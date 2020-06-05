Mars In Aries Love Tarot Card Reading By Zodiac Sign, June 27, 2020-January 5 2021

Get ready for some passion and fire!

Your Mars in Aries horoscope and love tarot card reading is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting June 27, 2020 and lasting through January 5, 2021.

Mars will enter the zodiac sign of Aries and transit the first astrology house for nearly two years. Mars enters Aries while the Sun is in the sign of Cancer.

What will Mars in Aries impact your zodiac sign's love life, per astrology and your love tarot card reading?

Mars is considered the planet of war, and it's extremely hard to predict due to its heated energy.

Mars is the ruler of Aries, so this will be an intense time in your life. You'll be a force to be reckoned with.

There may be intense and powerful energy in the universe but if you know what to expect then you can use it to your advantage.

You may be given some challenges during this time but will learn a lot by facing them head on.

You will come stronger after dealing with the tests laid before you.

On the other hand, it is important to know when to pick your battles because certain instances are minuscule and will not be worth your time.

When it comes to your career goals and aspirations, you will have to work even harder to accomplish your goals but know that you can do anything you set your mind to.

You might even feel very motivated to put your energy and passion into the things you do and will be proud of yourself for overcoming your obstacles.

Mars in Aries brings you a great opportunity to learn, grow, and express what you are feeling.

When it comes to your personal relationships, you may reach some rough patches with your love interests but will learn how to tackle them together.

If something is bothering you in your relationship, you will be given the chance to address the issue and communicate openly and honestly with your partner to move forward.

If you are single and looking for love, you might meet someone special but it may not go the way you anticipate it to.

There may be some bumps in the road but it can bring you together and cause you to appreciate each other.

You may even want to go with the flow and let go of your expectations so that you can address situations with a clear and open mind.

All in all, these challenges will push you to grow and help you get on the path towards being the best you can be.

Here's your Mars in Aries love tarot card reading with astrology horoscope for all zodiac signs starting June 27, 2020 through January 5, 2021.

Mars in Aries love tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Seven of Cups

Aries, you could have to make a decision or choice right now that you may have been avoiding.

You can’t run from this decision any longer and must face it head-on. Only you will know what is best for you to do, so do it.

If you are unsure, let your heart guide you in the right direction and listen to your intuition.

You might discover that great things will come from this so try and look on the bright side.

Mars in Aries love tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Eight of Wands

Taurus, you may feel like your love life is not moving forward and it is stagnant.

However, something is bound to happen that moves it forward.

If you are in a committed relationship, you may begin to fall in love all over again right now.

If you are looking for love, then someone may come into your life that is going to bring you a lot of happiness.

Either way, hope is not lost so make the most out of the opportunities being thrown your way.

Mars in Aries love tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Three of Wands

Gemini, you could be stuck and dwelling on your past relationships right now.

Perhaps you have been thinking a lot about what went wrong with your past love.

Instead of living in regret, try to appreciate the lessons you have learned.

Leave the past behind if it is not serving you and try your best to move forward with hope.

Know that you have changed and grown from your past experiences and they make you who you are today.

Mars in Aries love tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Four of Swords

Cancer, you and your sweetheart may be going through a small rough patch at the moment.

You both might be having a difficult time communicating with one another and it is leading to some tension.

You could even be in a bad mood and could be bringing it into your relationship.

Either way, try to calmly and kindly talk to your partner so you both can move forward together.

Sometimes a little bump in the road is helpful as it reminds you that you have to work as a team to keep moving.

Mars in Aries love tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Ace of Cups

Leo, you may be hesitant to express your feelings to your love interest.

You might be trying to keep your cool instead of letting them know how much you truly care for them.

However, your partner may appreciate you for speaking from your heart so do it.

Be bold and brave in love and you will be rewarded from it.

Your partner may have been wanting to express their love for you as well but have been scared as well.

Once you begin opening up you could even wonder why you were so hesitant in the first place.

Mars in Aries love tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Judgement

Virgo, you may be feeling like your partner is not giving you the attention and care you need at the moment.

However, they could just be carrying a lot on their plate and are just preoccupied.

Before you make a mountain out of a molehill, try to tell your love interest what you are feeling.

Chances are, they will return their attention back to you and make it clear that it was not intentional.

Sometimes people just need their space, so give them support and care for taking what they need.

Mars in Aries love tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

Libra, you may have been working very hard towards your career goals recently.

However, it may be beneficial for you to take a break so you don’t get too worn out.

You might want to put your to-do list on pause because it will still be waiting for you when you return to it.

Instead, try to find time to do what is best for you. Rest, relax, and spend some quality time with your partner.

Just treat yourself and do things that bring you joy. Focus more on having fun rather than getting things accomplished.

Try to let go of stressful and high-pressure situations.

Mars in Aries love tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Page of Cups

Scorpio, you could be feeling very optimistic and happy right now.

You may even be inclined to share your feelings and open up about your emotions.

If you have been wanting to tell your loved one how much you care for them, then go for it.

You may even feel excited to share and spread love right now, so share it loudly.

If your friends need some love as well, be there for them and remind them how much you care for them.

Either way, you will enjoy giving love to others and it will bring you even more happiness.

Mars in Aries love tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Page of Wands

Sagittarius, you may have a very interesting conversation with someone you least expected.

You could begin to realize you and this particular person are a lot more alike than you first thought.

When connecting with them, you may see that you share similar viewpoints and perspectives.

So, take it as a great sign that you should continue getting to know them.

Enjoy your connection with them and explore it even further.

This special person is not someone that you want to let pass you by because they could become a very important person in your life.

Mars in Aries love tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: The Hanged Man

Capricorn, it is possible that you haven’t given yourself over to a particular relationship in your life.

Perhaps you were keeping a certain person at arm’s length in order to protect yourself from getting hurt.

However, it may become difficult to continue doing so and you are bound to give in to your feelings sooner rather than later.

So, trust your feelings and let your walls down because if you keep them up then the only person hurting you will be yourself.

Take a leap of faith and trust that your love interest will be there to catch you when you fall.

Mars in Aries love tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Five of Swords

Aquarius, you may have some questions about your relationship or partner and have not uncovered the answers.

However, you might find those answers right now and will not be able to deny them.

Perhaps the answers were in front of you all along. Either way, you will know the truth once you see it.

You will also know exactly what to do with those answers, so move forward in a way that feels best for you.

Mars in Aries love tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Two of Cups

Pisces, someone from your past may come back into your life right now.

They may take you by surprise and wish to start over with you on the right foot.

Instead of pushing them away, hear what they have to say, and give them a chance.

You both have likely changed and grown a lot since your last interaction so get to know who they are now.

This special person may surprise you in the best way and they could be great for you if you allow them to be.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.