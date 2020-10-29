Daily Tarot Card Reading & Numerology, October 29, 2020

Your free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for October 29, 2020.

The Sun is in Scorpio and we are interested in making improvements while extracting the negative from our life.

Each day comes with its own energy. Some days are perfect for trying new things and others best for seeking your inner world.

Introverts may find Thursday's numerology to be perfect for writing or getting in touch with nature.

Thursday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 7, the Seeker.

The Seeker is about religion, spirituality, knowledge, and the pursuit of quiet activities that use a lot of brainpower.

We need to be quiet and pensive on Thursday as things are volatile in astrology.

The Moon will be in fiery Aries and it will blend energy with Mars, the planet of war.

When there's tension in the day, what does the tarot say? The 7th tarot in the Major Arcana is the Chariot.

It teaches us to ride above any hardship and look for the light at the end of the tunnel.

It's there even if you can't see it.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: 5 of Cups, reversed

Aries, relax. Things aren't going to be so stressful as they have been.

In fact, you might be tensing up because you've gotten so used to hearing about a problem.

You've done such a great job handling matters that now you can let your guard down and rest easy.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: 6 of Wands

Taurus, when you love someone it helps them to feel a sense of security in your relationship.

You don't realize that you're knocking down walls of a person's heart by being kind and patient.

You may be the only person that has been this way to them in a long time, and it's so needed.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: 9 of Cups, reversed

Gemini, people can be cruel sometimes, and now with so much tension in the world people can act out for no reason.

But, this doesn't mean you ought to anticipate the worst in someone you've just met.

You may be surprised that there really are kind strangers who do nice things without motive. In fact, you're one of them.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Cancer, you have been numb for so long, but now you're starting to return to your normal self.

Isn't it a good feeling to know that all along it wasn't you who was in the wrong?

You just needed time to see that your feelings matter and that you deserve to be happy.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: 2 of Swords

Leo, sometimes you just don't know what path to take. You have to weigh your options and think about your long-term plan.

Put a plan in place and write down the steps you need to take to hit this goal you have in mind.

When you do that, you'll start to know what you're working with and where you need to start.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: 8 of Wands

Virgo, when you have done the hard work things can move so fast that your head spins.

It's amazing how quickly life can move once you've dealt with your hardships.

Set some realistic expectations for your time and when you anticipate hitting your deadline.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: 4 of Wands

Libra, it's the little things that count, so be sure to enjoy what you have in your life that makes you feel happy.

Maintain the relationships that make you feel good inside.

Don't check out because you're busy or think that your friends or family will always be there.

Be fully present in their lives, and also your own.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

Scorpio, being stubborn about certain situations can only get you so far.

You may not be the one who is trying to stop things from moving forward.

Perhaps you're dealing with an incredibly stubborn person and don't know how to get them to budge.

You may want to try to approach with logic rather than an emotional plea.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Judgment

Sagittarius, it's up to you to live life at a higher level of awareness.

You may not be comfortable with religious or esoteric topics, but if you're curious and feel like there's some sort of merit, try.

Now is the time to start testing the waters and seeing if there's any truth to what you hear.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Capricorn, when you can't control the external circumstances that you are facing then it's time to turn inward.

Make this difficult time an opportunity to learn and grow.

You might learn new things about yourself. You may realize that you're much stronger than you realized.

You might even improve an area of your life that you thought was impossible.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Aquarius, what you need to do matters, but do you have any idea why you're choosing this path? Get to know yourself better.

See what it means for you to make these choices. Discover your reasons and then it can help you to stay committed to the journey and see it to the end.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Pisces, maybe you are dealing with a person that keeps saying, "this is who I am, I'm not going to change," and now, you've finally decided that this is true.

You are exhausted. If they won't change, then you have to do it for you.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.