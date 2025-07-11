Your Daily Tarot Horoscope Message Is Here For July 12, 2025

On July 12, 2025, the Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, and this infuses intellectual energy into each zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading. The Moon rules the Star tarot card, which is the collective tarot card for the day that comes with a message of hope.

So with this energy on July 12, we are pouring ourselves into activities that mentally stimulate us. It's a great day to discover activities that connect your soul with your higher mind. Think broadly and explore the world. See what you like that might fulfill you in many ways. This day can be very fulfilling for each zodiac sign. You can find a new passion or life purpose. Let's see what this means for your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope starting on July 12.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope message for Saturday, July 12, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aries: King of Wands

Aries, feed your mind today. The King of Wands can be a symbol of all you are capable of becoming and so much more. But, it requires significant growth and personal development to get there.

Do you want to be a leader? Even if you're already good at taking charge, study leadership skills or take an assessment of your current traits to find out where you can get better.

Your July 12 tarot card's message is to take an analytical approach, merging your creativity with logical thinking. You can inspire and find innovative ways to solve problems. You never know! You may see something you hadn't before today.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Queen of Cups, reversed

Taurus, today's message from the tarot is highly specific: it's time to think about you. The Queen of Cups in reverse represents an imbalance in emotional energy. Do you feel tired from taking care of too many things for others? Is there a way they can do some of it themselves?

You might dislike having to own up to being human, but this is the time to do it. July 12 invites you to create some space for self-care and personal nurturing. What do you need to do today that's helpful and nurturing for you?

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Nine of Pentacles

What a great tarot card to have on July 12, Gemini. The Nine of Pentacles is about abundance, money and the acquiring of the things you want and need from life.

Are you hoping to make your life feel more luxurious and satisfying? Do you feel like something is missing and want to work on filling the gaps by improving your finances?

This is the perfect day to see how hard work doesn't have to mean elbow grease. Utilize the intellectual mind you have and explore the opportunities available to you.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Cancer: The Magician, reversed

It happens, Cancer — communication problems may be part of your day on July 12. The Magician, reversed, means something isn't right, and it could be that a few well-intended situations are misapplied, then suddenly everything else falls out of whack.

The good news is that everything will be OK. You can work through whatever challenges you face. If someone misunderstands, you can figure out how to navigate the problem with thoughtful words.

If you are the one who can't seem to get a message across, you'll eventually figure out where to meet in the middle for mutual understanding. Sometimes you win, and today, you may just be happy with knowing that sometimes you learn.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Leo: Eight of Swords

Leo, step back and assess every situation where you feel like you are trapped or have reached a dead end. Sometimes, feeling stuck is more a matter of mindset than an actual reality. There is likely a way out of any problem you face (or that you are helping someone else to overcome), but the solution is hidden from plain view.

When there's a situation that feels overwhelming and hard to handle, don't think you have to do things alone. There are professionals you can talk to. You can reach out to a trusted friend or advisor for support.

You might go to sleep tonight thinking about what's going on and wake up with a clear solution. There are lots of ways to work through what seems to be an imminent defeat. Be patient; it will come.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Temperance

Virgo, today's message from the Temperance tarot card is to find a middle ground and avoid extremes when possible.

People often perceive a balanced life as a picture-perfect, cookie-cutter existence where you do certain things at specific times and nothing really overlaps with one another.

However, sometimes balance can mean focusing solely on one thing and delaying gratification until you've completed your work. Today's message is to define what works best for you, not what others think you should do or what you feel like the world expects of you.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Libra: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Libra, how do you view change right now? Sometimes you are receptive to it, and other times, maybe not. The reason for the question is that the Wheel of Fortune, reversed, is saying you are holding back from doing something you know you need to do.

Are you procrastinating or resisting change? If so, what's the reason? Doing the same thing each day provides a sense of security, but it's good to try new things.

Your tarot horoscope's message is for you to test the waters on July 12 and see what happens. You may be pleasantly surprised by the outcome you experience.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Nine of Cups, reversed

Scorpio, do you have everything you want but still feel a little bit unhappy? On July 12, that feeling may be a sign that you are ready to take your life to the next level.

Discomfort or being unhappy doesn't necessarily mean you are ungrateful for the things you have. It may mean that you're ready to be challenged and do more with who you are.

The Nine of Cups, reversed, is a reassuring card to have, and its message advises you to focus on areas of your life that make you feel uneasy. Don't ignore emotions that make you want to explore.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: King of Pentacles

Sagittarius, you don't know what it is you don't know. And, you may not realize that the habits you practice each day are hurting you financially.

Sometimes you won't see the impact of certain behaviors until other areas of your life are hurting, then you realize you ought to have been more frugal or smarter about wealth building.

The King of Pentacles is an invitation to look into new ways to learn about money. You can read a book or subscribe to a daily podcast on the topic. You might discover new things and realize there's room for you to grow more savvy and financially literate.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Ace of Pentacles

Today's a beautiful day for you, Capricorn, because on July 12, you manifest what you want in life in full measure! The Ace of Pentacles promises excellent opportunities that involve money and abundance.

You might be lucky to find money in your pocket that you didn't realize you had. The opportunities are there for you — what you need to do is avoid staying home.

If you feel like you should go out or conduct some research for an idea, go for it.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: The Tower

Prepare yourself. Today's tarot card, The Tower, is a warning about sudden surprises that feel unsettling and disturbing to what you had planned today. It's good to keep a sense of humor and an open mind as you adjust your schedule or mindset on July 12.

It's never ideal to have a wrench thrown in your busy day, but ride with it. You never know where the detour will lead. It may be better than you imagined.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Pisces, be careful when it comes to spending habits. You may find that it's more complicated than you realize to avoid overspending when you are in a certain mood. You might spend more to show your love. You might think a few items will make you feel better.

The point of the Nine of Pentacles, reversed tarot card, is to stay level-headed and think about your purchases before you click buy. Wait 24 hours and see how you feel once the Moon leaves Aquarius and enters your sign.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.