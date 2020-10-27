Love Horoscope For Today, Tuesday, October 27, 2020

For today's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 27.

The Moon spends one more full day in loving Pisces.

In Pisces, the Moon is held in high regard. It's spiritual, sensitive, and emotionally gifted.

We dream. We believe in things that only the heart can see.

We are filled with the illusions of love and don't even know that we are blinded by it.

The Moon holds hands with Neptune that boosts our romantic nature.

Neptune fosters dreams of the future with someone that we love.

The Moon in Pisces will also harmonize with Jupiter who grows this positive (and potentially unrealistic energy).

For people who meet someone for the first time, it's easy to get a good impression and see where things lead.

There's room fora taste of reality as the Moon is supported nicely by Saturn in Capricorn holding feet to the ground in the event that love feels too good to be true when it's not.

Tuesday promises to be a sweet day for love for all zodiac signs who trust in the power of romance.

Scroll down to find today's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Today's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, a block in communication that you have been experiencing with a mate can finally start to resolve.

You may still need to structure your conversational time together.

If it's difficult to get together and truly listen spontaneously, it's best to start scheduling your date nights.

Today's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you may want to start taking a more conservative approach to love.

This can be a time where you approach romance with a higher level of maturity and seriousness than before.

If you're single, hooking up or dating casually may not appeal to you.

If you're married or coupled, planning a big change for the future can be on your mind.

Today's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, doing things with your family can give you a sense of being grounded.

If you have recently gone through a breakup or your partner has had problems with work, a supportive family is much-needed.

You may find that being around people who have wisdom and more experience than you do during hard times can provide you a sense of security that's needed at this time.

Today's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, an area of your love life where you have felt overly restricted may start to become less so.

With Saturn and Pluto working together, it's a good time to make new living arrangements or talk about what you'd like to change with a mate.

Today's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, if you have been letting your workouts slide or let your love life cause you to slow down, today encourages you to get back on track with your health routine.

You might not want to do things that you used to do before Covid, but maybe this gives you an opportunity to try new things that are more convenient than the gym.

Today's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, try not to have a rigid view of romance. There are lots of other ways to show someone your love that extends beyond flowers, a movie or chocolate.

Find new ways to show your care and concern for the people you care about.

Do something for your partner that's unexpected. Volunteer to do the dishes. Surprise someone by making a nice dessert. Show love beyond gifts.

Today's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, a change in residence or in your family can cause tension in your love life in some way.

You may carry some of the stress with you even if you don't mean to do so.

It's can be hard to feel loving when you have so much on your mind today.

You may want to do something silly or playful with your partner to try and bring harmony back into the relationship to balance things out.

Today's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, trust can be built or destroyed this week, and if someone is holding back a secret from you, you may find out in some unusual way.

Things that were hidden from you that undermine your relationship can come to light and cause you to address the situation without any more deception.

Today's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, money restrictions can hinder your closeness this week, and you may find yourself wondering how to make things better.

You may need to have a meeting with your partner to discuss what you can cut back on and where you need to expend time, energy, and resources.

This can be a great time to work together as a team or you may see where you need the most work.

Today's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, love can change who you are or who you want to be.

You may finally decide that you dislike a situation and not want to tolerate it in your life anymore.

This week can be a wonderful time of self-discovery and new boundary setting that has been overdue for some time.

Today's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, a past relationship may continue to have an impact on your current view of love.

But, perhaps you are starting to become ready to let go and start rethinking commitment. You may find that you're open to dating again, even if it's a slow process.

If you're in a relationship, a grudge that had been carried for some time in your relationship can begin to heal. While there's still difficulty in forgetting you may be able to start to forgive.

Today's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, a partner or friend who you have lost touch with may reenter your life in some way.

You can learn what it was that the relationship that gave you courage or a sense of security.

There's an opportunity for you to give someone thanks for their role in your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.