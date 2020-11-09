Love Horoscope For Tomorrow, Tuesday, November 10, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on November 10.

Mars stations direct this week, but first Mercury, the planet of communication reenters Scorpio on Tuesday while direct.

Mercury in Scorpio brings depth to conversations between loved ones.

We have questions and are curious about our potential partner or the one we are already with.

We want answers because the truth is the only thing that satisfies Mercury in Scorpio.

And, while the eighth solar house isn't the most comfortable position for Mercury to be in, it's useful when applied well by any zodiac sign.

This month, Venus is home in Libra, we long for balance in love.

Love can be a beautiful gift, but don't you also want to know what you're getting into when you fall into it with someone new?

This is where Mercury in Scorpio provides support to us all in the way that we need.

The Moon will be in practical Virgo which keeps both feet on the ground.

A wake-up call can dial in for some lovers as the pragmatic Virgo Moon opposes her seventh solar house where dreamy Neptune is in Pisces.

Truly this can be a great day to discover who you love and maybe find that one reason why it will or will not work.

You can use the next few days to start being aware and use Mercury through Scorpio to explore what can be done to make things work or not.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mars retrograde is in Aries and soon it will turn direct, but for now, it can fuel passion and anger, depending on how personal the situation is to you.

Mars opposes Venus in Libra, your sector of relationships today, so it's important to try not to become upset over trivial things when interacting with others. Focus on what's important.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mars retrograde is in Aries and soon it will turn direct, but for now, it can fuel passion and anger, especially if it has to do with unfinished relationship business.

Mars opposes Venus in Libra, your sector of daily duties and wellness. So this can be a tough time for you, and you'll want to put some sort of emotional outlet into place to help you to process your emotions during this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mars retrograde is in Aries and soon it will turn direct, but for now, it can fuel passion and anger when it comes to you and a friend.

Mars opposes Venus in Libra, your sector of creativity. If things manifest in your romantic life that triggers any emotional pain or even happiness, channel your energy into art, music or other creative projects. Make use of the energy that it cultivates for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mars retrograde is in Aries and soon it will turn direct, but for now, it can fuel passion and anger if you feel disrespected.

Mars opposes Venus in Libra, your sector of authority figures. You may not be able to change how someone's parents or friends think of your relationship, but you can make it less important to you by focusing on the love that you share and not adding to the problem yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mars retrograde is in Aries and soon it will turn direct, but for now, it can fuel passion and anger that can get you motivated to make a big change.

Mars opposes Venus in Libra, your sector of communication. You may not want to argue but sometimes saying what you think is necessary. Maybe hold off on sending texts or posting on social media during the heat of anger.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mars retrograde is in Aries and soon it will turn direct, but for now, it can fuel passion and anger pulling back on something that you planned to do.

Mars opposes Venus in Libra, your sector of money. You may find it difficult to avoid certain discussions so try to be as far as possible.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mars retrograde is in Aries and soon it will turn direct, but for now, it can fuel passion and anger hurt your relationship.

Mars opposes Venus in Libra, your sector of identity. You might learn something about yourself during this process that you didn't know. If you like or don't like what you see, it can give you the ambition to make a change.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mars retrograde is in Aries and soon it will turn direct, but for now, it can fuel passion and anger and make you feel anxious.

Mars opposes Venus in Libra, your sector of the past. You may not be able to talk to a friend or your partner about these feelings. So, you can journal or reach out to a mentor or professional who can be a safe place to share your emotions.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mars retrograde is in Aries and soon it will turn direct, but for now, it can fuel passion and anger that can fuel creativity.

Mars opposes Venus in Libra, your sector of friendships. You may need this time to do fun things with people who can help you get some clarity. You don't need to stay in a situation that gives you negative feelings until you're ready to address them in a healthy way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mars retrograde is in Aries and soon it will turn direct, but for now, it can fuel passion and anger that relates to family.

Mars opposes Venus in Libra, your sector of social status. The holidays and the changes of season can make this time tense for everyone. Try not to blame yourself for situations that you didn't cause or can't change.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mars retrograde is in Aries and soon it will turn direct, but for now, it can fuel passion and anger in your communication.

Mars opposes Venus in Libra, your sector of higher learning. You have the capacity to see things from various points of view. You may not understand it all but with patience, things can change.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mars retrograde is in Aries and soon it will turn direct, but for now, it can fuel passion and anger and can cause you to want to buy something to feel better.

Mars opposes Venus in Libra, your sector of shared resources. It may take some time for you to realize the power you have within yourself to claim ownership of what's yours. Sometimes your giving heart can lose sight of your boundaries when you're in love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.