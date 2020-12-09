Love Horoscope For Thursday, December 10, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Thursday, December 10.

So many things are happening in astrology and your love horoscope on Thursday.

The Sun will be in Sagittarius making it a time of learning and growth for love, relationships, and yourself.

The Moon will start the day in Libra, the sign of relationships and marriage.

This can be a great time to snuggle up or schedule a nice dinner date with the one you love or a good friend.

Venus will continue to be in Scorpio, where she's not working at her best until December 15.

Venus will undergo some changes that bring new opportunities to your love life.

Venus will harmonize with Pluto, the planet of change.

Together, they team up to show all zodiac signs on how to change for the sake of love.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of shared resources.

This continues to bring attention and focus to the materialistic aspects of your love life, particularly those related to life and death matters.

Even if you don't enjoy the topic, this is a good time to do will planning and to have your estate in order for you and your loved ones.

Venus will harmonize with transformative Pluto in Capricorn, your sector of social status. Something unexpected could change for you.

You may feel challenged in your opinion of someone you know.

Or a first impression you made that wasn't the best could be changed by something good that you do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of commitments and relationships.

This is a time where your passion and desire run deeply, and you don't have to be in a relationship to feel it. You want to experience love on an intimate level.

Venus will harmonize with transformative Pluto in Capricorn, your house of higher learning. It's a great time to learn about yourself and to explore your inner wants.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of daily duties.

You are looking at love from a practical standpoint these days, and even though you can be impulsive by nature, you're looking at the details of romance with hopes to make it last.

Venus will harmonize with transformative Pluto in Capricorn, your house of shared resources.

This is a wonderful season in your life to truly grow into a stable, loving, and dependable mate. If you have areas of you need to work on, why not? Read books. Listen to podcasts about healing and love. Search for the romance within.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of romance.

This is a wonderful time to bring back some of the traditional things you consider to be loving.

Venus will harmonize with transformative Pluto in Capricorn, your house of commitments.

From home-cooked meals to holding hands while going for a walk, slow down and embrace the little gestures of love that make your relationship special.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of home and family.

This is the perfect time for you to put down roots in a relationship or to decide what that looks like for you.

Commit to the work of love as Venus will harmonize with transformative Pluto in Capricorn, your house of daily duties.

You might be undoing negative things that you grew up with within your own life.

You might feel like there's a lot of work that needs to be done so that your future is better than the past.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of communication.

This is a time for pillow talk or even texting sweetly with someone you care about.

Be mindful about what you share because you never know what a screenshot saying the wrong thing can do to your future.

Venus will harmonize with transformative Pluto in Capricorn, your house of romance.

So, don't be afraid to share little thoughts and feelings that are sincere and sweet.

You don't have to say much when it comes to sharing an intimate moment. Sometimes less is more powerful.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of money.

Where you invest your income and your time speaks volumes about what you love and want out of life.

Venus will harmonize with transformative Pluto in Capricorn, your house of home and family.

This can also be a great time to buy a home or to look into enhancing your love nest.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of identity.

You may be changing things about your life that make you feel good on the inside and on the outside.

This is a great time to take on a physical challenge that involves fitness or to go through old clothes and get rid of what isn't really your style.

Reinvent your look if you feel this is the right time to do so.

Venus will harmonize with transformative Pluto in Capricorn, your house of communication.

Don't be afraid to make changes just because they are foreign to how things have always been done.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of karma and hidden things. You may be surprised about how you feel.

Venus will harmonize with transformative Pluto in Capricorn, your house of money and personal property, and this can spark anger or even empathy.

Emotions can rise to the surface when you least expect them to. You may be caught off guard, but remind yourself that things often come to the surface for a reason.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of friendship.

You may struggle with trust issues during this time, but when you sense someone isn't genuine, it's an opportunity to investigate your feelings.

Venus will harmonize with transformative Pluto in Capricorn, your house of identity.

There are big changes for you in the near future related to who you allow into your life and who you realize is toxic and needs distancing from.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of career and social status. This is a great time of change and growth in your career, and it can mean you will be putting romance on the backburner for a little while.

Venus will harmonize with transformative Pluto in Capricorn, your house of hidden things and karma, and resentment may be a matter to stay away from.

You may not intend to be someone who works all of the time, but a deep desire to succeed can feel missing if you let your opportunity slip for the sake of a relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of higher learning.

You might be learning to love in a new way, and it can be so good for your romantic life.

You may want to use this time to immerse yourself in lots of information related to healthy and unhealthy relationship styles.

You might learn that some choices you make or things you believe need to be reconsidered.

Venus will harmonize with transformative Pluto in Capricorn, your house of friendships. This can have a huge impact on the types of people you attract into your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.