorn, your sector of friendships.

This is a great time to make a solid effort to reconnect with people that you've lost touch with.

If you usually get in touch with partners, coworkers or clients during this time of year, sending out an email to thank them for their business and to wish them a happy holiday this week is timely.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.