Your Love Horoscope For July 12, 2025 — Fate Intervenes

As the North Node in Pisces trines the Cancer Sun on Saturday, July 12, daily love horoscopes reveal that not only will you seek a love that makes you feel safe, but also pursue your romantic destiny. In astrology, it’s the North Node that governs your fate, helping to direct your path toward what is meant for you. While the North Node represents your fate, the Sun encourages you to take action.

As these planetary bodies align today, you are being called to choose your fate and take action toward manifesting it. However, with the energies of Pisces and Cancer, you are focusing on emotional stability and safety, realizing that there’s nothing exciting about the rollercoaster of karmic cycles. Use this energy today to focus on the themes of stability and safety within your own relationship, realizing that the healthiest expression of love is never one that will bring hurt to your own life.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Today's love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Saturday, July 12, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Recognize when the universe is speaking to you, dear Aries. As the North Node in Pisces aligns with the Sun in Cancer on July 12, you will have an opportunity to improve matters within your home.

Listen to the signs and guidance that you’re receiving from the universe or your intuition during this time.

You may be encouraged to seek peace in your home rather than continuing a disagreement. Try to allow yourself to move past whatever has occurred so that you can receive the love being offered.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Listen to the trusted words of those around you, beautiful Taurus.

On July 12, the North Node in Pisces and Sun in Cancer bring you a moment of awakening. This will occur through you being open to hearing a new perspective from a trusted friend or family member.

While you do need to make your own decisions in love, a conversation today holds the potential to change everything.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There are times when you must choose yourself, Gemini. While you want love in your life, you also must ensure that it’s not deterring the other dreams that you have for yourself.

As the North Node in Pisces aligns with the Cancer Sun on Saturday, focus on choosing yourself. In the best of situations, choosing yourself should only benefit your romantic relationship. You shouldn't sacrifice yourself to make a relationship work.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your fate is waiting, dearest Cancer. Never before have you been so close to seizing your fate — however, it is one that you must choose.

On July 12, the North Node in Pisces brings luck and expansion into your romantic life. However, you must choose to take action with what the universe is giving you.

The Sun in Cancer is creating an empowered time, you only need to make sure that you’re not choosing your comfort zone over your fate. Take a chance on yourself.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Quiet the outside world, Leo. You do have a deep sense of intuition, but you don’t always seek the quiet that you need to listen to it.

The North Node in Pisces is in your house of transformation, signaling that you are beginning a period of massive change in your romantic life. However, the Cancer Sun is literally illuminating your intuition, helping you to understand the choice you must make.

Try to quiet your mind and limit distractions today, so that you can listen to your inner voice that already knows the way forward.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Open yourself to new love, dearest Virgo.

On July 12, the North Node in Pisces trine the Cancer Sun signifies that a new relationship is on the horizon. This new love will either be someone that you previously considered only a friend or will be introduced to you through an existing connection in your life.

The universe does work in mysterious ways, and so you may not first realize this person is your destiny until later. Just be open to life, and don’t pigeonhole yourself into thinking that you have to continue to exhaust yourself in order to receive love.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Honor the support that you need, Libra.

The North Node in Pisces is making you aware of what needs to change in your life so that you can become your best self. This might include returning to the gym or changing up your career. However, it may also involve boundaries.

The relationship meant for you will support you in your dreams and ambitions. It should never feel like your partner competes with you because that isn’t a true reflection of love.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Embark on a beautiful new journey, dearest Scorpio. The North Node in Pisces is showing you signs of what your romantic fate is, while the Cancer Sun is helping you take action toward it. This may involve breaking away from certain aspects of your life that you’ve already outgrown.

Although this may feel challenging, you deserve to live your life in alignment with your soul, which means making the choices that are best for you.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Honor your truth, Sagittarius. You are the perpetual seeker of truth, however, when it comes to honoring your own, you often encounter difficulty.

The North Node in Pisces is helping you to heal so that you can honor your truth and choose the relationship that is part of your fate. Today, as the North Node aligns with the Cancer Sun, you will have a chance to make that choice.

Try to remember what it is that you deserve and that you are allowed to want something different than those around you have chosen.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love can be easy if you allow it to be, Capricorn. The North Node in Pisces aligns with the Cancer Sun today, helping you to receive an easy and consistent love.

While the Cancer Sun activates changes in your romantic life, the North Node represents a shift in how you communicate. This has been a theme that you’ve been moving through for the last few years as you’ve strived for greater balance and vulnerability.

But today is the day to genuinely express your thoughts and feelings which helps not only your personal growth, but also the growth of your romantic relationship.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Once you know what you are worth, Aquarius, no one can ever take that away from you.

As the North Node in Pisces trines the Cancer Sun on Saturday, you will embody a deep level of self-worth. This will help you see that the key to attracting a safe love is first being able to find safety within.

You feel a drop in your anxiety today that helps you receive and make a major decision about the future of your relationship.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

On July 12, be on the lookout for love, dear Pisces.

The North Node in your zodiac sign of Pisces is helping you to ascend into your highest self. It is this act that allows you to recognize and choose your fate.

As the North Node aligns with the Cancer Sun today, you may have an unexpected encounter with someone new. This relationship could progress rapidly and would require a leap of faith, but it feels like you will know that this love makes it all worth it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.