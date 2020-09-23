Why Fans Think Amber Rose Secretly Married Music Executive AE, Her Boyfriend Of 2 Years

Amber Rose made headlines after she revealed she was dating record executive Alexander Edwards, who goes by AE for short, in 2018. While fans thought the pair were in a committed relationship, Amber just took the term "commitment" to the next level in a sweet Instagram post celebrating her and AE's relationship two years after they started dating. And thanks to her cute caption on the social media platform, fans think Amber Rose and AE secretly tied the knot.

Who is AE — and did he marry Amber Rose?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Amber Rose's man — and potential husband? — Alexander Edwards.

Did Amber Rose and AE secretly get married?

Fans are convinced that Amber Rose and AE secretly tied the knot for one reason: she literally called him her husband in an Instagram post!

"Happy Birthday Baby! Thank you for loving us so much and being the Amazing father and husband that you are!" she wrote in a caption accompanying a cute picture of their family. "We are so grateful to have you. This is ur year! Ur Talent, Heart, personality,Smile and Dance moves won me over 2 years ago."

"You Blessed me with A beautiful lil baby boy Slash and became the Coolest stepdad in the World for my Beautiful big boy Bash and for that I am forever thankful," the post continued. "Now let’s enjoy ur Bday like never before! I love you Sweetheart."

AE is a music executive at Universal Music Group.

The Oakland native has been in the music business for a while now, and is currently a music exectuive at Universal Music Group. He is also a singer, songwriter, and rapper.

He takes his job seriously.

After landing his gig with Def Jam Records under Universal Music Group, the rapper and businessman said, "It’s exciting for me to be part of a legendary label that understands artists and the culture. I was raised by the culture; I was influenced and impacted by it. We have the opportunity to sign and develop important, cultural artists based not only on ‘likes’ but on instinct; to look past the data and recognize something special. It’s a super exciting time to be here at Def Jam.”

Who are Amber Rose and AE's kids?

Amber Rose and AE welcomed a son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, in Oct. 2019. Amber also has another son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, from her previous relationship with rapper Wiz Khalifa.

He's best friends with Tyga.

Amber Rose first met AE in 2015 through Blac Chyna. AE is friends with Chyna’s ex-boyfriend Tyga, who introduced him to Amber Rose.

Tyga and Blac Chyna were their number one supporters.

The pair evidently have the go ahead to get busy from Chyna and Tyga, though that pair is no longer together. "Tyga and Blac Chyna both approve of their respective friends banging — but don't hold your breath for a double date. It'd take more than this for Chyna and Tyga to reunite," a 2018 report about their relationship stated.

AE supports Amber Rose no matter what.

AE showed up for Amber Rose’s annual Slutwalk event in LA in October of 2018. SlutWalk is a passion project for Amber Rose that raises awareness sexual assault.

The love birds were spotted kissing at the event, confirming that AE is extra supportive of his wife's endeavors.

Will Amber Rose and AE's love last?

At first, fans weren't sure that AE was “the one” for Amber Rose, with social media users saying things like, “She love a different dude every week” and “ U love every one.” However, given Amber Rose's latest Instagram post about her now-husband, it's safe to say that these two are in it for the long run.

Rebekah Kuschmider has been writing about celebrities, pop culture, entertainment, and politics since 2010. Her work has been seen at Ravishly, Babble, Scary Mommy, The Mid, Redbook online, and The Broad Side. She is the creator of the blog Stay at Home Pundit and she is a cohost of the weekly podcast The More Perfect Union.