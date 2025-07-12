6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Abundance On July 13, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting major luck and abundance on July 13, 2025. Sunday is an Establish Day, and in Chinese astrology this is the kind of energy that helps you solidify what matters and gain traction with something meaningful.

Today’s Water Sheep (Gui Wei) day arrives during a Water Sheep month and a Wood Snake year, which creates a rare mirror effect by doubling the support for soft power and quiet wins. Water energy runs deep, and when paired with the Sheep’s ability to connect from the heart, it makes today ideal for strengthening what already feels right.

Advertisement

The good fortune arrives as being in the right place at the right time on Sunday and getting a solid yes to everything important you ask for. Here’s where this luck and abundance specifically shows up in major ways for these six animal signs on July 13.

1. Goat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Today is a Gui Wei day during a Gui Wei month, making it a double dose of your own energy. This is a rare moment where you feel completely aligned emotionally, mentally, and even physically. You’re going to notice something sync up today that felt slightly out of rhythm before.

Abundance lands in the form of stability. Someone shows up consistently. A plan becomes sustainable. Or something you almost gave up on proves that it was worth the wait. This is your sign from the universe to keep going with what already feels like home.

2. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You usually lead with logic, but today’s Water Sheep combo invites you to trust where you feel most valued. You might receive a sweet gesture, an offhand comment, or a subtle offer that reveals how someone really sees you. Trust me when I say this moment changes how you view your entire relationship.

Your good fortune today shows up through recognition you didn’t expect. You realize you're in a better position than you thought and your new level of importance brings in some fresh options, especially around long-term partnerships and creative growth.

3. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Establish Day brings a kind of grounding moment you didn’t know you needed. Your ideas stop swirling and something gets put into motion clearly and without drama. This might be a private decision or a new routine you commit to because it actually works.

Today’s abundance shows up through alignment between your inner pace and your outer world. You’re not fighting for traction anymore. You’re getting it. And it changes how you move into next week.

4. Dog

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You thrive when loyalty is reciprocated and today it finally is. Something comes back to you that you have been missing big time. Whether that’s someone making good on their word or an opportunity reopening after time apart, it’s gonna make you very happy.

This luck isn’t a fresh start. It’s a return to something that now has stronger roots. You’re able to pick back up without the baggage. A new layer of trust gets built, and with it, abundance flows in ways you weren’t expecting but fully deserve.

5. Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Today has a practical magic to it for you. A small action pays off more than expected. Maybe a message you send gets answered immediately or an idea you floated comes back with full support. Something you thought would stay under the radar turns into something substantial.

Your luck today looks like delayed momentum catching up all at once. Without having to chase it, you're handed a next step that actually leads somewhere real that lasts for quite some time.

Advertisement

6. Monkey

Design: YourTango

For once, you’re not 10 steps ahead and that’s a bigger win than it sounds like. Today slows you down just enough to receive something fully like a message, favor, or a conversation that turns out to be more impactful than it seemed at first.

Your abundance today is about divine timing. Let the conversation go longer. Say yes to the detour. There’s something golden in the pause you didn’t plan for and it sets you up for even bigger good fortune later this week.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.