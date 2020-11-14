Horoscope For Tomorrow, November 15, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on November 15, 2020.

The Sun will be in Scorpio and the New Moon will perfect just after midnight on Sunday.

We will have 10 hours to process the energy of this New Moon before it enters Sagittarius later in the day.

Sunday's horoscope for today encourages all zodiac signs to analyze life.

When a New lunar phase begins we need to know what we want to do with our time.

The New Moon in Scorpio is harmonizing with Saturn, a planet associated with the government.

So, this is a good time for writing wills, handling legal matters related to shared resources, and taking a hard look at vices that hurt your health.

When the Moon enters Sagittarius, we are encouraged to do research and to learn about various subjects.

If you're unsure about how to invest money or how to protect your interests in various areas of shared property matters, the next few days are great for consulting an expert.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

Famous people who share your birthday include YouTuber Jeffree Star and artist Georgia O'Keeffe.

You love to challenge the status quo. You are edgy and brave.

If November 15 is your birthday, you are a Scorpio zodiac sign.

Your best relationship matches include Capricorn, Taurus, and Cancer zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The New Moon in Scorpio takes place at the start of the day, and it activates your solar house of shared resources.

At the start of the day, you may not want to fly solo, but instead, do things with someone close to you.

It's a good day to open a joint bank account together or to talk about the future and plan what you hope time will bring.

Later in the day, when the Moon changes zodiac signs, it enters Sagittarius bringing attention and focus to your sector of adventure.

Once you've completed the heavy stuff, try something fun and playful or learn something new.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The New Moon in Scorpio takes place at the start of the day, and it activates your solar house of relationships and commitment.

It's a great time to start a new relationship or business partnership, but you may also be ready to work on a passion project.

Talk about your ideas when the Moon changes zodiac signs. Later in the day, the Moon enters Sagittarius and brings attention and focus to your sector of shared resources.

You may not be able to accomplish everything you want right now alone. So, talk your goals over with a roommate, friend or trusted mentor.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The New Moon in Scorpio takes place at the start of the day, and it activates your solar house of daily duties. It's a great day to put on your favorite music and do a deep cleaning or get your chores done.

Later, when the Moon enters Sagittarius you will be commitment-minded and ready to mingle with someone special. Perhaps plan a date with someone special as a reward.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The New Moon in Scorpio takes place at the start of the day, and it activates your solar house of creativity.

Start a new DIY project or begin planning for the holidays. If you're taking a vacation or have family coming in, you've still got plenty of time to plan.

When the Moon changes zodiac signs to enter Sagittarius you will have a boost of energy to get all the particulars done. Write out a menu or make a list of things you need to get a task or project completed this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The New Moon in Scorpio takes place at the start of the day, and it activates your solar house of home and family.

Wipe the slate clean and see if you can do something to bring your loved ones closer together even if you plan on spending the holidays apart.

The Moon in Sagittarius later on in the day can boost your creativity.

Maybe make a Zoom meeting calendar or plan activities that can make being in touch fun and something to look forward to.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The New Moon in Scorpio takes place at the start of the day, and it activates your solar house of communication.

Start your yearly newsletter for family and friends or get your greeting cards ready to send out via email. The morning is perfect for setting words down to share with others later.

Later in the day when the Moon changes zodiac signs, it enters Sagittarius bringing attention and focus to your sector of home and family.

You can pull out your holiday decorations early. Spruce up the house so it feels cozy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The New Moon in Scorpio takes place at the start of the day, and it activates your solar house of money. This is a great time to work on something profitable.

You will have great ideas on how to grow a biz or build a brand. You can find a new job or stumble on to an amazing opportunity.

When the Moon changes zodiac signs, it enters Sagittarius bringing attention and focus to your sector of communication making this also a good time to make your mark on social media with a website or some other social media platform presence.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The New Moon in Scorpio takes place at the start of the day, and it activates your solar house of identity.

Reinvent your look. Book a much-needed hair appointment or get your nails done. Buy a new outfit for the holidays. Change something simple that gives you a confidence boost.

When the Moon enters Sagittarius bringing attention and focus to your sector of personal possessions.

Go through your closet to see what signature piece you really need so you have it in mind to buy when you go shopping again.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The New Moon in Scorpio takes place at the start of the day, and it activates your solar house of the past. It's a great time to let go of what you can't change and move on to bigger and better things.

So, that later in the day, when the Moon changes zodiac signs, it enters Sagittarius bringing attention and focus to your sector of identity.

Enjoy activities that mean something special to you. Enjoy your own company. You will want to avoid negative people at this time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The New Moon in Scorpio takes place at the start of the day, and it activates your solar house of friendship.

It's a great day to hang out with your crew and do something that you all enjoy together. Walk the nearest indoor mall or do a group online chat.

The Moon will also enter Sagittarius later in the day, your attention and focus will turn to karma or the past.

You may feel like clearing your home of negative energy. Donate items you want to remove. Clear the clutter to make room for what you love.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The New Moon in Scorpio takes place at the start of the day, and it activates your solar house of career and social status. It's a great day to focus on business and work-related activities. Create a new logo for your brand. Update your resume and cover letters. Visit your LinkedIn if it's been a while. Maybe post a few things you've read that provide value.

When the Moon changes zodiac signs, it enters Sagittarius you'll be ready to focus on friends. You might even want to do some online networking, too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The New Moon in Scorpio takes place at the start of the day, and it activates your solar house of higher learning. It's a good time to pick up a mini-course to study or to get a non-fiction book to read.

You'll have a few days to work on professional and personal development once the Moon changes zodiac signs.

Later in the day, the Moon enters Sagittarius bringing attention and focus to your sector of career and social status making the rest of the weekend perfect for doing things that bring out the best in your work.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.