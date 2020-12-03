Love Horoscope For Friday, December 4, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Friday, December 4.

No one likes to learn from the school of hard knocks, but many people would agree that their heart has been beaten a few times and it was not fun.

It's hard to love after you feel love let you down.

Now, Venus has been having her own version of life's lessons that come from strife lately.

She only has two weeks to transit Scorpio, and it's been hard since this transit began on November 21.

On Friday, Venus takes another dose of chaos from Uranus who is currently in the sector of commitments for Scorpio where she is located.

Chaos in love is not fun unless that's your cup of tea.

On Friday, a surprise can come through for all zodiac signs as lady luck lends a helping hand, thanks to Jupiter's intervention.

A twist of fate can bring out a positive outcome that is unexpected for all zodiac signs, but Libra and Scorpio may feel this turn of events the most.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Good luck comes your way through a loved one as Venus in Scorpio harmonizes with lucky Jupiter in your sector of social status. A boost to your partner's career could prove to be helpful to you as well.

There can be money coming in through a family member that allows you to pursue a dream or a goal. Working with others is helpful to you during this time. If you get an offer of assistance, try not to refuse it in the name of independence. It's a gift.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Love can grow and change into something positive and unexpected, as Jupiter brings positive energy to Venus in your sector of commitments.

This is a great time to share your dreams and hopes with a mate.

You may not always say what you want to happen, but vulnerability can be a super attractive trait for you to reveal during this window of time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Doing things with your partner or working on yourself can be a big boost to your life as Venus harmonizes with Jupiter expanding your daily duties sector.

Bringing your daily life into your relationship can be bonding for you and your significant other.

Little things that you do can foster a sense of oneness that you don't want to miss out on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are romantic and creative all day while Venus and Jupiter work in positive ways.

The language of love comes naturally to you and gives you a desire to share it with others.

This is a wonderful time to explore a new way of sharing your care and concern.

Think about the words you use and choose sweet ones.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your desire to be there for your loved ones can urge you to take on more responsibility.

Venus and Jupiter work in harmony all day, and your vision of what makes a house a home can feel real to you now.

This is a wonderful time for you to imprint your personality in your home.

You may be ready to change things that bring you a stronger sense of closure, especially after a breakup.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus in Scorpio activates your communication sector, and with Jupiter emphasizing this area of your life, you may be chattier and open about your thoughts and feelings.

This is the perfect time for counseling, working with a life coach or chatting with a friend who truly 'gets' you and understands where you have been and where you need to go.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Jupiter brings out your desire to provide for others. You may not love money, but you will see its value in your life.

You may receive money from an unexpected source that makes a huge difference in your life.

Something that has stressed you financially can be improved by a resource that you receive from work you've done in the past.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus in Scorpio activates your identity sector, and you may feel a strong desire to look and feel your best.

This is a great time to do more pampering or to take the time you need to groom in the morning.

Feeling confident and beautiful is important for you, and it can draw attraction and attention from someone you've already got your eye on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus in Scorpio activates your karma sector. You may find yourself.

With Jupiter in the mix, a secret could come to the surface.

You may discover what you needed to know at a time that you're ready to deal with it.

This may not be a pleasant discovery, but it's good to know what you have to work on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Love is shared among friendships as Venus continues to emphasize your friend sector.

Your circle of influence grows among peers and colleagues.

You may find yourself growing more fond and popular among others.

Be kinder to people that you meet during this time. Luck is introducing new opportunities to you through your social network.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus in Scorpio activates your sector of work and career, and what you love to do may become what you are known for.

Your partner may be saying positive things about you and without realizing it a door of opportunity is created.

You may find yourself in a wonderful new role through the seeds planted at this time.

Think positively. Don't shy away from praise, especially if it's deserved.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Learn and grow from others.

There's a chance for you to grow from your experiences and you may find yourself introduced to a new idea about love.

Be open-minded. If you're willing to listen to what people have to say, even when you disagree, you may change your mind about a theory you've held about love that holds you back from happiness.

