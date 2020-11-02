Your Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope & Tarot Card Reading For November 2 - 8, 2020

We are in for a mind game like we have never seen before with this Tarot card reading, and it is all happening in this weekly love horoscope.

While it is all too human to devote ourselves to our crushes and romances, our marriages and divorces, this week may have the ultimate power of putting aside those thoughts. Hard to believe we can get our minds off of our love lives for a day or so, but we are in Scorpio season now, and that comes with all sorts of overt behavior.

Early November has a psychic grab on people; we feel the decline of the year, and in the year 2020, we are all very much looking forward to its end. We look now for hope and a promise of a better future, and we come to realize that it is only up to us, as individuals, to create that future.

Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope and Tarot Card Reading

Let's see what each zodiac sign can expect this week.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): 10 of Cups

Looks like you are going to be one of the lucky ones this week, Aries, as your love life, in particular, is going noticeably well.

You have learned to surround yourself with the right people, and that does not always mean people who agree with you; yet, you can trust the folks around you. This week is about feeling the support in your life and appreciating what you have, as it is good, healthy, and working out the way you would like it to.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): 9 of Pentacles, reversed

You have just come off a hard lesson, and it is time for you to make good on what you have learned, Taurus.

This week is going to be like getting scolded for doing something stupid; the upside is that you are not going to have to pay for your misdeed, but learn from it, so that you do not do it again.

The universe is telling you that you have it all together, and that you are so close to fulfilling your dream that you only have to stop plodding along into wrong actions without thinking. This will be a reflective week for you, as you will go over exactly what you have done wrong, solely for the purpose of finally getting it right.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): 10 of Wands

Once again, Gemini, you are in that position you really hate: the one where you have to make a serious decision.

It is okay; the opportunity stands, and if you choose to walk through that door, you may even experience something new, promising and positive. But you have to make the move; you cannot fall back on your time-tested time wasting.

You have gambled your time away, and it is time to start making some definitive moves with your life. You can no longer blame others for your mistakes. When opportunity knocks, will you answer the door, or will you let it slide, as you have done already too many times?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Queen of Pentacles

Nothing is going to ruin your party this week, Cancer, as you have got it all in the bag.

What is meant by this is that you know who you are, what you are going to do, and how you are going to act over this next week. You need no advice right now, as whatever it is you are planning to do has been well-thought out and ready.

It is now about making the next move, calculating your losses and preparing for your wins. Financially, this is a brilliant, positive week for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): 10 of Pentacles, reversed

Regrets may fog your mind this week, Leo, as there is a very good chance you have overspent your last dollar and you are now feeling it.

This card comes in to say, "Hey, you were doing so well. Get back on the program!" It is a week that shows you that you cannot squander away your income.

You are smart enough to know what is right or wrong when it comes to spending money, but you also talk yourself into many rationalizations so you can buy whatever you want. While that feels good, it will leave you broke and saddened by your indulgence.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Ace of Cups, reversed

This week will bring up a bit of disillusionment when it comes to your mate, Virgo.

You really do not want the scales to fall from your eyes, revealing your partner for who they really are. This week is going to be one of those weeks where you see a little too much; your psychic gifts will be in full flourish, and they might reveal more than you are able to deal with.

You have a choice: accept your mate for who they are, warts and all, or find a way to improve on the situation so you do not spend the rest of your life complaining.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): 4 of Cups

You will be in a surprisingly easygoing mood for most of the week, Libra.

You have been working on a project that has been going well, and you are starting to feel very confident about it. This project could also be a human being, by the way, so it might be in your interest to start seeing them as a person, rather than as a conquest.

You are in good luck. They really want to be involved with you, too, but remember to respect them or you will lose them. It is all about truth, honesty, compassion and realness. Stay real, and you will stay happy.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): 2 of Pentacles

It is all about making the right decision this week, Scorpio, and, yes, that may very well be about something as materialistic as voting.

Did you vote, and are you clear about your choice? And if this is about something else, this week is about being resolute in your choices.

There is no time left for you to make the wrong move, and the way this card falls, you are about to make the right move and create something good for yourself. Stick to the plan, do not tire out, and make the effort!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): 3 of Pentacles, reversed

You have a chance this week, Sagittarius, a second chance of sorts, and it is going to be the kind of opportunity that allows you to make good of a bad situation.

You almost blew it, whatever "it" is, but you did not. You are still afloat, you just have to figure out how to survive the mess you have gotten yourself into, and you will.

Your Tarot card states that you will survive your situation, but that it is going to be up to your brain power and ingenuity to get you out of a mess that you might have believed was going to do you in. You are going to be fine, but you will need your mind to get you out of your present situation.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): 7 of Swords, reversed

This week is going to be dedicated to complaints, Capricorn, and even you are going to get tired of hearing yourself after a while.

You are going to be loud, filled with rage, and expressive of your opinion in ways that no one wants to hear. You do not like the idea that you are in any way responsible for your state of mind, and it is hard for you to get past the pity party that you have been throwing for yourself.

If you have wondered why no one is paying any attention to you this week, it is because you have tired them all out. Try to see the light at the end of the tunnel; you cannot sustain this kind of negativity for long.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): 2 of Wands, reversed

You are getting that "end of year" reflective feeling, and a lot of it is focused on your job, Aquarius.

You have not been happy for a while and you need a change, but you have been selling yourself this lie that whatever else is out there for you must be awful. Fear of the unknown is ruling your life, and it is disallowing you from experiencing happiness.

You need to take a chance every now and then, and this week is going to feel particularly frustrating for you. Do yourself a favor: walk into the new year with a sense of wonder and confidence. You will never know change until you walk into it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): 8 of Pentacles

Of all the zodiac signs, this week is going to be kind to you, Pisces.

There really is not much on your mind, and what means most to you — your home and family — they are all okay, and everyone is content... at least for the duration of the week.

You are prepared for the winter, and you are basking in that secure feeling you love so much. All you have ever really wanted is love, and that is what you are going to experience this week. Food on the table, money in the bank, and love in your heart — not a terrible week at all!

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.