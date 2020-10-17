Love Horoscope For Today, October 18, 2020

For today's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 18.

On Sunday, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio today.

The eighth house in astrology brings depth to our interaction with others that's intensely mysterious.

The Scorpio Moon harmonizes with Venus in Virgo, which is wonderful energy for budding or existing relationships.

We have the capacity to build together and to fortify our love bonds.

The Moon trines Neptune in Pisces making it easy to find new ways to show love toward others.

Today's Moon also harmonizes with Jupiter in Capricorn amplifying positive feelings.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, love is a two-way street, so make sure your side of the sidewalk is clean.

Take care of yourself, even when you feel that love is uncertain.

Sometimes you don't know what you have until in a relationship until you stop trying to control the outcome.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, little things come to those who romantically wait. Remain hopeful when it comes to love, and always remember if things don't work out with a crush you can try to be friends.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, take lead in love and learn to respect yourself even when others don't. Work on improving your love style each day, and you'll earn a place in someone's heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, talk about your feelings, and if you have to share something intimate with a friend, you'll learn and grow from the exchange.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, financial matters often bring difficulty in love, but nothing is more important than the love you share.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, see yourself through the eyes of another, and what is mirrored back at you can give you wisdom in your love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the past is often a barrier to the future, but with love and the right support, you can move mountains, even the ones you have in your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, friendships are places of comfort when you are not sure where you need to be. When you embrace love as a gift, it begins to open your heart to receive it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, learning to lead with love is an art form, but being an expert at loving well improves your reputation with others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, listen to your heart when situations seem bleak. Be generous and kind to those who are in need, even if you don't know them too well.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, even if you have loved and lost, you're richer as a result of the experience. You will never be empty-handed even after a bad relationship because you hold wisdom in your heart for the rest of your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your heart's light shines brightest when you are true to yourself. You draw people to you who are similar to what you believe about love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.