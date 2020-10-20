Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, October 21, 2020

Your zodiac sign's free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for October 21, 2020.

What's your zodiac sign's superpower? Maybe you're good at helping others. Perhaps you work best by yourself.

Wednesday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 8, the Powerhouse and it's time to tap into your secret strength.

The number 8 is powerful in numerology. Shaped like the infinity symbol, it's energy is self-sustaining.

Famous Life Path 8s include Elizabeth Taylor, Barbra Streisand, and Stevie Nicks.

Each celebrity has their own rags to riches story, which resonates with this powerful numerology, and no matter what your number or zodiac sign is, you will, too.

Number 8 in the tarot is associated with the Strength card of the Major Arcana.

The Strength card teaches us to be confident despite our hardships and to face them without fear.

The Minor Arcana tarot cards associated with 8s energy include the 8 of Pentacles, which signifies mastery, but in order to master something takes time and effort.

The 8 of Wands is about hardships coming from all around, but managing your reactions, which is also important to do.

There's a push for greatness that also comes from astrology. On Wednesday, the Moon enters Capricorn first thing this morning.

Our minds are firm of success at any cost.

As revealed by the tarot and the day's numerology there's reason to feel confident that what you do will work out for you.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: 8 of Wands, reversed

Aries, you are clinging to what you know out of fear, but did you stop to think that maybe these changes are for your best?

Of course, things are uncertain when change is taking place. That's what makes things fun sometimes. Consider this an amazing adventure that you will never forget.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: 10 of Pentacles, reversed

Taurus, someone isn't being completely honest, and there's a part of you that already knows you can't truly let your guards down with this other person.

You may have to put a barrier around this part of your heart to avoid getting hurt.

Trusting will only cause you to regret ignoring your gut. Sometimes you can love someone but that love won't make them change. Adjust.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

Gemini, you've been doing all that you can to live in your according to other people's truths. You may have done work that you didn't truly believe in or love.

You might have been with a partner that was more of a friend than a lover and compromise cause you to lose yourself.

But today, you can turn things around and start living authentically. You may have to start small at first, but baby steps are a great place to start.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Cancer, the Star represents the angels and the heavenly realm.

Today, your spirit guides and those who have gone beyond are helping you.

You can say prayers and feel the presence of people that you love.

It's a wonderful day to issue up petitions and ask for things that you need.

Perhaps your faith can be healed and restored in an area where it was lost.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Leo, good things come to those who wait and you have been so patient. You've been anxiously waiting for the right moment to come.

Your anticipation can get the best of you. You may act impulsively the moment you sense that something you want is there.

You don't want to see a good opportunity to pass you by. Don't be so impulsive, dear Leo. This is a gift that the Universe is presenting to you is what you earned.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: 3 of Wands, reversed

Virgo, you got what you wanted, and now the energy is anti-climatic.

You may feel disappointed because what you thought was not what you received. You may have imagined things would be so much better!

This time period can be a test in some way. You may be learning how to give thanks or to show appreciation. Try to make the most of the situation.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Libra, this isn't a time to assert your brawn or to be forceful about your situation.

You may be unable to fight and win this battle, so it's best to try to collaborate or work cooperatively with the other person.

A time can come that allows you to work out the details and make improvements later. Be patient.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

Scorpio, you have finally learned to overcome your temptations.

Fate didn't help or lend a hand. You have not failed because you almost slipped or wanted this person or thing so badly.

You are learning how much you truly prefer to be happy with yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Sagittarius, you can't hold this off any longer. You should try to get this one thing out of the way so that you're able to focus on bigger and better activities.

Once this is cleared off your plate, imagine all the time you'll have to yourself. Imagine yourself doing other things to help keep you motivated when your energy is low.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

Capricorn, aim to do great things. There's a reason why you're one of the strongest zodiac signs.

You can put your energy toward work or working out. You can strive to succeed and to reach a big goal.

You don't have to hold back on all your power and strength. You have all that you need in your heart to make it to the finish line.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: 3 of Cups, reversed

Aquarius, not being around your friends and family can give you the blues.

Try to find a way to socialize and have fun with the people you love despite social distancing and the pandemic. Try scheduling dinner by Skype or sending each other notes over text and the phone.

Anything that can bring that spark back into your life is worth the effort.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: 4 of Cups

Pisces, emotions can get the best of you, and they are so important to manage. Maybe try journaling or speaking with a friend.

Even doing a random tarot card reading for yourself or watching videos about astrology and the current transits can give you some insight into the energy that's affecting your life.

