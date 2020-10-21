Daily Horoscope, October 22, 2020

Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 22, 2020, for all zodiac signs in astrology.

The Sun spends the last day in Libra. It makes no communication with other planets until it enters Scorpio at 6:52 p.m. EST.

The Sun in Scorpio brings attention to topics most zodiac signs are uncomfortable talking about.

Scorpio is associated with the eighth solar astrology house which rules intimacy, taboo topics, and matters related to death and the afterlife.

During this Scorpio season, love grows intense. Shared resources become a topic of conversation collectively, and some of us can become more possessive.

People whose birthday is a Scorpio start their solar return on Thursday, and the energy that takes place this month will last until next year's Scorpio season.

The planetary rules of Scorpio are Mars and Pluto. Mars is in Aries, while Pluto is in Capricorn.

Mercury is retrograde in Scorpio until November.

Moon Alert for October 22, 2020

No shopping or decision-making restrictions. The Moon spends the day in Capricorn.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your tenacity comes through for you, as you strive to be all things to all people.

Work can conflict with personal matters today while Mars retrograde is at odds with Saturn in Capricorn.

You may need to make a swift adjustment in your schedule in order to accommodate a friend, boss, or higher up at work.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your heart opens and you want to help those in need, but you do need to be careful not to harm yourself.

Be careful with your budget and avoid unnecessary spending.

Neptune is opposing Venus while in the eighth house of shared resources.

Someone may need a loan or an expense that impacts your partner can have a domino effect on your finances, too.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Aim for balance. A sudden change at work may involve an agreement made either verbally or in writing can throw the day off and lead to something inconvenient for your family, too.

Jupiter in Capricorn signals that it's good to be flexible if you can, as these dynamics may feed into an eventual change that works out positively for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Listen to learn. Communication can be difficult to follow as a partner in business or love needs to think things through.

It's an erratic time and it can emotionally be trying.

Take time for yourself to unwind if you need it at the end of the day.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are making big moves, but you need to be consistent with a plan.

Avoid making promises to yourself or others that you cannot keep.

You may be feeling overly optimistic, idealistic, and ready to take on the world.

Perhaps offer less and deliver more. You can spare an ego bruise that way.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Life changes and so do you.

You may have felt firm on a decision and then decide to change your mind.

Work and family responsibilities can play a role in the matter.

You can only do so much, and there are only 24 hours in a day. Keep your priorities straight.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Remain optimistic. Good times are coming soon.

Life events require you to monitor your self-care and to do what you must but not more.

There's a strong need to avoid situations that incite nervous energy.

Situations can be ever-changing and your attention may feel stretched.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Let go of anger and hold on to peace.

Control issues can cause you to feel angry today, and there's a need to manage your emotional angst in a positive way.

Try not to allow negative thoughts to fester. Some things aren't worth ruining a day for.

Focus on what is working in your life vs what someone else is trying to change.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Stay aware and worry about nothing.

Resourcefulness pays off as you may become passionate about a particular hobby or project and want to dive in all the way.

Maybe you can see if the tools or things you need can be borrowed or given to you by friends who may not need them.

Ask first before going on a spontaneous shopping spree.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Confidence is a process. Be kind to yourself.

You may experience bouts of self-doubt today, but friends can help you to remember who you are.

Everyone goes through tough times, and it's only temporary.

Reach out to your cheerleaders and ask for positive support.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Start making adjustments in your life that help to put priorities in the right order.

Money, home, and your health need equal attention.

If you're focusing on one more than the others, it's time to bring things back into proper balance.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love may be at odds with what you hope to accomplish in your career.

When you're trying to accomplish all your dreams at the same time, it can be difficult to keep up.

While it's ambitious to have everything you want, you may need to accept that certain things take more time than others.

If your birthday is today:

Famous people who share your birthday Toby Mac, Shaggy, Hadise, and Carlos Mencia.

If October 22 is your birthday, you are intensely driven and focused. You love and value privacy in your relationships.

You can easily be with friends or spend time on your own.

Your best relationship matches include Taurus, Cancer, and Pisces.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and The School of Oracles. She is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.