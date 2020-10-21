Daily Horoscope, October 21, 2020

Daily horoscope for Wednesday, October 21, 2020, for all zodiac signs in astrology.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Libra until October 23, and we are close to focusing on the intimate aspects of our relationship when a solar transit begins in Scorpio.

The Sun will square Saturn today, which encourages long-lasting connections and reservedness in friendships.

While the Moon is in Capricorn, spending time with people that don't bring out the best in you will be hard to continue.

Your ego may tell you to stop wasting time at all costs.

Intuition is strong as the Sun harmonizes Mercury in Scorpio. For some zodiac signs, secrets can come to light before the end of the day.

It's a wonderful day for learning, as the Sun in the Libra zodiac sign communicates with dynamic Uranus in Taurus.

Spend time probing and asking questions. Do some research and aim to discover a new intellectual experience, too.

Moon Alert for October 21, 2020

No shopping or decision-making restrictions. The Moon spends the day in Capricorn.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aim for success despite how you feel. The Moon in Capricorn soon will join forces with Saturn, Jupiter, and Pluto.

This can mean big things are changing in your career. You may receive a job offer, a promotion or a change in status at the workplace.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today, and tomorrow are power days for your zodiac sign. The best color to wear is pink.

While Venus remains grounded and empowered by Saturn today, you are forthright and ambitious.

No matter what happens, you land on your feet.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Avoid gossip and contentious people at work today. Turn your attention and focus inward. Aim to do things that make you happy.

If you need to talk to someone, pick a trusted friend to confide in, not someone you recently have met.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon in your house of commitments can bring your attention to love.

Perhaps you will meet someone new at work or online.

If you're already coupled, the spark can return to your relationship and give you a sense of hope.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Be ambitious but remember your priorities. Work-related matters can bring you significant gains and tempt you to work long hours.

But try not to neglect family or loved ones if you can avoid it. Keep a work-life balance.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You have a power day today through tomorrow. The best color for your zodiac sign is purple.

Put something important into order. Set and confirm appointments today.

Get your planner and schedule in place for this week and next.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Information or a call back from something in the works can come through today.

You may find yourself at a new crossroads along your career journey soon.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today and tomorrow are peak productivity days for your zodiac sign, and your power color is black.

Your ambitious nature comes out strongly today.

Use your energy to complete important projects. It's not wise to start something new just before the upcoming Full Moon.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Luck has a way of arriving when you least expect it. Don't anticipate luck being the only thing you need.

Work hard so that when an opportunity comes to you, you're prepared.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Things flow effortlessly for today and tomorrow while the Moon is in your zodiac sign. Your power color is brown.

You may bump heads with an authority figure. Try to be as diplomatic as possible. Kindness wins.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Making a decision requires that you think of all costs and plans. Gather your facts and information today.

Some things may not be clear or hidden, so double check your work before declaring it done.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You have two amazing days ahead of you. Great energy there if you need it through tomorrow. Your power color is teal.

It's a good day for making money or collaborating on something with a friend. If you need help or expertise, ask for referrals or work with a team.

If your birthday is today:

Famous Libras who share your birthday include Carrie Fisher, Celia Cruz, and Amber Rose.

You are dynamic, unique, and love to take risks.

Friends are core to who you are as a person. You thrive in groups and love to socialize more than being alone.

Your best relationship matches include Taurus, Cancer, and Aquarius.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and The School of Oracles. She is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.