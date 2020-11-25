Love Horoscope For Thursday, November 26, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Thursday, November 25.

The Sun is in Sagittarius on Thursday and will remain in the solar house of adventure until December 21.

The Moon will be in Aries entering Taurus just before midnight.

Venus is in Scorpio where she is in her sign of detriment.

Venus in Scorpio is intense and imbalanced with how she expresses her energy.

While she is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio we all feel deeply and intensely.

While Venus is having a hard time this week it can be difficult to know when we express ourselves more than we should do.

Some zodiac signs may pull back quickly in reaction to their own desire to get close.

It's good to do a check-in on a lover or friend who was openly chatty and expressive but suddenly silent and withdrawn just to make sure they are doing OK.

The inconsistent expression of love and affection can fire off mixed signals causing confusion and miscommunication.

Mercury is in Scorpio, which lends itself nicely to asking good questions.

Instead of jumping to assumptions ask what's going on to gain clarity.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus remains in Scorpio, your sector of shared resources, so this is a time where you benefit from the exchanges of giving and take within a relationship.

However, there may be power struggles this week that conflict with your idea of what this may mean.

It's important to work on yourself, especially if you find that your ego is triggered by a sense of imbalance within your love relationships.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus remains in Scorpio, your sector of commitment, so you are still learning and exploring how you feel about giving yourself completely to another person.

You may have grown over this year and learned to let go of some of your ideas about what love is meant to be, but there is still more for you to explore at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus remains in Scorpio, your sector of daily duties, and you want to be with a partner who carries part of the workload.

You may not mind doing the lion's share of what must be done.

However, for Thursday, you will be conscious of how much is expected of you vs what another person is able or willing to give in return.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus remains in Scorpio, your sector of romance and creativity, so you want to see that you are appreciated, wanted, and loved.

You may hope that your partner is more affectionate on Thursday.

You may appreciate more one-on-one time even if you're in a group setting and spending time with family or friends.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus remains in Scorpio, your sector of home and family, so you will want to know that everyone feels good about being together.

You may take on the role of nurturer or act motherly toward people you are around.

It's a good day to make an extra effort to reach out to friends or family by text to spread some holiday cheer.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus remains in Scorpio, your sector of communication, and you want all the sweet talk.

You need compliments and kind words from the one you love.

You are open and receptive. It's a good day to work through your desire for romance in writing or reading poetry or listening to songs that bring back some nostalgia.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus remains in Scorpio, your sector of money and personal possessions, so it's a good day for you to plan your gift-giving this holiday season.

It's a wonderful time for you to also take in how you'd like to see this special time expressed despite the current restrictions that are in place.

If you put in enough time and thought you will come up with amazing ideas.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus remains in Scorpio, your sector of identity, so you will want to feel like you're part of something that you can depend on.

If you have to spend the holiday away from family, it can feel difficult for you emotionally even if you thought you were mentally prepared.

You may want to do things that keep you feeling connected with friends who are going through the same thing as you are.

Do a Zoom dinner date or if you are with a partner, let them know how you feel so that they can comfort you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus remains in Scorpio, your sector of the past and hidden things, and you may be making comparisons between now and past times.

These may be difficult for you to let go. You may wonder how you wasted time without anything to show for your experiences.

However, Thursday can be a great time to slowly see things in a new light.

You may see the positive to a breakup or finally view a situation that was difficult to get over as a blessing in disguise.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus remains in Scorpio, your sector of friendship, so it is a good time to dive into deep conversations with people who don't expect anything from you beyond your company.

You may enjoy interacting with someone who accepts you and the current situation without trying to make big changes.

It's an idea time to see the benefit of friends who are platonic and loving.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus remains in Scorpio, your sector of career and social status, so respect is important to you on Thursday.

In fact, lack of respect could prove to be a deal-breaker in some way for you, and you may need to be mindful of this emotional need.

With Venus in Scorpio, you may value a friendship element to your love life over passion.

If you are single, a friendship that you feel abiding trust in could become a place where sparks start to fly and lead into something more.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus remains in Scorpio, your sector of personal philosophy, so you are learning to embrace the depths of friendship and what this means for you on all levels of your life, not only love.

You may be seeing your role in the lives of others as a friend who is there during times of need. You may find a special sense of fulfillment in being transparent within a friendship.

