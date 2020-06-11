How To Be More Psychic

Listen to your inner voice when it speaks to you.

Do you know if you have psychic powers or not?

If you think you do, and you want to develop your psychic abilities, it's important to know when to listen to your gut.

So, being a psychic means that you have a special mental ability that cannot be explained by science or by nature, such as knowing what’s going to happen in the future or even what people are thinking.

How can you be more psychic?

You may be able to "see" a solution to a problem, but to do so it's important to increase your awareness and intuitive mind.

When you are psychic and increase your awareness, you may even be able to figure something out when you are not even thinking, like in the shower or right before you go to bed.

You may have already stumbled on how to be more intuitive through life in general.

Being more psychic comes in waves.

For example, insights may even come to you when you are meditating, doing yoga, or just enjoying a nice glass of wine.

These are the times where your brain wave activity decreases and you become more open to the influences of the energies around you.

Having psychic powers can also mean that you just know certain information without being told.

Being more psychic involves intention.

Some psychics swear by fasting and meditation in order to silence the noise around them and to be able to hear their inner one guided by the Universe.

Like so and so are engaged or you can tell someone about their life without even knowing them.

To be more psychic you have to broaden your life's experiences.

Also, did you know that psychics see people differently?

Well, they do. Most often psychics see people as either blue or red.

This is apparently called synesthesia, which is when someone senses another person feeling like they are swamped.

It's just a different way psychics perceive others.

Everyone who has synesthesia is a little different.

How can you tell if you're developing your psychic abilities?

Usually, when someone sees people as the color blue, it tells them that that person is a natural healer and teacher. This makes the psychic feel more comfortable around them.

If the psychic sees someone as the color red, it tells them that the person is experiencing moments of stress and anxiety.

Red can also mean that this person is very short-tempered. So, the psychic will probably less likely want to be around a red-colored person.

Another way you can be a psychic is by being drawn to do or not to do certain things.

It's like a strong urge overtakes you.

As a gut reaction but it's always right.

And finally, your dreams point to something in your daily life.

This can be best explained as dreaming something, like where your missing jewelry is, and then waking up and finding it in that place.

These dreams are most likely pushed off as being coincidences, but they could totally indicate your psychic powers.

So, here are some great ways to start tapping into your psychic powers even more so that you can become a better psychic.

Here are 7 ways to be more intuitive and to sharpen your psychic ability:

1. Meditate to become more psychic

The best way to become a better psychic is to quiet your mind.

This opens you up to the energies around you and to listen.

When you can consciously stop your thoughts, you can accept the energies from the world around you and the messages that angels, spirits, and departed loved ones are trying to tell you.

2. Psychics increase their awareness by listening to their gut.

Psychics are very sensitive to the senses.

When you listen to your intuition as a psychic, it probably means that your inner spirit senses what path is the best for you to take.

As a psychic, when you start listening to your instincts and intuition, you will eventually stop listening to everything else so that you can only listen to your intuition.

3. Be creative to grow your psychic ability.

Next, being creative is a very important part of channeling the energies of the world.

It's said that the more creative you are, the more in tune you will be with your psychic powers.

4. Take some psychic classes.

Lots of psychics teach classes to help other, less experienced, psychics develop and connect to their abilities.

These teachers can also point out your special gifts and abilities to you so that you are aware of what is special about your psychic abilities.

5. Be aware of your soul.

It's amazing how easy it is for you to connect and talk with your soul.

When you speak with yourself and are aware of what's going on within, you will be able to connect to your psychic powers.

6. Learn your chakras and it will help you to be more psychic.

Chakras are the energy points of your body that can help you access specific psychic information.

It's also very important to keep your body clear from impurities.

7. Start using a dream journal about your hunches so you know how it felt to be right or wrong.

Since a lot of psychics encounter vivid dreams, it's a good idea to write the situation down.

This gives you time to reflect on your dreams and really think things through to figure out the meaning behind all your dreams.

Thus, you will be able to gain more control over your psychic powers.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, pop culture, love and relationship topics.