Horoscope For Tomorrow, November 12, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on November 12, 2020.

On Thursday, the Sun is in Scorpio and the Moon is in Libra.

We have water and air elements in our daily astrology, which can leave some zodiac signs feeling exhausted.

Our horoscope for tomorrow encourages all zodiac signs to conserve their energy.

Water signs may need a little more time to recenter as focusing on people can require more intuitive effort than usual.

Mars turns direct on Friday, and the last day in retrograde motion is the most intense of all.

There can be a bubbling of energy that makes it hard to focus.

For Aries, there can be a power struggle brewing in your love life.

For Libras, you may find that you're ready to do something for yourself and stop putting everyone else's needs above your own.

For Earth signs, Mars direct can prove to be a motivating factor toward growth.

Air signs can see a pick up in their love lives.

Thursday epiphanies can come through quickly so pay attention to your inner dialogue.

And, if you feel angry, it's OK. Big changes are difficult, and Mars has been retrograde in Aries for quite some time.

The hard work is about done, and we all can begin to move forward with greater ease.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

Famous people who share your birthday include actress Anne Hathaway, singer Neil Young, and athlete Sammy Sosa.

If November 11 is your birthday, you are a Scorpio zodiac sign.

You are a dedicated friend and loyal partner. You are focused and competitive.

Once you've made up your mind, it's hard for you to change it. You are a visionary.

Your best relationship matches include Capricorn, Taurus, and Cancer zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends one more full day in Libra and friendships, particularly those where you engage more frequently are punctuated.

The Moon opposes Mars in your sign, and this can be a true test of your ability to set your own needs aside for the sake of another.

You may struggle and put up a little bit of a fight, but love can win this one for you if you allow it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, with your ruling planet in Libra, Venus can teach you the true meaning of success, which is to love yourself in the same way that you show love to others.

When you don't take time for yourself you not only make it hard for you to be there in the way that you want to be but you also make it difficult for others to see when you are in need.

Let the next few days give you a chance to catch up on some home-based chores or sneak in a cat nap so that you're back to your full self once again.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Jupiter, and Pluto conjunction continue to impact your share resource sector.

You may receive some good news or some sort of financial reward in the mail from a relative, a business or even a refund.

Sometimes when you least expect a need you have to be fulfilled the planets align just right to work in your favor.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, sometimes emotions can mislead you into thinking that someone isn't for you when they really have nothing against you at all.

While the Moon is in Libra looking at a situation in a different light can help you to understand the nature of a relationship or partnership where you've experienced trouble.

Take the time to see your situation for what it is, not what you think it may be based on hurt or a hunch.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Sun in your solar house of home brings attention to your family and perhaps there are things you wish you could change.

The holiday season is fast approaching and the little flaws and shortcomings can start to shine through as everyone speaks their mind about what to do in light of covid.

No matter how much you love your folks or friends this can be confusing. Try to find a way to celebrate this holiday season so that it works best for you, too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, keeping things in focus and staying true to your budget. It can be so tempting to buy things and to start spending and shopping to prepare for the holidays.

You might overspend with all that you want to do to make up for the lost time.

But, balance is necessary and while the Moon remains in your solar house of money and personal possessions, check your expenses, and be sure that you remain within your means.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon in your zodiac sign invites you to be reflective and get into your thoughts and feelings.

While the Moon opposes Mars in Aries, you may find others who do this slightly admirable. You may see the task of self-care as something you would like to be better at. And, you can.

Venus in your sign conjuncts with the Moon today encouraging you to put your life in order exactly as it is meant to be.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, Mars in Aries is speaking adversely with the Moon in Libra today.

You may feel the strain most in your daily tasks as it can be hard to get to everything when you've got so many things on your mind at the same time.

You may find your mind wandering to past issues that are still unresolved. So, staying busy can become a helpful, almost therapeutic thing for you to do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, with Jupiter in Capricorn, things have not be as easy as you would like, but the darkness is always darkest before the dawn.

You may have some things that you need to tend to right now in order to set aside some sorrow or disappointment.

There is a reason for everything and learning to respect the divine order of life can prove to be an asset to your well-being.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, there are some things that you may need to address regarding your reputation today while the Moon is in Libra.

You might have some friends or people in your social circle ask you questions that cause you to feel slightly disrespected, but try not to take these things personally.

This is your chance to set the record straight.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, Uranus in Taurus has made life feel unpredictable. You've made changes to how you eat and also the way that you communicate and view your loved ones.

Now that you're finally comfortable with change, perhaps more than ever before, you have found confidence.

Today's a great time to establish personal goals that you would never have thought of setting before in the past.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, there can be some strife involving property matters today during the Moon opposition Mars.

You may have one idea on how to use a resource, perhaps one that you've earned while someone else wants to use it in another way.

Finding an agreement that works for everyone can play to your advantage.

The battle of the wills can encourage you to give in, and you may find that this works for you.

Before you go,

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.