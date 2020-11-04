Love Horoscope For Tomorrow, November 5, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on November 5.

The Sun will be in Scorpio, so we have water energy ruling both night and day.

The Sun will be in Scorpio for another two weeks, and Mercury is now direct while in the zodiac sign of Libra.

Our conversations can be direct, yet balanced. Now that Mercury becomes visible again, we can start to think clearly.

Scorpio season is intense and a time for unveiling secrets, especially while Pluto remains involved with Saturn and Jupiter in Capricorn.

We learn by research and through discovery, especially if your sign is Taurus or Scorpio.

For zodiac signs Gemini, Aquarius, and Libra, it's best to ask questions to clarify what you observe.

Take nothing for granted during the next two weeks as people reveal their dark sides to you.

On Thursday, we long to remain hidden rather than exposed. Our feelings can be raw on Thursday and also on Friday before the Moon transitions into Leo, where we love the limelight, over the weekend.

The Moon expresses itself naturally while in the zodiac of Cancer, and some zodiac signs (particularly Cancer and Capricorn) may feel moody, emotional, and even exhausted by the end of the day.

If you are partnered with someone who has planets in the Cardinal signs (Aries, Libra, Cancer, or Capricorn) be understanding.

This too will pass, but it's also a great time to show your support by doing something loving. Order dinner in, do the dishes or let a nap remained undisturbed.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, November 05, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Retrograde Mars, the planet of passion, is in your zodiac sign, and this means you are slightly more agitated than usual.

You are driven to achieve things, but your drive comes from inside of you instead of from external forces.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty is in Libra. Venus in Libra brings attention to your relationship sector. You are open to love but it's hard when you have so much going on.

Tension can play a role in your life right now, and it can feel like you have to retreat before you can give of yourself. Give yourself the time that you need.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Retrograde Mars, the planet of passion, is in your solar house of karma, and this is a good time for you to reflect on what has hurt you in the past, and perhaps made you angry. You may not even know you felt upset until you've had a quiet moment or an X return from the past.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty is in Libra bringing attention to your house of health. And, this is where you need to focus your attention the most. It's not good to carry around anger inside your heart. It's better to do things that heal the pain. So, try to find a way to release this tension during the week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Retrograde Mars, the planet of passion, is in your solar house of friendships. You may be growing concerned about your relationship with others. You may have a strong desire to fix a problem but not a clue where or how it started.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty is in Libra bringing attention to your house of creativity and romance. There's a light at the end of this tunnel for you. Try to accept that sometimes difficulties are part of the package deal with it comes to a relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Retrograde Mars, the planet of passion, is in your solar house of social standing. You are moved by respect. When you may have wanted love in the past, right now, you want to be admired for who you are as a person the most.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty is in Libra bringing attention to your house of home and family. You see the benefits of being close to home these days. You might even enjoy it more than you had initially.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Retrograde Mars, the planet of passion, is in your solar house of higher learning. You have a strong desire to learn about your partner and to take this knowledge and apply it to your relationship and make it better.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty is in Libra bringing attention to your house of communication. You are soft-spoken and easy to talk to. You are also open to hearing the opinion of others without judgment.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Retrograde Mars, the planet of passion, is in your solar house of shared resources. You are driven to be there for someone and to show your support. You are committed to loving people in ways that are clear and intentional. You may even be going over the top when it comes to one particular individual.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty is in Libra bringing attention to your house of money and personal property. You may decide to move in with someone you love. If you're looking for a place to relocate, you may find it easier than before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Retrograde Mars, the planet of passion, is in your solar house of relationships. You are experiencing the feelings of love and it can be something new for you. You may also feel like this is a difficult time to fall in love and you're not necessarily willing to go forward or be expressive about your emotions.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty is in Libra bringing attention to your house of identity. You are being seen for who you are. People will find you charming and easy to love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Retrograde Mars, the planet of passion, is in your solar house of health and daily duties. Love can be best communicated in the details of life. You would like to enjoy time with a loved one doing the little things that make your relationship run smoothly.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty is in Libra bringing attention to your house of the past. You can forgive with grace now. You may not like what happened in the past, but you're ready to move on now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Retrograde Mars, the planet of passion, is in your solar house of creativity and romance. It's a great time to express your fun and playful side. You might be more spontaneous than usual. You may feel a strong need to share your heart and to be

Venus, the planet of love and beauty is in Libra bringing attention to your house of friendships. You are dependable and someone that people can turn to when there's a problem. You draw people to you like a magnet these days.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Retrograde Mars, the planet of passion, is in your solar house of home and family. You may notice where there are problems in your interactions, but at the same time feel defensive for a certain person. You are in a good position to make big changes in your home life and to bring people together, even if it's difficult to do.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty is in Libra bringing attention to your house of social standing. You command attention and you also don't abuse it. You understand that to have influence also means to be kinder.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Retrograde Mars, the planet of passion, is in your solar house of communication. So, you need to be careful when it comes to heated conversations. You don't want to start a fight and you also don't want a simple situation to turn ugly for no reason.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty is in Libra bringing attention to your house of higher learning. You are learning new ways to love others and to be a good partner. You receive feedback with grace, so focus on this strength.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Retrograde Mars, the planet of passion, is in your solar house of money and material possessions. You may be prone to spending money for the sake of love, but this can bring trouble your way because money, like time, is a limited resource.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty is in Libra bringing attention to your house of shared resources. You may receive a gift of someone's time or attention. You might have a wonderful experience with a person you love this week.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.