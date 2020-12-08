Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, December 9, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here for all zodiac signs in astrology with a prediction for December 9, 2020.

Take your time and try not to rush into situations that do not make sense.

In astrology, numerology, and the tarot we are encouraged to enjoy life and go with the flow.

The Sun is in freedom-seeking Sagittarius, who knows how to detach from situations just enough to learn from them.

The Moon will spend the day in indecisive Libra, so it's best to take things slow until you're sure about what you want.

Wednesday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number, 7, the Spiritual Seeker.

7 energy encourages searching within your heart.

It also is the number of the writer, so if you have important things to put into words, Wednesday is a great time to do it.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, December 09, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

When you feel negative thoughts or feelings, don't just brush them off.

Toxic positivity helps no one. Try to evaluate where you are being overly restrictive in your life.

See what it is that you can work on when it happens.

It's OK to evaluate your emotions, all of them, and learn to adjust as needed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

The day is perfect for evaluating your life and detaching from the world for a little while.

You deserve some me-time at the end of each day.

The quiet reflection is good for your spirit and can give you a sense of purpose, too.

Try to add this one thing to your night if you can.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

When you feel tired of it all and can't give any more let go.

It's not up to you to save everyone.

There are times when you just have to let what's going to happen run its course.

Problems you didn't cause are not for you to own. Tend to yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

You are learning how to balance healthy compassion with love and care that doesn't rob you of your joy.

When you are so intuitive, you empathize deeply and it can be hard to detach from the pain of others.

Try to create stable routines that allow you to balance giving to others but also providing what you need for yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Life requires moments of patience and balance.

Learn to live in moderation and to be patient with yourself.

When you start the day, set a purpose, and honor your time.

Let each task get what it deserves. Try not to rush just because you think you have to.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Your creativity is limitless.

You are holding it back but if you gave into the spirit of the season, you would see that you have so many fresh ideas to express and explore.

Be the free spirit that you know you can be and have fun.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Don't give away your power.

Things get cloudy when you pretend not to know or you apologize for being more knowledgeable than other people.

You have earned your expertise so allow yourself to be an authority figure in this area of your life, especially if it's the truth.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Listen to your inner voice.

Your gut is a divine gift from the Universe, and it is there to guide you. Let your intuition do its magic.

Your experience is there to teach you, but when you're trying to control everything including your thought-life, it's disruptive to the natural flow of spirit that is there to serve you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

It's time to embrace the good things and enjoy them.

Step away from the hustle in life and aim for an easy pleasure-filled evening.

Put on some of your favorite music. Pop in a movie and unwind.

Celebration, joy, harmony, relaxation, homecoming

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

When you become familiar with your shadow side, you can also learn what trips you up and prevents you from hitting the next level of your life.

You may be struggling with imposter syndrome or dealing with fears that have nothing to do with who you are now.

Change is work. Don't be afraid that you can't do it. You can.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Hidden opportunities are one part of desire and the rest involves hard work and effort.

If you're aiming to get somewhere you will want to earn the skills you need to thrive in that industry.

You can imagine yourself being where you want to be, but remember that financial opportunities match your skill level.

Work on what you need to in order to be ready when the opportunity arises.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

No one likes conflict; it's why people run from it and avoid contention at all costs.

You may experience a strong need to run from any disagreement that feels more like a who-is-right competition.

That is your choice. You may need to bow out gracefully in order to avoid losing a relationship over an argument that you cannot win.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.