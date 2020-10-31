Pick A Tarot Card Reading & Find Out What's In Store For Your November 2020 Horoscope

For the November horoscope and Tarot card readong, we are using a very rare and special Tarot card deck called Santa Muerte Tarot.

As we are just crossing over from Halloween into All Saints Day, it is nice to see a deck that reflects the times. This deck is just as magical and capable as any other, perhaps even more so.

We use the Santa Muerte deck because the "Saint of Death" is always there to remind us that life is short, and if we put our minds to it, they can be sweet as well.

The expression "memento mori" means a commemoration or memory of those who have passed, and the "memento" itself is usually a special sort of talisman, like a ring or a pin with the lost beloved's name inscribed on it.

Santa Muerte, who represents death, comes with another type of slogan — "memento vivere" — which means a memory of life, a talisman used to conjure up the idea of just how wonderful this place can be.

November 2020 Horoscope & Tarot Card Readings

In a Tarot card reading, there is much we can pick up on with the symbolism of the deck itself. And the Tarot deck you choose will explain everything.

Here's how to play: Choose a deck while you empty your mind and lean towards the deck that pulls you. The number you pick will determine the reading you get.

Choose wisely, as the deck of Tarot cards you choose will be your fate for the month!

November Tarot Card Reading #1

This deck includes:

7 of Cups, reversed

10 of Cups

Ace of Cups

3 of Swords

10 of Swords

We are looking at a lot of effort made on your part in trying to make something work romantically. No one can accuse you of not trying, nor can they imply that you have anything less than a heart of gold.

You are tried and true, and you really are a very loving person — someone who wants to give all their love to someone equally as special. And so, you try. And try. But something is not working, and you know it.

What you are starting to realize is that the person you have been giving your gold to is not as into it as you are, and you are starting to feel like a fool. You do not want to push, but you are not complete just yet with the idea of walking away.

The advice of the cards here says to reconsider your time, and try to see it as something you need, as well as time to regroup and get your plan together. You may not get the person you want, and you will start to grow tired of trying too hard.

It might be time to give it a rest, at least for a while.

November Tarot Card Reading #2

This deck includes:

Page of Cups, reversed

The Sun, reversed

8 of Pentacles

9 of Swords

Queen of Pentacles

Everything about this particular Tarot reading relates to a young person in your family and what you have planned for them.

Your young person might be a bit of a trouble maker — someone who is old enough to party all night and act in a reckless and irresponsible way; someone you feel you need to reign in, in order to save them from themselves.

You will have to steel yourself in order to do this, as your heart is on the line as well. But this is more than love — it is about making sure you do the right thing because you are going to be called upon to be a positive influence.

This may try your patience, but it is nothing you cannot handle. This reading is also about perseverance and sticking to an idea, and seeing it through to fruition.

The advice of the cards here is for you to keep planning, keep building, and remain calm and steadfast, as to set an example for those in your world who need someone to look up to.

November Tarot Card Reading #3

This deck includes:

5 of Cups

9 of Wands

10 of Pentacles, reversed

The Tower

Kind of Wands

The Santa Muerte deck is very revealing in this spread. We are looking at a lot of plans that have not come through, and a lot of overthinking to accompany those plans.

There is a real need here for simplicity, and that is exactly what you have been denying yourself of these days. You cannot see clearly anymore, and it is because you think too much on a topic that you drive yourself crazy and lose the point of what you are working on.

You clearly have great and wonderful goals, but you have also been giving the responsibility of meeting those goals to others who might not get it as well as you do.

The message of the cards is that you have to stop delegating and start creating the work on your own. This really is a matter of getting things done the right way. Once again, we are reminded heavily of the old cliché: If you want something done, do it yourself.

This is the essence of this particular reading. Do the work yourself!

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.

