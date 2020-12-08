Love Horoscope For Wednesday, December 9, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Wednesday, December 9.

There is a lot of positive energy on Wednesday during your love horoscope.

The Sun spends the day in Sagittarius where it will be until December 21.

The Sun in Sagittarius makes us all long to travel, learn, and grow with others.

The waning crescent Moon is in Libra, which brings attention to balance and fairness within our relationships.

Venus will spend Wednesday in Scorpio, which involves research, exploring the depths of our own needs, and revealing secrets that need to be healed.

Venus will transit the third solar house of communication, so this can be great for chats with friends, family, and a significant other.

The third solar house also involves your local community and short-distance travel, so if you're planning to take a trip talk about it with your partner.

Use the day to plan, explore solutions, and get things done in a positive way for all.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, December 09, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus is in the third house of while in Scorpio, your sector of shared resources.

This encourages you to talk about travel plans, who will be responsible for what, and to also make sure that you get your questions answered.

If you have concerns about how something happening in your significant other's life, this is the time to bring it up.

Don't leave matters unspoken, but instead, bring them to the light for clarity and discussion at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus is in the third house while in Scorpio, your sector of commitment and marriage.

This is a great time to explore your thoughts about these subjects, and also to feel out how a person you are dating does as well.

You may not be on the same page, or perhaps you are, but you won't know until you bring it up in some way.

If you're already coupled, you can use this energy to work on your marriage and see how to make it better. If you've wanted to renew your vows, why not discuss it?

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus is in the third house while in Scorpio, your sector of daily responsibilities and pets.

This is a time to talk about a pet or perhaps how to share the workload that you have at home with others.

If you feel like things have not been equitably distributed, maybe make a list of what things have to get done and see who will volunteer for what and or assign it.

If you're single, perhaps this is a time to look at adopting or fostering a pet to bring you some companionship and unconditional love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus is in the third house while in Scorpio, your sector of romance and your spouse or significant other.

This is a great time to talk about what you want and need from your mate.

You may want more romance and you can initiate it or plan it with your partner.

If you are single, you may feel like you still want romance in your life. Instead of waiting for someone else to provide you with what you're looking for, try to find a way to do something special for yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus is in the third house while in Scorpio, your sector of home and family.

This is a great time to talk about how you'd like the living arrangements to feel and to be.

You may have tension in your home. Perhaps a compromise can be found.

You may need to make some adjustments in your house due to company and out-of-town visitors, now is the time to set ground rules for when they arrive.

Have a family meeting and discuss what everyone's expectations are and try to work as a team.

Article continues below

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus is in the third house while in Scorpio, your sector of communication.

How people speak to each other matters, and love language can play a part in understanding one another's differences.

This is a great time to learn about your own love language and why it matters to you.

It's also a great time to learn about what the other love languages are so you can speak them better with the people in your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus is in the third house while in Scorpio, your sector of money and personal property.

This is a great time to talk about local moves, contracts, and other things pertaining to property and what you are willing to sign for.

You might try to get a pre-loan qualification with your partner.

This is a good time to check out your credit scores. Pull up your credit reports for free online if you haven't already.

If you are planning to get married, this week is great for discussing prenuptial agreements you may want to have in place before saying, "I do."

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus is in the third house while in Scorpio, your sector of identity.

This is a great time for changing your name, if you just got married or divorce.

It's also a good day for renewing your driver's license, getting a marriage license or completing a marriage course in order to meet state requirements, if you are planning to elope.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus is in the third house while in Scorpio, your sector of the past and karma.

This is a wonderful time to show your forgiving nature and allow the past to be put to rest.

You may not believe that you were treated justly or kindly, but holding on to a grudge hurts you more than it does the person you can't forgive.

You might also find that a situation you thought would not resolve does this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus is in the third house while in Scorpio, your sector of friendships.

This is a good time to plan a short trip with a friend for the weekend so that you can have fun.

It's also a nice time to visit a car dealership with your mate to look at deals on vehicles if you're planning to buy or trade a car in before 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus is in the third house while in Scorpio, your sector of career and social status.

If you've been wanting to make a career change or go back to school, this is a great week for discussing it with your significant other.

You can talk about how your choices can affect or improve their life in the future.

You can explore how each one of your lives will be altered by making a significant lifestyle change.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus is in the third house while in Scorpio, your sector of shared resources.

This is a great day to plan on how to handle your future.

If you need to get life insurance for you or your partner, call for quotes.

If you have a policy in place or a will, this week is great for making necessary changes or adjustments to what you already have.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.