Love Horoscope For Tomorrow, Friday, October 30, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 30.

Love is funny. Unbridled it can move too quickly and burn out in a flash.

Love needs restraint, and with Friday's astrology, we learn that having a bit of Saturn involved in our love life can be a good thing.

The Sun is in Scorpio, so emotions can unleash with a passion that's all-consuming.

We don't want passion like that if it doesn't last do we?

Venus is in Libra, which brings our sensibilities into focus.

During Friday's love horoscope, Venus gets a tug from Saturn in Capricorn who teaches us how to take our time and not rush unless the timing is right, no matter what the Scorpio Sun says.

The Moon will enter Taurus in the late-afternoon where she's held in her highest dignity.

The Moon is sensible in Taurus. She's loving and sensual; generous and kind.

She gives as much as she receives. She enjoys herself in strong relationships that are secure and stable.

On Friday, as we learn to navigate the energy change that's coming.

The Full Moon will be in Taurus this Saturday, so let's stay grounded like Saturn, balanced like Libra, and soft-hearted like Taurus.

The Sun in Scorpio can be a test to pass for true love. All good things are worth the wait.

Also, check out your horoscope for today here.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, October 30, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today, you may want to abstain from saying all that you feel.

Although the words and emotions are there, the situation may not be ideal for being so expressive.

Wear your heart on your sleeve if you must, but maybe pull the color back so it's not plain for others to see.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, a romantic situation can give you a feeling that the stars will not align and be in your favor.

You may be playing a waiting game and it's not fun.

Things will start to change for you soon, but for now, expect to experience growing pains.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, while the day may seem to be perfectly suited for romance and love, you may not have the easiest time implementing your ideas.

You might have to wait until your partner is ready.

There can be work restrictions, time limitations or the mood could just be affected negatively due to money or work concerns.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the home may be where the heart is but you may be ready to do something other than being at home with the one you love.

Why not try a park or maybe go to a romantic location. Plan something special to look forward to.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, travel delays or problems with going to someplace special can happen today. There can be delays.

Someone may be late even though they tried not to. Grace will be needed when you feel that fate has been testing your patience. Try to handle it with a smile.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you don't have to spend money to make things at home romantic. Bake something sweet. Pull out the linens.

Draw paper flowers or play 'your song' while cooking dinner. Be the spontaneous one. If you're single, treat yourself to something simple and sweet that you would love for someone to do for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you are so sweet and compassionate today, but it will still be difficult to express yourself exactly in the way that you want.

You may not wish to hold back your feelings but right now you may simply need time to grow comfortable with what it is you're feeling.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the past can present itself as an obstacle to change, but only if you allow it.

While it can take time for you to work through your feelings and heal, don't dismiss love as a potential reality for you now or in the future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, friends are so invaluable to learning about who you are as a person.

When you feel like you're not getting all that you need in your relationship, lean on your friends to help fill in the gaps.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, when it comes to love there's always a need to improve your relationship skills.

You may have to strive to be a better person.

You may not always understand that you're changing within this relationship and without.

Today, work on adapting to your role as a partner a little more each day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you may find yourself drawn to a long-distance relationship and it can be hard to imagine how things will work out.

If you're currently coupled, the way that you approach your love life will require a high level of sensitivity.

It will take time to learn more about your likes and dislikes. You'll want to understand who you are before you try to focus solely on pleasing someone else.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, focus on the little things.

Sharing your time can bring you close to someone that you didn't expect to love.

You may be able to rekindle a relationship's spark by trying to bring things back to the basics such as spending time with one another.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.