Daily Tarot Card Reading, November 9, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for November 9, 2020.

We are looking for harmony, balance and how to get along with others on Monday while the Moon is in Virgo and the Sun is in Scorpio.

Tomorrow's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 6, the Nurturer.

Famous 6s include scientist Albert Einstein, comedian Eddie Murphy, and actor Robert DiNero.

In tarot, the number 6 is associated with the Lovers tarot card.

The Lovers tarot card is about making a decision, so tomorrow we may be looking at choices and their impact on ourselves and others.

The 6 of Cups also is a card to reflect on.

You may find that your emotions will guide the way for you to understand what you want.

The 6 of Wands encourages a new beginning but to again follow your instincts.

You may not know how you feel due to numbness or a sense of uncertainty.

Overall, in astrology, numerology, and tarot Monday is about listening to your heart, paying attention to your inner voice, and self-love.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Monday, November 09, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

It's time for you to scale down the responsibility you've been taking on.

It can feel good to be on top all of the time, but it's also not good for your health.

You deserve to take breaks. It's important for you to relax sometime, too.

You don't need to prove yourself to anyone. Being the best version of yourself should be enough.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: 10 of Swords, reversed

An end is drawing near and now you can breathe easier.

You have been working super hard to come to this place of rest and you truly do deserve.

No one has been working as hard as you did. You thought the break may never come, but aren't you glad that it did.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: 5 of Swords, reversed

Things have been tough for a while, so no one is going to blame you for wiping the slate clean and moving on with your life.

You have only one life to live, so it's foolish to wait for someone who isn't making an effort.

You're not being selfish or cold, but practical.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: 2 of Pentacles, reversed

Why are you in such a hurry? Good things come to those who wait.

If you always have to push things forward, you won't know if what you got was something that only happened because you manipulated circumstances or if it was real. Be patient.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: 3 of Swords

You feel the sting of betrayal.

You may not know why your loved one hurt you this way, but you need to know that it's not all your fault.

People choose to do things because of their own desires and sometimes their actions have nothing to do with you at all.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

It's the perfect time for you to let your mind wander and the ideas to start come through.

There are so many cool options available to you, but try not to pick one thing until you've gathered all your potential choices. Brainstorm a bit!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: 2 of Cups, reversed

You are starting to see that this is real.

You may have considered others but now that you are feeling a certain way you're ready to focus on this one area of your life.

It was hard for you to make a final decision on what you wanted, but now the choice is clear.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You need someone in your life that can help shoulder the workload.

You may not want to admit that you feel needy, but sometimes you just need a hand. There's no shame in that, so don't feel bad to admit it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

Someone in your life has been acting immaturely. You may have thought that they would start to show signs of responsibility by now, but unfortunately, you've been disappointed again.

You may not like that this is the reality, but it's best to accept it. It's your opportunity to grow and learn to love people where they are rather than what you hope they will be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

When people act selfishly, you have to step back and let their own choices lead them to an end.

You don't need to waste your time calling them out or letting them know you see what's going on.

You may only be feeding their need for drama. Instead, so what's best for you and forget about what they are doing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Swords

A little structure and discipline are important. You need it right now.

Even if you prefer to be flexible and not follow the rules before you can do things freely know what you are dealing with by forming a plan to follow.

Then, you can deviate safely without wasting time, energy or resources.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

Stop giving away all your energy to people who don't appreciate you.

You can still be loving but when you sense that you're not being helpful, don't force it.

Instead, use your time doing something that you love to do. Build yourself up!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.