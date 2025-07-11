Everything Works Out For These 3 Zodiac Signs On July 12, 2025

On July 12, 2025, everything works out for three zodiac signs. When the Moon opposes Mercury, thoughts and feelings don’t always align, and this causes tension. Yet, sometimes that's the only way to see the whole picture. On July 12, we'll get a good look at what needs tending to so that we can start getting hopeful again.

For Aries, Leo, and Capricorn, this day is all about opting in for the good. We are so tired of feeling bad and of falling into the trap of negativity, and yet, we crave hope. Oddly enough, Moon opposite Mercury brings that hope right home. Hope is less about wishful thinking now and more about recognizing new possibilities that were always there. July 12 shows us that there's truly no place like home. We have it all, and it's time to recognize that.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

You may feel a little unsettled on July 12, Aries, but that’s only because something important is trying to break through. The Moon opposite Mercury transit creates tension, but it also nudges you out of old habits and sends you looking to fresh perspectives.

Advertisement

Hope comes to you as a new look at an old problem. Maybe you've been driving yourself crazy for no reason at all, and now, for some reason, Moon opposite Mercury shows you that there's really nothing to worry about.

In truth, all you need is to trust in the idea that everything works out in the long run. It really does, no matter what. You'll dig up a whole lot of hope on this day, and it will inspire many, many days to come.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

July 12 brings a moment of unexpected insight for you, Leo. The Moon opposing Mercury stirs your mind and heart in ways that may feel uncomfortable, but end up being ultimately liberating.

You might overhear something or recall a memory that changes your view of a situation. That’s the universe sending you a signal, letting you know that better days are definitely ahead.

You can't hold on to negative feelings, certainly not during this transit. You want something to look forward to, and you find it, Leo. Once you open that hope box up, you find exactly what you're looking for. It's good to be you!

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

You’ve been focused on practical matters, Capricorn, and on July 12, the Moon opposite Mercury gives you a new angle to consider. What you once saw as an obstacle might reveal itself as an opportunity. That's always a good sign.

You see the world around you and all the issues we have, but you simply refuse to see this as a sinking ship. Once you start to remember that life is mostly about perception, you change your demeanor to one of hopefulness.

Advertisement

This is when it all shifts for you, Capricorn. You groove well with change, and when that change is all about incoming positivity, you get used to that real fast. Hope is here, and you welcome it in. Good for you for being that smart.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.