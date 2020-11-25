Horoscope For Tomorrow, November 26, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on November 26, 2020.

Being culturally aware, learning about life, and exploring the world are all side effects of the Sun in Sagittarius transit this month.

The Moon will be in impulsive Aries all day, which brings powerful energy, but we are also at risk of expressing anger or becoming easily frustrated.

The Moon will speak with Mars, the planet of war.

So, if you're spending time with family be careful to avoid difficult conversations as arguments are likely to erupt.

Before the Moon leaves Aries to enter Taurus it will give us a variety of emotional experiences to ponder all day.

The Moon will first square Pluto, the planet of transformation.

Take note of how your outlook changes. You may feel ready to make a major decision.

The Moon will then speak with Jupiter, the planet of luck.

Pay attention to what you have available to you. Keep your options open.

The Moon will feel like things are put on hold after it speaks to Saturn, the planet of structure, just before changing signs.

This is a time to really ask yourself what you need to get a particular project or idea up and running.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If November 26 is your birthday, you are a Sagittarius zodiac sign.

Famous people who share your birthday include music producer, DJ Khalid, 44 and singer Tina Turner, 80.

You are eclectic. You have a love of life. Nothing gets you down.

Your superpower is your optimism.

You turn things into positives even when others find it difficult to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Your best relationship matches include Aries, Gemini, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Good thing you love adventure because Thursday can deliver a rollercoaster of emotional experiences.

The Moon starts the day in Aries, and you're alert, anxious to get started, and impatient.

After communicating intently with Chiron, you sense what areas in your life need to change.

Then, yesterday's discussion with Mars may have emphasized this point further.

The Aries Moon will speak to Pluto, the planet of transformation and you are a force to be reckoned with.

However, Saturn also gets in on this conversation. Regardless of how motivated you are to do the work, now it's time to plant and wait for what opportunities await.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Uranus continues to communicate with Venus in Scorpio. On one hand, Uranus wants to make you uncomfortable.

There are concerns about your desire to stay stuck in a rut. Venus is inviting you to explore your sensual side, but there may be a cost.

You have to balance the pros and cons of key areas of your personal life at this time.

You may not know what it is that you want just yet. Clarity can come in an instant, but it requires awareness and effort.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Anxiety or concerns about life, in general, may come up for you while Mercury remains in Scorpio.

Your sixth house is activated and this is the time to use whatever resources you have to keep your busy mind occupied.

Your imagination can be vivid now. It's a good time to think about the future but within limits.

You can plan for what you want to do. You might even start taking action.

However, Mercury is still in its shadow, so don't let delays or setbacks cause you to lose steam when starting during this astrologically awkward time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon in Aries can get your drive up and running, but since the day is full of holiday activities you will be tabling certain ideas until later.

This is a great time for you to sit back and think about what you need and what you really don't need but want.

With the Moon in Aries communicating with Saturn, Jupiter, and Pluto in your sector of relationships it's a good time to think about how other people's energy impact your own.

Your ideas may conflict with what people expect of you during this crucial time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun in Sagittarius shines a light on romance but if you're single or mending a broken heart there's nothing further from your mind. It's time to think of something else.

Sagittarius season invites you to channel whatever ails you into creative activities.

You need to shine! And while the Moon is in Aries, embracing your inner courage and confidence will get you through the day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's a great day to express your creativity.

Mercury harmonizes with Neptune while in the zodiac sign of Scorpio making it a day full of rich ideas.

Let out your inner child. If you're spending the day with family, indulge in some games, especially if you normally observe instead of participating. Be playful.

Enjoy the little things that life brings. If you're spending the holiday home on your own, use this time to dream, write, draw, or read poetry.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Sun in Sagittarius brings out your desire to be expressive. You can be more talkative.

You can take pleasure in sharing intimate thoughts and opening up about yourself.

The Sun works sweetly with Venus, your ruling planet, which is in the sign of Scorpio.

Thursday is a great time for shopping online with someone close.

You will enjoy finding new deals and seeing what's in fashion, perhaps buying things for others but also for yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Aries Moon squares Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday, and this activates your communication sector and your desire for things to be a certain way.

You might find it difficult to be flexible about a routine. You may struggle with feelings of anxiety if there's a lot of unpredictability around you.

This is the time to assert your power and to claim what it is that you are feeling rather than sweeping strong feelings under the rug.

Be transparent as best as you can without exhibiting too much anger that might not be logical during this window of time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your ruling planet Jupiter conjuncts with Pallas, the planet of strategy.

You may find yourself dealing with matters that relate to work even though this is a time of holiday and celebration for everyone.

If you have been looking for a job, you may want to take time out of the day to go ahead and send out a few resumes or fill out an application.

Something could present itself at the most unlikely hour that turns out to be perfect for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

No matter what you do throughout the day, you may be playing the role of the responsible one.

Despite the fact that you will have so many things on your plate, you carry an overwhelming sense of duty to do things a certain way and exercise caution.

If you're going out for Black Friday, you'll be the one emphasizing the hand sanitizer and making sure your group is masked up properly.

You may not agree with everything that others do, but you'll be safety-minded.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your desire for stability and to feel like you have things in your life that you understand and can control will be at an all-time high on Thursday. You may long for what is familiar to you.

You will be willing to work hard to maintain tradition and routine, even if things feel less than ordinary due to the pandemic.

It's a good day for you to instill a sense of tradition if you're spending time with family. Tell familiar stories and keep your spirit up.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, a spiritual opportunity opens for you, and if you have a particular meditative practice try to incorporate it early in the day.

Neptune, your ruling planet is in your sign and it harmonizes with Pluto in Capricorn.

This can mean that you need to fill your spirit up with optimism and love as others may require a lot from you.

If you're a person who picks up the energy of the room, be sure to do what you need to keep your feelings from taking on more negativity than is necessary.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.