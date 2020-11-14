Daily Tarot Card Reading, November 15, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for November 15, 2020.

The New Moon in Scorpio takes place on Sunday, and then it will enter Sagittarius later in the day.

Sunday comes with the numerology of a Life Path Number 3, the Communicator.

The Communicator is creative, slightly scattered, and brave.

In the tarot, the number 3 is the Empress card.

The Empress is open and generous.

She's kind and nurturing. She symbolizes the growth of ideas.

For many zodiac signs, Sunday can be a time of renewal and spiritual play.

Be creative in some way. Write, paint or draw.

Even if it's already snowing where you are, plant something that you can grow at home like an herb garden.

Chat with a friend or schedule a Skype date. Foster your imagination and let yourself dream.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

What a relief!

The drama is starting to fade, and now that the dust is beginning to settle you not only feel better but you can see the cause of the original problem. You are free to move on with new plans!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Emperor

You want someone strong enough to handle your courage.

You don't mind being around people or friends who pamper you from time-to-time, but you're looking for inspiration and encouragement from a person who leads by example.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

A big move is coming.

If you're looking for a job or are in the process of exploring a work-related raise or promotion, the Eight of Pentacles is a positive sign.

Keep working hard and believe in yourself. Great things are happening for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

You can't prepare for everything.

Sometimes things happen and you just have to roll with it. You may not be able to change what took place, but you can alter your destination by making new choices. Stay optmistic.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Prioritize.

When there are so many things to do you have to simplify your life. Work on your time management. See what you can delegate to someone else. Ask for help if you need to. Don't try to do it all by yourself if you don't have to.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You want excitement!

Life has become slightly less eventful, and you need to do a little something to add some energy into your world. Get beyond social media. What small thing can you do that can create a spark of interest and get your mental juices flowing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Are you happy? You should be.

Dreams are coming to pass for you, and it's been such a long road to get where you are now. You can keep dreaming though because your good luck isn't going to stop anytime soon. Aim big!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Stay determined!

You have to hang in there even when times feel hard. Even when it seems like situations and enemies are coming at you from all sides, don't give up. Some battles are won simply by your ability to stick to the role you're meant to play.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

Listen to your voice.

Your inner child is asking for your attention. It's been too long since you've just stopped and paid attention. Things are changing but you don't want to lose sight of who you are inside.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

You are what you spend time on.

You are making investments of your energy, but are you truly paying attention to what this will bring into your life? It's good to take inventory of what you are doing and why.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Moon

Things aren't always as they seem.

A situation could seem so good to you but maybe there's a problem you didn't know about. Ask questions. Listen to your gut instinct, especially if it feels like you aren't getting the answers you need.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Strength

Compassion makes you strong.

You have a giving heart and someone may need a little understanding and empathy from you today. A little tenderness goes a long way.

