Daily Tarot Card Reading, November 7, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for November 7, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Scorpio, and the Moon is in the zodiac of Leo.

Leo rules the Sun tarot card and Scorpio is associated with the Death card.

On Saturday, astrology, tarot and numerology encourage everyone to be true to the self while using your own life to guide others who observe and learn without being lectured.

Saturday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 22/4, which is both the Master Teacher and a Manager.

The Manager in numerology encourages us to reserve our energy.

The Master Teacher is about sharing what you know with others.

22 is one of the most difficult life path energies to have.

It is difficult because it often comes with a bit of awareness and spiritual suffering.

It's tough to see people doing things that you wish they would stop and knowing that you can help but only to a certain extent.

Who hasn't given someone advice only to watch it rejected with a poor outcome? To an extent, we all have.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Saturday, November 07, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

New changes are up ahead, and there's plenty of things that you are going to participate in as a leader.

With the Ace of Wands, there are signs that reveal you are going to be in charge in some way.

You might enjoy playing this role since you are naturally a take-charge personality type.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Good news is on the way, and you will either receive or be the messenger who gives it.

The Page of Wands in your daily tarot card reading demonstrates that you are about to get the word about a matter that you've been waiting for.

The news will be in your favor and something to be happy about.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

There are times to pray and then time to take action.

The Star tarot card is reversed can imply that your spiritual guide or a higher power has done the work and now it's your turn to take action.

So, if you're not seeing results or things moving forward, it's because you need to step in faith toward a new goal.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Death

Beginnings often follow an ending. A chapter is closing for you now.

The Death tarot card reveals that you have been holding on to something for far too long, and now it's time for you to let go and move to a new phase.

You may find that closure just happens without your doing it because you would continue to stay in the same spot without the aid.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

There are times when things run smoothly and all goes well.

There are also times when things are challenging and difficult and they don't go well at all. You still find that the end result is the same.

You may prefer to have an easy route, but this time around you need to endure.

The hardships will still land you in a positive position, according to your daily tarot card and the Sun in a reversed position.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

The King of Cups is about owning your emotions. You may be ready to take charge and forge ahead.

You may feel as though you are angry or motivated by a greater sense of duty than usual.

But the King of Cups is also about owning your feelings and taking command over them.

Try not to be ruled by your impulsivities. Instead, control them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

A new beginning is underway, and you have to have a take-charge attitude.

This may go a bit against your personality but it's a necessary part of your development right now.

The King of Wands positions you as a leader who is starting new things.

You are the initiator, so don't be afraid to move forward in faith that this is something you must do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

The Magician reveals that you have so many skills and have not been using them to their maximum capacity.

Perhaps you've been squandering them by wasting time or denying that they exist when the tarot card is in reverse.

You need to own your core strengths and see their value because you're only short-changing yourself when you don't.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: 2 of Swords

You are standing at a crossroads where a decision needs to be made.

The number 2 implies harmony and when paired with the Swords tarot card it can imply duplicity of your mindset.

You have been arguing back and forth within yourself and now it's time to choose what you want.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: 5 of Pentacles, reversed

Five can mean changes are happening and with Pentacles involves this can mean around finances.

You may have experienced some serious financial changes recently, but these matters are beginning to settle down for you in a positive way.

You may even feel as though you're able to catch up on bills or savings that were affected adversely during this period of difficulty.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: 10 of Cups, reversed

You may feel like your power has been drained from you when the 10 of Cups is in reverse.

You may find that you had a great support system but due to one thing or another life has prevented you from being around your friends or family in a way that encourages you enough to feel revived once more.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

It's time to take a break and to allow someone else to do the heavy lifting.

You've been handling things with a lot of self-restraint and control, but you don't always need to be the tough one in the relationship. Let someone else be there for you.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.