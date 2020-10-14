Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, October 15, 2020

Your zodiac sign's free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for October 15, 2020. The Moon phase is waning crescent. If you enjoy reading the tarot for yourself, try the waning crescent tarot card spread to address blocks in your energy and clear away negativity.

Thursday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 11, The Intuitive. Life Path 11 also invokes the energy of a Life Path 2, the Harmonizer.

Famous 2s include Madonna, Kim Basinger, Emma Watson, and Gwenyth Paltrow. Famous people who Life Path 11/2 include Barack Obama and Prince Charles.

Some decks assign the eleventh tarot card to Strength, which is ruled by Leo. Strength upright means courage, having the fortitude to see a matter through, inner confidence, and the ability to defeat a foe.

Other tarot card decks associate the eleventh tarot card to Justice, which is ruled by Libra. The Justice card means fairness, legal matters, and can signify being called into court.

Together, these two tarot cards may indicate that the day will involve some sort of collective legal situations that require us all to bond together and work through our problems. Like the woman who holds the lion with confidence in the Strength card, we are encouraged to face our problems with courage.

As the woman holds the scales in balance in the Justice tarot card, we are also asked to trust that the Universe continues to work behind the scenes to bring order where there is chaos.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Aries, mistakes happen for a reason; they teach you to improve. Everyone makes errors in life. You may have misjudged your skills only to realize that you needed more practice.

You may have found out that a job or promotion you wanted required training you've not completed yet. It's OK to feel disappointed but remember to learn from these circumstances.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Taurus, lack of planning, lack of desire are all the reasons why dreams don't become reality. You don't want to become someone who had a vision that didn't come true.

You know what is needed, so stop procrastinating. Procrastination is a symptom of fear. You have nothing to be afraid of. You were made for this role. Being persistent is how you will get wherever you need to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

Gemini, you may experience a delayed ending, and it's sad when you are ready to cut a tie but the close of a chapter takes longer than anticipated. Some people don't want or know how to let go.

They resist change because they are uncomfortable with goodbye. The wait can cause you to feel sad and depressed, but remember that this will pass and you'll see the light at the end of the tunnel soon.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: 7 of Pentacles, reversed

Cancer, hard work is important, but what are you working on exactly? You might think that by doing a bunch of little things at the same time that it will get you somewhere, but the breaking of your concentrated efforts is hurting you now.

You need to decide for yourself what is truly a priority and what is not. You might not like having to say no to certain things, but if you truly feel like your energy is spread out too thin, then consider scaling back somewhere seriously.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: 9 of Cups, reversed

Leo, helping others is noble, but you also need to help yourself. When you are so focused on your friends or your family and solving their problems you forget that there are things in your life that need tending to.

You may be using their circumstances to ignore your own life right now, but it's only a matter of time where this has to stop. Your happiness begins within your own heart, and for this reason, you need to give yourself more time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: 3 of Cups, reversed

Virgo, you're spending so much time on your own, and even though it's marvelous that you are so self-sufficient, wouldn't you feel better if you were growing with others in some way. You don't have to break social distancing if you feel uncomfortable.

You can try other things such as going online or taking a course with others. Even some groups have opened their online doors to make their presence accessible to the world. There are so many wonderful things that you can do now if you decide to put yourself out there.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

Libra, worrying about money or whether or not you'll get the promotion will rob you of your joy. Of course, you are concerned because of financial reasons, but focusing so much energy on the bottom line makes the work you have to do even more stressful than it has to be.

You may be unable to change your mindset overnight, but when you see yourself focusing on how much people recognize your work or what you will be paid, try to remind yourself that you do what you do for love. It will sweeten the outcome for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: 2 of Wands, reversed

Scorpio, you have spent a lot of your time and energy focusing on work and it has been to your detriment.

You need to also develop yourself as a person. You have needs and wants to that extend beyond your job.

When you're not working, what are you doing? Are you feeding your mind and spirit, too? Make time for yourself and life a balanced life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

Sagittarius, how does it feel to know that you've become so strong within yourself that things you used to fall prey to no longer affect you in the same way.

It must feel amazing to know that you understand the psychological aspect of your problem. You can see things that are happening outside and within yourself and make an adjustment.

You are showing that you can make positive choices and not fall into old patterns that stifled your growth. Good job!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Capricorn, it's time to get your planner together and set a new routine for yourself.

You will be so much more productive knowing the goals you have each day and where you need to channel your energy the most.

You will feel so much more in control of your destiny when you work from a map that you laid out each day.

If you're not being diligent with keeping a planner or a set schedule, there's still time to improve. You've got this!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Aquarius, people can be mean sometimes and treat others unkindly. If you feel like your colleagues or people you work with don't understand you, you may feel this way for a while.

It's always good to be upfront about how you feel, but if you think that you can't risk more negative energy, then. maybe something will change and open a door for you.

You could get a break by visiting family or your foe may decide to take their focus off of you and on to something eles.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Pisces, there are decisions of the heart that need to be made. This can be a time of awakening or reawakening of your love bond.

You may have had your emotions distracted by another person or work-related interest, but you have come to realize that you value the person you love.

You can start to rebuild and make things better between you and your partner, even if you don't understand what needs to be done or the energy that it will take.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.