Daily Tarot Card Reading, November 13, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for November 13, 2020.

A new beginning is underway as the Moon enters Scorpio on Friday, and it's a perfect to decide what it is you want out of life.

The planetary line is powerful, punctuating Friday's tarot card reading for all zodiac signs. Mercury, Mars, the Moon, and the Sun are all in Scorpio throughout this weekend.

Perhaps Scorpio season has kicked up fears. The eighth sign of the zodiac is associated with lots of frightful things in astrology.

Death, taboos, and the afterlife — all matters that frankly no one really wants to talk about, but sometimes we have to.

In the tarot, Scorpio is associated with the most feared card of the Major Arcana, Death, but this should not be.

Death means a new beginning, but one that starts with an ending. No one likes endings.

But what if this season of life that's coming to a close opens greater doors of growth for you?

That's what Scorpio season is all about, by the way — rebirth!

If you feel overwhelmed by the emotions this energy brings, Friday's numerology lends a helping hand.

The date reduces down to a Life Path Number 1, the Leader, and it encourages us to push beyond our fears!

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Friday, November 13, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

Watch out for frenemies!

Emotions can be misleading as you project your feelings on to another that is not on the same page. But there's a likely chance you won't even see it.

The Moon tarot card indicates that there can be a mysterious cloud hindering your ability to perceive the truth with full clarity.

Discovering the truth can be hard for you to comprehend, but try to understand that it's something that you also did to yourself. Take note!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

You're vulnerable right now, but this can be a good thing.

Taurus, your heart is wide open. You can fall in love so easily right now.

When you feel close with the right person, all the pieces can fall into place with you right along with it.

You may not even want to hold back any longer because you've been waiting for this moment and are ready.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Trouble is brewing!

Things that you did not expect can cause you to feel great distress.

You often are able to handle surprises, but this one took you by storm and it's hard for you to really see what the point is. In the middle of the drama try to recenter yourself.

Life always throws a monkey wrench in the mix, but that doesn't reflect on you as a person. Soon this storm will pass.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Believe in the unseen.

Family problems can feel so overwhelming, Cancer, and when members disagree or can't get along you carry this pain within your heart.

You may wish you could fix it all, but this isn't possible, even if you truly want to do it.

You have to let everyone work out their part and to assume responsibility. Your job is to take it in prayer and let the universe do its part.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Just don't do it.

Sometimes your mind can play tricks on you thinking that you can dance with temptation and win.

You may have given up something and it's been a while.

Now you want to try it again but with some self-control.

The problem you had required you to stop to gain more restraint, so as the Devil tarot card reveals, you're slipping into an old pattern of thinking.

It's best to stick to your guns and decline the temptation.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Goodness, Virgo. Do you ever stop working?

Work is important but remember that so is having a fun time in life.

Try not to be the 'all-work, no-play' person in the room.

Pencil something playful or fun into your schedule if you have to do so. Make an appointment

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

You've got this!

Libra, the 3 of Pentacles reveals how you're working hard to master a particular skill.

Doing something artfully is not easy and it can feel taxing at times.

You may love the challenge, but dislike the level of tension it creates when mistakes happen.

Try to gently remind yourself that things take time before the miracle happens.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Take the time you need to heal.

It's going to be OK. Getting your feelings hurt is terrible when you allowed yourself to be open and vulnerable.

If it's with love, you could be swearing that you'll never try again.

If it's with a friendship or job, you may wonder if the world will forever be upside down. Difficult times like these require gentleness, so be kind to yourself.

Surround yourself with good friends who do understand and are willing to listen.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Get your passport ready! You're ready to sail on to a new adventure.

This might not be possible with the current state of affairs but in your heart, you want to travel and take a trip far away.

If you are going to head out to a new destination, this is a positive time for you. Your trip is written in the cards!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Be flexible! Change is coming your way, and you may need to be mentally prepared for it.

You may not like change or even wish to welcome it. 2020 has taught you that change is something you have to get used to, like it or not, but that still doesn't make it easy for you to handle, does it?

Kick and scream all you want, Capricorn. The bottom line is that this is going to be good for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Temperance

Stop thinking so much and make a decision.

You have gone through the pros and cons of every scenario. Asked your friends. Asked your family, but still, you aren't sure? Of course, you are.

You know what you need to do and thinking isn't one of them, at least not anymore. It's time to commit to what you want. Is it yes or no? Decide.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Y.O.L.O!

If you really want to have things a certain way you'll need to stop making concessions and compromises that don't align with your core values.

It's one thing to be the nice person in the group, but you don't have to be the doormat.

Stand up for yourself and if it doesn't feel right to you, let it go.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.