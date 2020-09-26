Horoscope For Tomorrow, September 27, 2020

For tomorrow's horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 27.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Libra until October 22, and on Sunday Mercury enters the sign of Scorpio.

Mercury is the way that your zodiac sign learns. It rules communication, short-distance travel, data, research, and community matters.

While Mercury is in Scorpio, we can take a deep dive into whatever we want. It's a wonderful time for investigating, self-analysis, and leaning to master the art of silence.

You can also check out your daily love horoscope here.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mercury leaves Libra and enters Scorpio today. So, communication in certain areas of your life intensifies.

Matters related to life and death, rebirth, and taboo topics can come up but if not, you may find yourself curious and initiating them.

While the ancient ruler of Scorpio (Mars) is in your zodiac sign, you might find anger becomes an underlying theme with so much energy in two powerful sectors of your life. Tread lightly with words and try to pick your battles wisely.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mercury leaves Libra and enters Scorpio your seventh solar house of relationships and commitments. For the next few weeks, you are gifted in researching topics.

If you have something you need to super sleuth, this is the time to do it. You can find things you've missed for a while, so go through old files and folders and see if your eyes spot what they overlooked in the past.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury leaves Libra and enters Scorpio your solar house of wellness, and it's a good time to do a complete physical. Check over your body for any changes and dive into self-care.

You might want to investigate alternative methods of health and healing. You might be intrigued by holistic modalities and want to read up on ancient medicine.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mercury leaves Libra and enters Scorpio your fifth solar house of joy and creativity, you could adopt a slightly more dark sense of humor.

Perhaps watching funny, but scary old movies in celebration of the upcoming Halloween holiday will be fun for you.

You might enjoy getting a henna tattoo or a piercing this month. If you love sarcasm or a good joke, memorize a few new ones.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mercury leaves Libra and enters Scorpio your fourth solar house of home and family. This month, you may find yourself wanting to talk about politics.

You'll enjoy reading biographies or watching documentaries of past presidents. If you're interested in learning about females in leadership, you might start diving in more intensely into feminism and rhetoric too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury leaves Libra and enters Scorpio your solar house of communication.

You may decide that its time to bring some of your secrets to the surface. In fact, transparency and a desire to disclose your less favored side are possible.

You are chatty this month and you may even catch yourself gossipping without realizing it. If you have a juicy piece of information be careful not to share it without asking for permission first.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mercury leaves Libra and enters Scorpio, your house of money. You may be thinking more about financial matters and a part of you could be so fixed on income and savings that you lose sight of other aspects of your life.

You may find yourself becoming more secretive about your finances which could cause you to take a minimalistic approach. You may go through a period where you prefer to be home doing things rather than going out and spending money frivolously.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mercury leaves Libra and enters Scorpio your solar house of identity. You are thinking more about your life this month and any concerns or ideas you have about the future can come up during this transit.

You are sharp-minded and quick-witted. You enjoy engaging in deeply thoughtful conversations and sharing of ideas. It's a great time to use writing and journaling as a creative outlet.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mercury leaves Libra and enters Scorpio your karmic house and this can be a challenging time for you. You may feel things deeply and start to face fears that you had avoided before.

While you ordinarily wear your heart on your sleeve and share too much too soon, during Mercury in Scorpio these mishaps are less likely to happen. You are able to withhold secrets and keep things to yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mercury leaves Libra and enters Scorpio, your friendship sector. You may find yourself more intrigued with the inner life of others.

You might end up playing the role of counselor or confidante to a good friend.

Be careful not to let curiosity get the best of you and have you rummaging through things that aren't really yours to know!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mercury leaves Libra and enters Scorpio, your career sector. If you're looking for a job or trying to make improvements at your current gig, you can use this time to look for a new niche or find out how to improve your company by bringing new insights that you discover while doing research online.

You have great stamina at work and have a strong sense of purpose and vitality in the workplace.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mercury leaves Libra and enters Scorpio, your higher learning sector. You are hungry for knowledge and research. You have a sharp insight into ideas and can spend hours studying, learning, or diving into the internet.

You may need to remember to pace yourself and not to go over your internet allowance. This is a great time to explore astrology and other occult sciences.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.