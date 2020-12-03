Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, December 4, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here for all zodiac signs with a prediction for December 4, 2020.

Isn't it amazing when you hear a powerful story of struggle but things turned out for the best?

Friday can give us a sense that things do work out for good, even when times are hard.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius. The Moon will spend the day in Leo.

Leo is represented by the Sun tarot card.

The Sun has a positive message when upright or reversed. It means that no matter what happens, something good can come out of it.

Friday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 11/2, the Intuitive.

The Intuitive is a person who has a special purpose in life.

They are teachers who learn from difficulty but share their wisdom with others, even though it's tough to do.

11 is a Master Number, and individuals with this path can attest their start in life was not easy.

And we all have difficulties, even if we aren't 11s, but if tomorrow's tarot is right, we all can use our experiences in a powerful way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Stick with what you know.

Routines prove to be favorable for you.

Life moves fast so you want to remain productive.

Try not to make too many changes when your schedule is uncertain.

Say no when an invite doesn't make sense. Take control of your time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Life is changing rapidly.

You have resources going out as quickly as they come in.

It's enough to make your head spin and wonder when the rat race will slow down enough for you to catch your breath.

It's the holiday season, and all the haste will slow down soon enough.

Try to enjoy the madness, even if it drives you crazy every once in a while.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

Not everything is meant to last forever.

Goodbye is a gift for you to unwrap in your own way.

You don't have to slam the door shut on a relationship or experience that you know is near the end.

Be gentle with your heart. You can do this with gentle grace so that closure is done with love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Nothing feels as good as a nap when you're tired.

The weather is changing. The year is coming to a close.

You're probably feeling it all strongly since you're such a sensitive zodiac sign.

Turn in early if you can't step away from the noise.

Go ahead, and turn off the phone so you can get a good night's sleep.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Your habits define you.

You have to stay connected with your mind-body-spirit and what each is saying it needs from you.

When you neglect one area of your life all three fall out of balance.

Get things right with your complete being and you will feel good about your day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

Now is the time to plan.

You have an unexpected delay in your adventures.

This can be a sweet opportunity for you to revise your objectives and fix whatever didn't work the first time around.

Use this time wisely and invest it well.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Why are you worried so much? Worry will cause you to miss out on so many things.

You can only do the best that you can with what you have.

If you're not cutting corners or being irresponsible, things will work out for you.

If you're worried about someone else, try not to fret.

Your concern can make their fears more powerful. Have confidence.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

Not everyone needs to know your business.

It's not keeping a secret from people you love when you're simply exercising discretion and restraint.

There are times when you need to let an idea mature before speaking about it.

You may change your mind. See how you feel after you've given things a little more time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You have to do an intervention or else this project may not work out the way you want it to.

Don't neglect what you've done because you think it's OK to leave it to sit.

Check your work. Make sure that you have all your ducks in a row and that things are working in the way you intended it to.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

You get back what you put into your work.

You may have doubts if the return of your time investment will be what you imagined.

You won't know if you quit now. If you believe in your heart that you're doing something that you ought to do, then don't let tough times get you to stop.

Stay persistent and watch your efforts grow.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

Kick your feet up. It's time to relax and enjoy your life. Order the pizza.

Watch the movie. It can feel strange not to have work hanging over your head, but you earned your time off.

Enjoy it any way that you want to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

To wait is a thoughtful consideration until it's not any longer.

Are you putting your dreams on hold because you don't want to offend someone?

You may want to reconsider making choices that hold you back when it's at your expense.

Are you benefiting someone who isn't really concerned about you?

