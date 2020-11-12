Love Horoscope For Friday, November 13, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Friday, November 13.

If you're wondering why love and life feel so crazy right now, you don't have to look further than your love horoscope.

The Moon leaves sweet Libra to enter Scorpio where Mercury and the Sun have been increasing our emotional intensity for the last week.

And each of these planets has difficulty expressing their sweet side when in the zodiac sign Scorpio.

In astrology, there's a saying, "As above, so below", so what we are seeing in the world right now makes a lot of sense once you realize that we aren't the only ones experiencing big drama. The planets are too.

Mercury in Scorpio brings secrets to the surface, and it's mostly one-sided reveals.

Intuitive zodiac signs like Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces may be wondering if we are all ever going to be truly OK and when.

The Moon in Scorpio is unpredictably intense, and fire signs may come across as mean, even if they don't mean to be.

Earth signs, don't be surprised if you feel like you're not making progress when speaking with a mate, friend, or close family member.

The Moon and Mercury can take on stubborn energy when in Scorpio, too.

Air signs, you might be the only ones who can detach and swing this weekend without blinking an eye.

When times get tough, you may just decide to do you.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, November 13, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love heals but sometimes you need the distance.

Aries, the Moon spends the day in Scorpio, your solar house of taboos and rebirth matters.

You may have a strong desire to do more than talk about changes. You are ready to actually see them through.

But there can be things you don't understand and right now with Mercury also in Scorpio it's best to investigate your options and ideas.

Try not to think too much about love as you are going through a time of change and great healing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's okay to be confused sometimes.

Taurus, the Moon spends the day in Scorpio, your solar house of commitments. You may be ready to commit to someone with all your heart.

There can even be talking about your future together. With the Moon involved now, your feelings about commitment can start to surface.

If you're excited or scared, it will show. The day was made for you to process these emotions to help you know what it is that you want.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Try to find the middle ground.

Gemini, the Moon spends the day in Scorpio, your solar house of wellness and daily duties.

This is an intense time of planning and focus. There can be many emotions involved when it comes to what you need and how you need it accomplished.

You may be bumping heads with your partner when you make plans, and this can be a cause for compromise.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love was meant to be special.

Cancer, the Moon spends the day in Scorpio, your solar house of creativity.

It's the perfect time to try something new and to be uber romantic.

You may not always want to initiate a loving act, but the mood to play the initiator can be strongly felt. So, why not express the way that you feel.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your inner circle is everything.

Leo, the Moon spends the day in Scorpio, your solar house of home and family.

You want to see everyone close and getting along, and sometimes that is difficult with so many diverse personalities.

However, you can play a role in building bridges by showing others how to be kind and giving even when it's hard.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Talk from the heart.

Virgo, the Moon spends the day in Scorpio, your solar house of communication.

People read body language and the way that you treat them beyond what words can say.

It's difficult to do when you can't be in the same room or spend as much time doing things you like together as a couple.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Love starts in the home.

Libra, the Moon spends the day in Scorpio, your solar house of possessions.

And, since you love good aesthetics why not do some nesting?

Put a few signature pieces in place that help you to feel like your space is all your own and home.

You may not need to do much, but it can begin the process of adding romance back into your life in a subtle way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Get to know yourself.

Scorpio, the Moon spends the day in Scorpio, your solar house of identity.

And there is nothing wrong with a little self-love during the weekend.

Try some retail therapy. But something sensual in your power color. Wear red.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Don't let what happened ruined what could be.

Sagittarius, the Moon spends the day in Scorpio, your solar house of the past.

You may not be restricting your beliefs about love because of lost love, but you could be hesitant to believe in eternal commitment if you keep holding yourself back each time you feel something.

With Mercury in Scorpio could be the right time for you to think about why you keep doing that.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Be someone that others can lean on.

Capricorn, the Moon spends the day in Scorpio, your solar house of friendships.

Deep conversations and feel like you really know a person are all attainable for you. Start the pillow talk.

Even if you're just chatting online with a friend. It's good to get to the heart of matters when you're ready.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your reputation can be boosted by loving acts.

Aquarius, the Moon spends the day in Scorpio, your solar house social standing.

You may not realize how much someone looks to you for emotional support during these trying times. Just a simple good morning text or a chat can mean so much.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love is a language that you can learn.

Pisces, the Moon spends the day in Scorpio, your solar house of higher learning.

Love can be hard at times and when you are confused or don't understand what's going on, then ask. It's that simple sometimes.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.