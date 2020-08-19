What Does The Lovers Tarot Card Mean?

Depending on its position when drawn, it means different things.

Every spiritual life lesson can be found within the 78 cards that make up a Tarot deck. These cards are not going to predict your future, but they can provide hints or clues to give you insight into your love life.

Each one of these cards carries specific imagery, symbolism, and story. They force you to think about every obstacle in your life.

There are several Tarot cards that you can draw when doing a love reading. The Lovers card is the first of the Major Arcana, and it reveals when your love life is at a crossroads.

Meaning of the Lovers Tarot Card

Depending on its position when drawn, it means different things:

Upright: Harmony, love, complementary energy, attraction

Reversed: Imbalance, coldness, fear of commitment, failure

​The Lovers card specifically represents the perfect union, harmony, love, and attraction. This can mean providing signs for finding balance within oneself. It indicates feelings of uncertainty about people in your life.

When the Lovers card is drawn, it typically means that you have a major choice to make.

Lovers Tarot Card Description

Though there are many designs, when facing upright, this card shows a naked woman and man. The nudity signifies a vulnerabilty and openness with one another.

In the Rider Waite Tarot deck, the man and woman are underneath the angel Raphael, who represents healing. Also present in this card is an apple tree behind the woman (or the tree of knowledge), with a serpant coiled around the trunk, a devine reference to Adam and Eve; in addition, behind the man is traditionally 12 flames, which signifies the 12 zodiac signs.

The common interpretation of these details alludes to an unchangeable choice.

Upright Lovers Tarot Card Meaning

There are two ways to interpret the Lovers card: upright and reversed.

Upright represents all the positives of a relationship: soulmates and kindred spirits, perfect unions and partnerships, sexual connections, and shared values.

This is one of the best cards you can get for love and romance guidance.

If you're in a relationship, drawing this card could predict a rekindling of romance. If you're single, it may mean that great love is coming your way.

Reversed Lovers Tarot Card Meaning

On the other hand, a reverse reading will show signs of disfunction: trust issues and conflict, disconnection and detachment, disharmony, and lack of accountability.

This card may show signs that you're struggling to take the blame for the poor decisions you have made. Maybe you're picking your partner or staying in your relationship because of their hot body or fat wallet.

The reversed reading of the Lovers card is basically telling you to suck it up and stop being so superficial. To be blunt, the universe is not to blame — you are.

Which Zodiac Sign rules the Lovers Card?

Every zodiac sign is ruled by a Tarot card, and the Lovers card is ruled by the Gemini twins.

In case you didn't know, these twins are not identical. They are seen as the two sides of the same person.

So, whether you get a positive or negative reading, the Lovers card represents having two options and needing to decide between them. This decision may be between two people or working out an inner-battle.

The Lovers Meaning in Love & Relationships

While love Tarot cards help, they are not going to tell you when you're going to get married or how you will manage to leave your toxic relationship. Instead, they will allow you to tap into the answers that already live within your subconscious.

Other Tarot cards can appear while doing a love reading include both Major and Minor Arcana cards. Here are their love meanings:

The Ace of Cups can indicate when you're in at an emotional peak or starting a new relationship.

The Empress Tarot card indicates to listen to your intuition when you feel confused about love or to practice empathy with others.

Ten of Pentacles can mean you'll be rich in love.

The Emperor appears when you have to fight for your relationship, or will win a challenge that's come against you and your partner.

Four of Wands is a sign that your love life is going to last and that you're both committed.

The Hierophant means you might be getting married soon.

Ten of Cups signifies you're in a good relationship.

Think of the cards as your brutally honest and insightful best friend. Not the best friend that will share a bag of popcorn with you while watching the newest reality television episode, but the person who has a voice of reason and will help you access your inner wisdom.

Whether you need insight about a daily obstacle or spiritual dilemma, the Tarot can help you gain clarity on how to tell which yellow brick road leads to Emerald City.

Manzi Burns is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.