Horoscope For Tomorrow, December 4, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on December 4, 2020.

There are so many things happening in astrology on Friday that it can be hard to see clearly.

Keep your chin up though.

There is a rainbow at the end of the storm.

The Moon spends one more day in emotional Cancer where it rules.

The Moon in Cancer will oppose Jupiter, the planet of luck, and Pluto, the planet of transformation in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

Cancer and Capricorn activate our collective relationship house, so if there's going to be stress you will likely experience it with people closest to you.

Jupiter emphasizes growth when it communicates with the Moon on Friday.

Pluto says to take what you experience and make it better when it speaks with the Moon.

So, whatever you plan to do, do it with the end in mind.

Delays, disagreements can all work out for your good, even if it's hard.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If December 4 is your birthday, you are a Sagittarius zodiac sign.

Famous people who share your birthday include singer Jay-Z, model and talk show host Tyra Banks, and actress Marissa Tomei

You are strong-willed and have an engaging mind. You don't mind fighting for what you believe in. You're unafraid to confront problems.

Your best relationship matches include Aries, Gemini, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, December 04, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of home and family drawing your attention to what is familiar.

You may be resistant to extreme changes and prefer to stick to what you know.

This is a good day for bonding with the family and involving others in decision-making, especially if it will cause an unexpected disruption to your usual schedule.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of communication.

You enjoy sweet and sentimental conversations.

You may find pleasure in the smallest of compliments and gestures made by others.

It's a good day to be generous with your feedback, especially if it is helpful and kind.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of money, and personal possessions.

Invest in simple things that provide you a sense of comfort and security.

Get the grocery shopping done. Pick up your favorite goodies.

Bake something simple. Aim for fresh items that give you lasting memories of home.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of identity. This is a good day to work on your personal needs.

Try to clear your agenda of items that cause you unnecessary stress.

Ask yourself before scheduling things if it benefits you or just a task you think you must handle.

Give yourself the gift of time. Try to keep things simple.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of karma, and hidden things.

You may feel emotional during the day, but it's an opportunity to grow.

Do your shadow work. Participate in self-discovery. Journal writing may be helpful to you.

Consult your astrology to see what has been affecting your sign this year.

Do you notice common themes? There may be healing involved.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of friendships.

How tight is your circle of trust? Have you kept in touch with the people that mean the most to you?

It's a good time to plan something simple with your friends. You might schedule a Zoom call to catch up.

Send a little note about your day and check-in with a good friend whom you've lost touch with over the last few months.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of career, and social status.

Even if your heart isn't in your work, aim to get things done and push yourself through.

Things may not be easy, however, efforts that you have done on time and consistently can provide profitable for you. Keep your eyes on the brass ring!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of higher learning.

Try to remove distractions if you have to study or learn a new subject.

It can be challenging for you to really understand what you are learning if you have too many things commanding your time. Be protective of your personal space.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of shared resources.

You may be a big softy and want to give others the world. You may be overly generous to a fault.

So, put a cap on what you feel you can give. Don't be a martyr.

If you know that you can only do so much, be mindful of your limitations.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of commitment. If you're ready to take the leap, then say so.

You don't have to wait for someone or something to show interest in you.

Take the initiative. Being assertive may not feel natural to you at this time, but it could get you where you want to be.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of daily duties.

It's a good day to get things done around the home. Organize.

Clear clutter from your personal space.

Evaluate the energy flow of your rooms and see how you can improve it.

Try to find ways to boost and conserve your energy so that you can focus on clarity.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, your sector of creativity.

This is a great day to make something special that's from the heart.

Bake cookies to gift. Use your slow cooker. Be artful.

Play music or dance in your living room. Enjoy the sweeter side of life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.