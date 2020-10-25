Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, October 26, 2020

Your free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for October 26, 2020, and may have special insight for Taurus, Scorpio, Leo, and Virgo.

On Monday, the Sun is in Scorpio and the Moon is in Pisces making the day spiritual in nature.

The Sun brings extra power to Scorpio zodiac signs, and the Moon supports Pisces zodiac signs the most.

Monday is also the perfect time thinking about what intention you'd like to set for yourself.

If you're a Virgo who has been hit hard by Mercury retrograde or simply loves to plan or a Cancer who needs time to get lost in your intuitive feelings, this is a great time to start thinking ahead.

We have a Full Moon coming up in less than a week, and this means a big release of energy in your work and personal matters, and Taurus signs may feel this the most due to Uranus being in the same sign.

Zodiac signs born with their planets in Taurus or Scorpio who will be impacted the most this season, but the astrological energy will continue to intensify for Aries, too because Mars is retrograde in the first solar house.

We all need to prepare for changes in the lunar cycle, and Monday's tarot guides us on how to go about doing so.

For zodiac signs Leo and Virgo, it's best to plan ahead as signaled by Monday's numerology — the Life Path Number 4, the Manager.

The Manager often looks at how its actions will affect others. It puts together a well-thought-out plan in place that gets things done.

This energy fits in well with zodiac signs Cancer, Libra, and Capricorns who enjoy more structure in their lives.

In the tarot, the fourth tarot card is the Emperor, which is ruled by Aries, and signals that fire signs are about preparing for battle. Some will want to become their own leader.

You may have a difficulty you're trying overcome before the end of this year created by 2020's craziness.

If so, on Monday, set some time to write down all the things that you don't want in your life anymore, especially while all of us have our senses heightened.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Monday, October 26, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: 8 of Wands, reversed

When life feels difficult or constraining, use your imagination to help you visualize a better future.

Through the power of your mind create energy that helps you to understand and accept the hardships you are experiencing now while motivating you to work harder for a better future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: 5 of Pentacles

When life feels out of hand that's when it's even more important to find the right balance between work and play.

Don't judge yourself for letting work be left for tomorrow. Downtime is good for the soul. Nurture your inner being.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: 6 of Pentacles, reversed

What are you struggling to accept right now? Change never feels positive when it comes unexpectedly.

You learn to grow into things. Give yourself time. You don't have to understand why your situation unfolded this way, but you can still learn from the experience and become a wiser person.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Listen to your inner voice. It's there to guide you along your path.

Sometimes you don't hear it clearly because of fear or self-doubt.

Work on self-trust so that when your soul speaks to you, it will be hard to ignore the advice you hear.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

It takes courage to admit when you're wrong, and when the argument is over and you've thought long and hard about the details, you may see where you could have behaved better.

It's not easy to tell someone sorry because it requires humbling your ego!

However, doing so can only bring you closer than ever before. Good luck!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You want to be the best at what you do, but to what extent?

You may be stepping on some toes, Virgo. You need to be sensitive to the people around you; not living life like an elephant raiding a ceramic shop.

Try to be gentle when you share your feedback and brilliant ideas. You'll likely get a better reaction that away.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: 7 of Cups, reversed

No one is perfect. Not you. Not your family and not even your pet cat or dog. You may not like the idea of being imperfect, but it's what makes you easy to relate to.

So, stop trying to hide those cute flaws that reveal you as a true person. Instead, laugh about them a little bit. It's good for the soul.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Scorpio, you don't want to be spiteful after realizing that someone you know was rude and disrespectful.

You may feel a strong need to Google how to spell cast a revenge, but is that really what you want to do?

Instead, think about how to remove a toxic person from your life the old fashioned way.

Mute them on your social and send them to voice mail. It's easy to just distance yourself until you know what you'd like to do long-term.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: 7 of Pentacles

You have time for yourself so now you need to think about how you want to use it. You have an abundance of ideas that can be cultivated into something great.

But if you don't withdraw from the world and invest in yourself how will that happen?

Try not to worry about what people will think when you first get started. Instead, focus on what it is that you believe about your dreams.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: 10 of Pentacles

The gift of love and goodwill is coming your way. You may discover an opportunity that leads to a financial blessing for you and your family.

Let your heart be filled with gratitude as you could all the good things you have in your life now. You may be adding to that list soon!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Strength

You don't have to always act as though you're the strong one in the relationship.

It's okay if you feel like you want to throw in the towel and do something completely different than what you have on your plate at this time.

Maybe you should take time for a short adventure to forget about life for a while and then return to what it is you need to manage this week feeling refreshed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

Not every argument deserves your attention. Sometimes you have to ignore people who like to instigate a problem with you.

You might be tempted to jump back into the fight because your buttons got pushed, but it's better to use kindness to answer a harsh word and then let them stew in their own venom.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.